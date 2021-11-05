Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach home: What the victims saw and described to police

Palm Beach police handed the original Jeffrey Epstein prosecutors a case in which 13 underage girls said they’d been raped or molested by the financier at his Palm Beach mansion.

The girls told strikingly similar stories of what happened. And what they described about the home matches what’s in this video, right down to the hot pink and green couch, police documents show.

Jeffrey Epstein in March 2017.

Police videotaped the inside of Epstein’s mansion after they searched it on Oct. 20, 2005.

They found phone message books with the girls’ names and even a high school transcript of one girl in the desk of Epstein's master bedroom. They also found naked pictures of teenage girls, as the victims had described.

'Open secret' at Royal Palm High:: At least 15 students were lured to Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion

More: Why was Jeffrey Epstein charged only as a ‘john’? Post sues to find out

The detective in charge said in a deposition that he thought the home was “sanitized.” Joseph Recarey said computer towers were gone because cables were still hanging from the wall. A drawer in the armoire, which the girls said was full of sex lotions, was emptied out, save one bottle in the back.

All of this was not enough for Barry Krischer’s prosecutors. They didn’t believe the girls and even undermined the only victim they brought to testify before the grand jury.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: VIDEO: Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach home: What the victims saw