Inside Law Enforcement’s Coronavirus Slowdown

In Kenton County, a mid-sized Kentucky jurisdiction just across the river from Cincinnati, fears of the novel coronavirus have shown signs of paralyzing law enforcement.

“Normally have anywhere from six to 20 felony arrests a day,” Rob Sanders, the top prosecutor in the county, told The Daily Beast on Friday. “Yesterday we had two: one for a warrant that was issued months ago and another for a methamphetamine case. The day before, we had one arrest all day.”

While the county of over 150,000 inhabitants only had one confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Thursday, Sanders said there had been “very little proactive policing” as a result of officers implementing CDC social distancing guidelines and growing anxiety over the pandemic.

“Police aren’t conducting routine traffic stops unless the driver is doing something to put others in danger,” Sanders said. “Police are not stopping as many suspicious people on the street either. They might run them off, but they’re staying 6 feet away, so fewer people are being searched, patted down for weapons, and run for warrants.”

The Kenton County Police Department acknowledged these new precautions, but a spokesperson told The Daily Beast officers were still “dedicated to keeping our community safe, and nothing has changed with that.”

Already, incarcerated citizens in Kenton County are being released in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus, allowing those facing felony gun and drug trafficking violations to be released on bail—a freedom that would “never be allowed normally,” according to Sanders.

A week ago, he added, the Kenton County Jail had 711 inmates. By Friday, the jail’s population had decreased by over 2 percent and continued to drop as prosecutors, judges, and defense attorneys scrambled to get one step ahead of a virus that has impacted all 50 states. (The Kenton County Detention Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

“We’re almost out of ankle monitors,” Sanders said, laughing, noting the device has proven to be the easiest solution to justify releasing non-violent or repeat offenders on bail. “Normally we have an unlimited supply of ankle monitors... we’re realizing we just never have dealt with anything remotely like this.”

But the prosecutor wasn’t too concerned about the possibility of lax policies in his jurisdiction having an impact on crime, he said. After all, he has his own problems: the mass disruption COVID-19 will likely create backlogs in an already strained court system.

New struggles to enforce old laws are popping up around the country right now, as daily operations of the criminal justice system have increasingly ground to a halt in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Those struggles, in turn, have both law enforcement and criminal-justice reform activists eyeing the potential for permanent changes to a uniquely American system.

“This is uncharted territory here—both in its scope and size,” William Raftery, a spokesman for the National Center for State Courts, told The Daily Beast. “Frankly, the Spanish flu is the only benchmark we have for judicial buildings being closed for this long—and the Spanish flu is not a good benchmark.”

Attempts to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus have forced more than 27 states and dozens of localities to suspend jury trials and close courthouses while simultaneously ensuring people accused of crimes aren’t deprived of their right for due process.

In Washington, D.C., the Supreme Court has postponed oral arguments, including a case involving President Donald Trump’s tax returns. In Los Angeles, jurors for the highly anticipated murder trial of real estate heir Robert Durst have been asked to go home for three months

“The coronavirus requires a challenging balance of rights: the rights of the defendant to a speedy trial and a trial by a jury of their peers against the rights of courtroom actors and jury members to their health,” Theodore Wilson, assistant professor at the University of Albany’s School of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast.

In an attempt to reduce the high-risk of the coronavirus spreading within jails, several jurisdictions have pushed for special bail hearings to implement social distancing practices for both inmates, visitors, and correctional staff.