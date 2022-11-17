Inside liberated Kherson, a major hub retaken by Ukrainian forces

93
James Rushton and Michael Weiss
·6 min read
Cars and trucks drive past a destroyed military vehicle on the road in Ukraine&#39;s Kherson region.
A destroyed military vehicle on the road in Ukraine's Kherson region on Nov. 13. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

KHERSON, Ukraine — The road to Kherson, scattered with burned-out tanks and vehicles, at one point stops being functional due to a collapsed bridge, requiring a hastily constructed dirt track. The postapocalyptic scenery around Ukraine’s recently liberated city is unsurprising, considering that until about a week ago this area of otherwise unremarkable countryside was among the most fiercely contested pieces of land on Earth. Almost every building on both sides of the road shows some sign of damage from the fighting. At least half of them are totally destroyed.

Every so often the desolated villages demonstrate signs of life — smoke from a chimney or sheets of plastic replacing smashed windows blown out by months of shelling.

In the exceptionally flat surrounding fields, numerous Russian 220mm rockets, fired in salvos of 16 from BM-27 Hurricane multiple rocket launchers, have embedded themselves in the earth, pointing skyward like lethal scarecrows. Depending on the exact munition fired, each rocket can scatter as many as 312 antipersonnel land mines or 30 cluster bombs, leaving the surrounding farmland saturated with unexploded ordnance that will likely take years, possibly decades, to fully clear. It’s a laborious and dangerous process that Ukrainian technicians had already begun.

Ukrainian deminers working to clear fields outside the city of Kherson of mines and unexploded ordnance. (Danylo Antoniuk for Yahoo News)
Ukrainian deminers working to clear fields outside the city of Kherson of mines and unexploded ordnance. (Danylo Antoniuk for Yahoo News)

In the center of Kherson, the celebrations were still ongoing days after the city was officially retaken by the Ukrainian military from its Russian occupiers. Kherson was the first and only provincial capital the Russians took following their Feb. 24 invasion. It is the capital of one of the four regions ceremoniously and illegally “annexed” by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Last week, Putin’s forces retreated across the Dnipro River to the right bank, blowing up the main bridge in an effort to “preserve the lives of [their] servicemen,” as Russian commander Gen. Sergey Surovikin phrased it.

Ukrainians wrapped in the blue and yellow flag asked anyone dressed in camouflage — and many who were not — to sign their names on their flags, like football fans trying to get the entire team to sign a replica jersey. An antique Ukrainian car, with a big flag flying outside its window, drove laps around the square, blasting German electronic dance music from its open windows.

The music did little to drown out the sounds of outgoing and incoming artillery in the relatively near distance, but that didn't dampen the carnival atmosphere in the square. Local residents, having lived with the sound and fury of modern warfare for the past nine months, seemed entirely unworried by the relatively continuous crump of Russian shells landing and the sharper retorts of Ukrainian return fire.

Resistance in Kherson began as soon as the Russian occupation did. Videos produced at the start of the war show residents in the city staring down Russian tanks and armed soldiers, who often appeared more terrified of the population than vice versa. As reported by the New York Times, teachers in Kherson refused orders to make their students sing the Russian national anthem at the start of classes, chanting “Glory to Ukraine!” instead.

Flags, signs and floral tributes left in front of the Kherson Regional State Administration.
Flags, signs and floral tributes left in front of the Kherson Regional State Administration. (Danylo Antoniuk for Yahoo News)

In front of the regional administration building, the Ukrainian government had installed a mobile phone mast, hooked up to a SpaceX Starlink satellite internet system, to provide a bubble of network reception over a few blocks. Generators provided power to charge devices, giving Kherson’s remaining residents the ability to contact friends and relatives in the outside world, the first opportunity many of them would have had for weeks, maybe months.

The city’s power, water and heating systems are almost entirely out of service, destroyed by the Russians as they retreated. The Ukrainian government has been attempting to restore all services to the city, approving on Tuesday a reconstruction package worth $2.7 million. “We have to start reconstruction in the liberated territories of the Kherson region as soon as possible,” Ukrainian Economic Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a statement. “First of all, restore damaged objects of critical infrastructure and provide people with electricity and heat.”

