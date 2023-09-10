Inside the implosion of Olaf Scholz’s Germany

Olaf Scholtz took to the pulpit of Germany’s parliament this week to paint a picture of a country stuck in “gridlock” that is falling behind its peers.

Himself the worse for wear after a running accident, the 64-year-old chancellor said his country was afflicted by a “blight” of timidity and risk aversion that only an “act of national strength” can heal.

“While we discuss extending a single metro line or building a skyscraper, other countries have long since finished entire projects,” he said. “The people of our country are sick of the gridlock and so am I.”

It was a far cry from the braggadocio of only six months ago when Mr Scholz predicted investments in green energies would soon kick off boom years to rival those seen in the Wirtschaftswunder of the 1950s and 1960s.

Instead, the country has been brought down to earth by a gloomy economic reality. Its economic institutes have repeatedly adjusted their growth forecasts downwards over the past few months, with the latest figures published by the influential Ifo Institute predicting the economy will shrink by 0.4 per cent this year.

In its report from August, the International Monetary Fund said that Germany would be the only major economy that would record no growth this year.

“The government’s story that green investments will bring a big boom is clearly misleading,” Ifo head Clemens Fuest told The Telegraph.

Climate policies such as a decision to phase out gas heating that was passed – albeit in a watered-down form – by the German parliament on Friday, are “of course raising costs and slowing down production” in the crisis-hit building sector, he added.

A headline pledge made by Mr Scholz’s government when it came to power in 2021 was to build 400,000 new homes every year to house a population that has grown by two million in a decade.

In reality, just 177,000 new homes are likely to be built in 2024, the lowest number in fifteen years.

The irony of the fact that the gas heating bill passed parliament in the same week Mr Scholz promised to simplify planning was not lost on the country’s centre-right opposition, the Christian Democrats (CDU).

The chancellor is “throwing sand in people’s eyes”, said Jens Spahn, the CDU economy spokesman. “The contradictions are so apparent... by passing the heating bill, the Scholz government is creating a new bureaucratic monster,” he added.

Not content with the description of Germany as the Sick Man of Europe – an unwanted title it last held during the high unemployment years of the 1990s – one CDU figure asserted: “We are now the sick man of the world.”

Mr Fuest of the Ifo Institute pointed out though that Germany’s structural problems predate Mr Scholz’s government and go back to the era that the CDU ruled under Angela Merkel.

“We’ve known for a while that Germany is struggling to deal with long-term trends like demographic changes, decarbonisation and digitalisation,” he said. “If we look at German industrial production, it reached its peak in 2018 and since then it has declined.”

One problem child is the car industry, which was once the envy of the world but has now been caught flat-footed by the transition to electric mobility.

And its chemicals industry is now warning of mass redundancies because of the soaring costs of energy.

The demographic issue is another ticking time bomb for German society. By the middle of the century, Germany is predicted to have 64 pensioners for every 100 workers, a state of affairs likely to lead to the collapse of its pension system without major reform.

Mr Scholz’s government has brought in a simplified process of obtaining nationality in the hope that this will attract skilled workers.

But these reforms have met with stiff opposition from conservatives in a society still anxious about the implications of multiculturalism.

On the campaign trail for upcoming state elections in Bavaria earlier this week, opposition leader Friedrich Merz claimed “Germany isn’t Kreuzberg, Germany is Gillamoos,” referring to the beer festival that he was speaking at.

Left-wingers immediately accused him of a dog-whistle reference by citing Kreuzberg, in Berlin, which is home to Germany’s oldest Turkish community.

Less controversial is Mr Scholz’s assertion that byzantine planning procedures and a risk-averse mindset are holding the country back.

A lack of willingness to accept change has been particularly apparent when it comes to digital technologies, said Mr Fuest. “Everyone is in favour of digitisation in theory but when there are new business models coming up, like online companies and Uber, they put existing companies under pressure and immediately there is very restrictive regulation stopping new business models,” he said. “I think as long as we are in that situation we will make very little progress.”

Building out the country’s new renewable power grid is another area that has been slowed down by thorny regulations.

Berlin estimates that it needs to build some 8,600 miles of extra power lines to transport electricity from its new renewable wind and solar sources.

But so far, less than 1,200 miles of the new lines have been completed, with current planning procedures leaving the door wide open for local communities to hold planning up for years with complaints.

“People don’t want new infrastructure, it’s a nimby problem,” said Mr Fuest.

“They don’t want new electricity grids – yes they are ugly, but we need them.”

Nils Jannsen, at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, said Germany is also suffering a post-pandemic hangover, with companies reporting that they are facing lingering supply chain issues caused by Covid.

The picture of economic doom and gloom is playing into the hands of the far-Right Alternative for Germany party, which has been surging in polling in recent months.

The pro-Russian party says it would tackle high energy prices - one of the core issues facing German industry – by repairing the sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines and buying gas from the Kremlin again.

The price they are willing to pay is an end to military support to Ukraine.

A recent poll from Saxony, one of three states in the former communist east that is going to the polls next year, found that all three parties in Mr Scholz’s coalition may struggle to win even the five per cent necessary to make it into the state legislature.

Meanwhile, the AfD is set to win the most seats with 35 per cent of the vote while the CDU would come in second with 29 per cent.

A landslide win for the hard-Right would not just mark a new, worrying chapter in Germany’s post-war history, it would only add to the sense of gridlock in German politics, analysts say.

All the other parties have refused to contemplate working with the hard-Right group, a position the CDU has doubled down upon lately as German domestic intelligence investigates possible links between some of its leaders and the extreme Right.

