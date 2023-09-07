Get an inside look at the Ross County Jail Medical wing

The new medical wing in the Ross County Jail is not yet in use due to understaffing. Once operational the facility will be a better place to isolate and observe sick inmates.

CHILLICOTHE — In downtown Chillicothe sits the Law Enforcement Complex which houses the Chillicothe Police Department, the Ross County Sheriff's Office, the Ross County Jail and a jail medical wing.

The medical wing and other offices were created while transforming spaces during some of the most recent jail renovations. The wing itself has been done for several months now with the finishing touches being finalized in the last three months. The wing offers six cells with 11 beds, an exam room, a control area and a nurse's station. The cells are broken up into two areas to keep male and female inmates separated.

One of the contracted nurses, who goes by Star while working, said she is excited to be in the new space and start using it. She said from her point of view the space will be more convenient and ease her mind as she will be able to get to patients quicker and view them easier when needed.

"I'm super excited to utilize this space," said Star.

Sheriff George Lavender and Major Paul Arledge agreed with the nurse saying this wing will be a big improvement to the facility.

"It's going to be a big help," said Lavender.

Lavender and Arledge are hoping to get the wing open and running as soon as they are able to, right now they just don't have enough staff to run it. With the recent raises and influx of applications, Arledge said the jail will likely be fully staffed by the end of this year, however, it will take more time than that to get an officer fully trained and ready to run their own area.

