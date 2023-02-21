Inside the life of Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, an elite equestrian who stands to inherit 'a minuscule portion' of her father's $106 billion fortune

Jennifer Gates. Horacio Villalobos - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jennifer Gates, 26, is the eldest child of philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates.

Gates is set to receive a "minuscule portion" of her father's wealth.

She's enrolled in Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine and just bought a $51 million penthouse.

Taylor Borden, Debanjali Bose, Áine Cain, and Katie Canales contributed to an earlier version of this report.

Jennifer Gates, 26, is the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

She has two younger siblings, Rory and Phoebe.

Source: CNBC

Gates wasn't allowed to own a phone until she was 14.

Bill Gates and Jennifer Gates attend Global Champions Tour of Monaco at Port de Hercule in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, on June 30, 2018. fotopress/Getty Images

While their father might be famous for founding Microsoft, Entrepreneur reported that the Gates kids had a "cap on screen time" growing up.

Source: Entrepreneur

Gates and her siblings attended her father's alma mater.

Yana Paskova / Stringer/Getty Images

They all went to Seattle's private Lakeside High School.

Source: Business Insider

Gates graduated from Stanford University in 2018.

Thibault Camus/AP Images

She earned a degree in human biology and took a year off to focus on her equestrian passion before going to medical school. She told Sidelines Magazine her childhood pediatrician inspired her to pursue medicine.

She said in a February 2021 Instagram post that her parents also sparked her passion for medicine.

Source: CNN, Business Insider, Sidelines Magazine

She's an accomplished equestrian and has been riding since she was 6.

Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of her favorite horses is named Alex.

"He is super sweet, down-to-earth, easy-going, but you can also go fast and have a lot of confidence, so I am really excited about him," she told US Equestrian in November 2017.

Source: Herald Weekly, US Equestrian

Gates' father has supported her passion.

Nati Harnik/AP Images

He set about buying property in Wellington, Florida, a hot spot for wealthy equestrians. The Miami Herald reported he dropped $37 million to buy a whole string of properties near Laurene Powell Jobs' estate.

Source: The Daily Mail, The Real Deal, The Miami Herald, Business Insider

Gates has competed against Eve Jobs.

Eve Jobs. Davide Mombelli - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

She's also gone up against other famous show jumpers born to celebrities and high-profile figures, like Michael Bloomberg's daughter Georgina, Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica, and Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry.

Story continues

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider

She said it was a balancing act in college.

Al Bello / Getty Images

While she was a student at Stanford, Gates told the Horse Network that balancing school and horseback riding made her life "a little busy, but I love doing both."

Source: Horse Network

Gates also makes time to travel.

Gustavo Caballero / Stringer / Getty Images

Her Instagram highlights past trips to Kuwait, Spain, Australia, and other exciting places.

Source: Instagram

Bill Gates is determined for his children to forge their own paths in life.

Bill Gates AP

In 2011, he told The Daily Mail that his kids would each get a "minuscule portion" of his wealth, which Forbes estimates stands at $106 billion.

"It will mean they have to find their own way," he said.

Source: The Daily Mail, CNBC, Forbes

Gates is enrolled at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Gates told The Chronicle of the Horse in March 2020 that all of her medical-school classes had been temporarily moved online because of the coronavirus.

According to her LinkedIn, she's expected to finish medical school this year.

Source: ET, New York Post, Instagram, The Chronicle of the Horse

Her parents have property nearby.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The New York Post reported that in 2017, her parents bought a $5 million condo that's only blocks from her medical school.

Source: New York Post

She got engaged in early 2020, and married in October 2021.

Alexis Anice/ALeA / Contributor

In January 2020, Gates announced her engagement to the renowned Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar. Nassar also attended Stanford University. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing, and loving together," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

They married in October 2021.

Source: Forbes Middle East, Business Insider

Gates and Nassar are both riders for Paris Panthers.

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images

It's a show-jumping team founded by Gates, who also manages the team. In 2019, they competed and placed ninth in the Global Champions League.

Source: CNN

Gates has also expressed an interest in using her privilege to help others.

Shutterstock Rex for EEM

"I was born into a huge situation of privilege," Gates recently told Sidelines Magazine in an interview for the publication's July 2020 issue, "and I think it's about using those opportunities and learning from them to find things that I'm passionate about and hopefully make the world a little bit of a better place."

Source: Business Insider, Sidelines Magazine

In November, Gates and Nassar announced they are expecting their first baby.

Jennifer Gates kissing Nayel Nassar at the Longines Grand Prix de New York. Alexis Anice/ALeA /Contributor/Getty Images

In a joint Instagram post with Nassar on Thanksgiving, Gates wrote they are "thankful." with a green heart and baby bottle emoji.

Gates recently purchased a six-bedroom penthouse in Tribeca for $51 million that used to belong to Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The penthouse is 8,900 square feet with a 3,400 square-foot outdoor space. It was purchased through a Seattle-based trust tied to Gates.

Hamilton bought the penthouse for $43.99 million in 2017 and listed it for $57 million in 2019. He eventually sold it to a Seattle-based LLC — not tied to Gates — for $49.5 million in November 2021.

In addition to the six bedrooms, the three-level penthouse also has six bathrooms, two powder rooms, a plunge pool, gas fireplace, and access to two parking spaces.

Source: New York Post, The Real Deal

Read the original article on Business Insider