Inside Impeachment: Now that President Trump has been impeached, what’s next?
In this episode of “Inside Impeachment,” Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff breaks down everything you need to know about what to expect now that President Trump has officially been impeached by the House of Representatives. With a Senate trial expected soon and the 2020 presidential race well underway, impeachment is poised to have unexpected consequences for both Democrats and Republicans in the election.