The 656-foot Kherson TV tower, the tallest structure in the region and a feature of the city skyline for the past two decades, was one of the last casualties of the Russian scorched-earth campaign and one of many examples of civilian infrastructure destroyed by the retreating forces days before they fled across the Dnipro.

Destroyed buildings and abandoned Russian fighting positions on the outskirts of Kherson. (James Rushton for Yahoo News)
Destroyed buildings and abandoned Russian fighting positions on the outskirts of Kherson. (Danylo Antoniuk for Yahoo News)

A large range of volunteers and aid organizations, mostly Ukrainian but also from around the world, had stepped up to assist the relief effort. Yahoo News saw a Western aid organization donate a British ambulance and dispense a variety of medications to the waiting crowds. It was a haphazard process, with an American volunteer giving medications to anyone who professed a need for them.

Evidence that Kherson was until recently an unwilling part of what Putin considers his dominion is everywhere. Countless large billboards, advocating a “yes” vote in the staged referendum Russia held in the region in September, display propaganda expounding the benefits of “rejoining” Russia. Many have now been defaced or destroyed, but many that were out of the reach of the locals remain intact.

Locals confirmed to Yahoo News that Russian soldiers had forced their way into their homes and made them participate in the plebiscite at gunpoint. “Thank God we have been liberated,” an emotional resident, who was wrapped in a Ukrainian flag and declined to provide her name, said before deriding the results of the staged referendum. “Kherson is not a traitor city. No matter what they say.”

A young girl in Kherson wraps herself in the Ukrainian flag, signed by members of the Ukrainian army.
A girl in Kherson wraps herself in the Ukrainian flag, signed by members of the Ukrainian army. (Danylo Antoniuk for Yahoo News)

Echoing previously reported events, residents in Kherson told Yahoo News of infighting between the different ethnic groups and factions that made up the Russian forces. Regular members of the Russian army from the Buryat minority were said to have exchanged fire with Chechen auxiliaries. In another reported incident, first reported by Yahoo News at the end of August, contract soldiers and members of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) managed to get into a deadly firefight that left at least three soldiers dead.

Some Russian soldiers are allegedly still hiding in the city.

On the outskirts of Kherson, Yahoo News witnessed the arrest of a man the Ukrainian army believed to be a Kremlin soldier wearing civilian clothes to avoid detection. He was marched off, blindfolded and bound by a Ukrainian soldier. For him, at least, the war was over.

Recommended Stories

  • Brittney Griner's Russian penal colony is in Mordovia region, far from desired location near Moscow

    Griner has begun serving the remainder of her nine-year sentence at a remote penal colony 300 miles southeast of Moscow, the American basketball star’s defense attorneys said Thursday in a statement.

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries poised to succeed Pelosi, would be 1st Black leader in Congress

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced Thursday she will relinquish her leadership role after Republicans clinched majority control of the chamber, is expected to back Hakeem Jeffries to succeed her as leader of the Democratic caucus.

  • Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

    Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. Amazon would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN, which requires companies to provide 60 days’ notice if they have 75 or more full-time or part-time workers.

  • A record number of women were just elected governor

    In the midterm elections earlier this month, women were reelected in eight states, and in four others, voters elected new female governors.

  • Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude,’ says Ukraine can win

    Former President George W. Bush called Ukraine's president a “tough dude” on Wednesday, saying he believes Volodymyr Zelenskyy can win the war against Russia — as long as they get the support they need. “Absolutely they can win, they're winning,” Bush said at a conference held at his Dallas institute. The conference, which touted itself as focusing on ways to advance freedom and democracy around the world, was set to feature a virtual conversation between Bush and Zelenskyy.

  • Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff's recruits

    Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly plowing his vehicle into Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run, injuring more than two dozen people. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a peace officer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Thursday. While Gutierrez has not been formally charged with a crime, prosecutors can only file a charge of attempted murder if they believe he intended to kill the runners, a criminal defense lawyer said.

  • Boebert's razor-thin lead over Frisch in Colorado likely headed to recount

    After nine days of counting votes and over 95% of the ballots tallied, incumbent GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert continues to hold a narrow lead over her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in a race to decide who will represent Colorado's Third District in Congress.

  • Fossils of car-sized dinosaur-era sea turtle unearthed in Spain

    Plying the subtropical seas that washed the coasts of the archipelago that made up Europe 83 million years ago was one of the largest turtles on record, a reptile the size of a small car - a Mini Cooper to be precise - that braved dangerous waters. Researchers on Thursday described remains discovered in northeastern Spain of a turtle named Leviathanochelys aenigmatica that was about 12 feet (3.7 meters) long, weighed a bit under two tons and lived during the Cretaceous Period - the final chapter in the age of dinosaurs. It is Europe's biggest-known turtle.

  • Karen Bass, newly elected mayor of Los Angeles, vows to solve housing crisis as homeless population grows

    U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated billionaire developer Rick Caruso to serve as the next mayor of Los Angeles. Part of her first order of business: the unhoused “crisis” in the city.

  • Tom Brady to reunite with Rob Gronkowski ... in movie about four older women who want to see Brady's 'last' Super Bowl

    Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in a buddy road-trip film. Also, Guy Fieri is there!

  • House panel finds sexual abuse in military’s JROTC more widespread than previously thought

    U.S. lawmakers looking into the military’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program found that at least 60 instructors were accused of sexual misconduct against high school cadets in the past five years, a figure far beyond what was previously known. Of those 60 allegations, 58 were substantiated, according to a congressional memo released Wednesday by the…

  • Secret Signs Show Putin’s Own Henchmen Are Turning on Him

    Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP via GettyNearly nine months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, it seems some of Vladimir Putin’s strongmen are laying the groundwork to abandon ship.A human rights group that works closely with Russian inmates and investigates abuses by the security services has reportedly received a flood of calls from members of those same security services desperately trying to flee.Gulagu.net, founded by Vladimir Osechkin, reports that the final straw appears to have been the bruta

  • Massive elk herd stampedes across Colorado mountains in stunning video. Take a look

    “Elk herd on the move — we’re the proud home of the largest elk population in the world.”

  • Armed Forces enter front line on right bank of Dnipro in counter-offensive, liberating almost 200 settlements

    Ukrainian forces have already established a front line along the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast and have liberated nearly 200 settlements, Oleksiy Hromov, a senior General Staff official, said during a briefing on Nov. 17.

  • 8 billion people: Is population growth cause for hope or concern?

    The global population is expanding rapidly thanks to major advances in public health, but can the Earth sustain so many humans?

  • 'Momentous:' Feds advance largest dam demolition in history

    U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century.

  • In a first, U.S. signals support for U.N. agreement to phase down use of fossil fuels

    During U.N. climate change negotiations in Egypt on Wednesday, the United States signaled its support for the adoption of language calling for phasing down the use of fossil fuels — a major symbolic shift for the world’s largest oil and gas producer.

  • Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The worst snowfall was expected in Buffalo, where the National Weather Service said up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) might fall in some spots through Sunday, with periods of near-zero visibility. Other areas could get a foot (0.3 meters) or less of the lake-effect snow, which is caused by frigid air picking up copious amounts of moisture from the warmer lakes.

  • Stellantis recalls 280,000 Ram HD trucks; owners told to park outside

    Ram says the trucks' transmission could build pressure and heat, leading to a fluid leak that could cause a fire.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils resolution to audit Ukraine aid funds

    House Republicans critical of U.S. assistance to Ukraine during its war with Russia introduced a privileged resolution on Thursday to audit the funds allocated by Congress. The resolution is being led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and backed by a group of GOP lawmakers. House and Senate lawmakers from both sides of the aisle…