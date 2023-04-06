Inside Labour's war on second home ownership

050423_LEAD_KEIR.jpg

Second home owners could become the targets of a council tax raid if Labour wins the next general election.

The party has begun offering a glimpse into who would benefit from valuable tax reliefs during the current local election campaign, with those who own more than one property set to suffer higher levies.

Sir Keir Starmer, Labour leader, has said if he was in power today he would freeze council tax for a whole year. However, this newspaper can reveal that second home owners would have been blocked from this tax break, which would be funded by an expansion of the current “windfall tax” on energy companies.

Labour is 23 points ahead of the Conservatives, according to an Ipsos Mori poll released this week, and is expected to make gains at the local elections on May 4.

Suggestions of higher council tax charges for second home owners come after Welsh local authorities were handed powers by a Labour-led government allowing them to charge up to 300pc in council tax premiums on second homes.

It is understood Labour could also double the capital gains tax rate in line with income tax rates.

The proposed council tax break, which would apply to live-in owners and private rental homes where tenants pay the bill, would only leave second home owners vulnerable to further council tax rises.

The average band D council tax set by local authorities in England has more than tripled since the early 1990s.

Over the past five years, this average has risen by around £500. In the next tax year, which begins on April 6, is anticipated to go up a further 5.1pc, according to government figures.

“We need to be clear about council tax,” Sir Keir said last week, laying out Labour’s local campaign for England ahead of elections next month across 230 councils.

“Labour would freeze council tax next year, using that windfall tax that hasn’t been collected.

“Yes, you heard it right. Not a penny more on your council tax. Not a penny more than on the bill you paid last year.

“And that is a tax cut for the 99pc of working people, compared with the tax cut we get for the richest 1pc under the Tories.”

Capital gains rise a possibility

Council tax is not the only area where Labour is considering a tax raid. Some in Sir Keir’s party have also hinted at an increase in capital gains tax, which would further hit second home owners who already face multiple surcharges and premiums.

Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary, Lisa Nandy, has said Labour could raise capital gains tax if it inherits a struggling economy after the next election.

MPs in the party have also suggested Labour could align the rates of capital gains tax with income tax.

Capital gains duties are levied at 20pc currently on most assets, so aligning this with the 40pc income tax rate would result in the rate doubling for higher-rate taxpayers.

It appears there is a divide in the party, however, as shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves previously warned a capital gains tax rise would hammer small business owners.

‘Another nail in the coffin’

Second homes have already been subject to tax squeezes under the current Government, prompting one expert to label the latest Labour proposals “another nail in the coffin”.

In England, owners of multiple properties already pay a stamp duty land tax surcharge of 3pc, a capital gains tax surcharge of 8pc upon sale, and have seen their gains diminish after the Government reduced the annual amount exempt from capital gains, which is set to fall to £3,000 in stages over the next two years.

Shaun Moore, of wealth manager Quilter, says the most significant change in recent years for second home owners has been the reduction in mortgage interest relief since 2017.

This has meant second home owners, especially those in the highest tax bands, have not been able to offset as much of their mortgage interest rates against rental income as they were able to previously.

For those with homes that have been empty for two years or more, a council tax premium can also be charged, reaching up to four times a normal council tax bill depending on the length the home has been empty.

“Labour’s proposals are another nail in the coffin for second home owners who wouldn’t benefit from any relief,” says Moore.

“Alone, this exclusion wouldn’t put people off. But compounded with all these other changes, and property prices falling, it’s squeezing more people out.

“My first question is: how would you know if a home was empty? They’ll need to set a period.”

This month, the Government started to require holiday let owners to prove their houses are being rented out for a minimum of 70 days a year in order to access small business rates relief, and that they are available to be rented out for 140 days a year.

Labour declined to comment publicly on its plans.