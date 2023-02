AccuWeather

A second storm in as many days will bring travel-disrupting snow to parts of the Plains and Midwest from Wednesday into Thursday, and up to a foot of snow could fall across more than a half dozen states, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The snow and dramatically colder air will mark a big change in most of the area, where temperatures as high as the 60s, and even springlike thunderstorms, were common just a day or two prior. The storm that will be responsible for the heavy snow was moving a