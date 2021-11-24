An inside look the all-American watch company preserving Pennsylvania's watchmaking history
RGM Watch Co. of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, is one of the last all-American watchmakers around. Unlike most American watch companies, RGM hand-makes its movement parts in-house. The complex interior gears are mesmerizing, and assembling them requires patience and a steady hand. We explore the major steps of the watchmaking process, including carving gears, assembling the movement pieces, and attaching the guilloché watch face. 00:07 history of RGM 00:37 designing a watch 00:54 making the bridge and main plate 01:25 assembling the watch movement 01:40 guilloché engraving 01:55 attaching the watch hands 02:07 casing the watch For more, check out: https://www.rgmwatches.com/ https://www.instagram.com/rgmwatches/