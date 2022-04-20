An inside look at the jury room at the trial of former doctor William Husel

Seal on the wall of the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse

A short hallway behind the judge's bench leads to the jury deliberation room where the evidence of the five-day struggle to reach a verdict litters the floor, walls and windows.

Poster-size papers lined three walls and a wall of windows, each filled with details of the 14 patients who, Franklin County prosecutors had asserted, died between 2015 and 2018 after receiving large doses of fentanyl and other painkillers prescribed by former Mount Carmel West hospital ICU doctor William Husel.

Brief medical histories of each patient, in the order they would appear on verdict forms were taped to the wall. Scraps of paper were left on the floor. A trash can was filled to overflowing.

The Dispatch was given a first, rare glimpse inside the room on the second floor of the Franklin County Courthouse where jurors in the Husel case deliberated over five days beginning April 12, appearing at one point to stall when they issued a call for help on Tuesday after they were unable to reach a verdict. No cameras were allowed.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Holbrook called the weary jurors into the courtroom and read them the "Howard charge," essentially an appeal to try one more time.

That apparently worked, as the jury reconvened and worked several additional hours. They went home and returned Wednesday morning, arriving after just 30 minutes with a verdict of not guilty on all counts.

Throughout the trial, Holbrook praised the jurors' note-taking and attention during the often-challenging medical testimony, which he described later as "complex concepts of medicine and ethics."

The deliberation room best illustrated that attention to detail, Holbrook said.

Notebooks were scattered across the table, each filled completely. In the center were empty water bottles, hand sanitizer and two boxes of tissues.

One poster had ground rules including: Respect each other, Listen to Understand, No interruptions and Every voice is listened to.

"It shows you the amount of time and effort they put into this," Holbrook said.

Holbrook called the six male and six female jurors among the best he's ever had since he became a judge 17 years ago.

"I've never had a jury work this hard," Holbrook said.

The posters, notebooks and other items left behind would be removed and tossed out with the trash, the judge said.

