INSIDE LOOK: South Georgia man bringing affordable housing to Thomasville
A man with ties to Thomasville is working to bring more affordable housing to the area. He's also working on a new market to bring food to neighbors.
A man with ties to Thomasville is working to bring more affordable housing to the area. He's also working on a new market to bring food to neighbors.
One fan said their hair 'feels so much thicker' after using these collagen-packed tablets.
The December Consumer Price Index report is set to put the market's soft-landing narrative to the test on Thursday.
An assumable mortgage allows the buyer to take over the seller's existing mortgage payments. Here's how it works.
Are you ready for the first tennis grand slam of 2024?
Eyes are on the looming US consumer inflation report as expectations for rate cuts cool.
Nick Saban is calling it a career.
Several big pharma companies are rushing into the GLP-1 obesity space, which currently has two market leaders. How they plan to take some of that market share will be the story of the drug class for 2024.
xMEMS' Cypress will be a massive improvement for what MEMS drivers are capable of doing for wireless earbuds.
Apple's Vision Pro headset is the company's biggest bet since it launched the Apple Watch in 2015. Can it find success in the AR/VR market?
The new NBA docuseries will be similar to "Quarterback," which featured three NFL quarterbacks in its first season last year.
At CES 2024, ASUS solved one of the biggest issues with portable monitors with the ZenScreen Fold, which can bend in half for traveling.
AC Future just revealed a wild, new RV designed in collaboration with famous design house Pininfarina.
The prequel to the popular "Ted" films, created by Seth MacFarlane, premieres on Peacock on Thursday.
OpenAI rolled out a store for custom GPTs and a new small business ChatGPT subscription tier on Wednesday. The GPT Store gives developers and users alike the chance to share and profit from their custom versions of the viral chatbot.
An alarming number of adolescents are using diet pills, laxatives to lose weight.
Love will make his first playoff start in Dallas. He has the chance to start writing his chapter in Packers lore. Easier said than done, but an opportunity is all Love has ever needed.
Apple's stock has been stung by three downgrades over the last two weeks, but the majority of Wall Street is still high on the company's outlook.
According to forecasters, another large storm system is expected to bring a second round of snow, wind and severe thunderstorms to much of the same swath of the country affected by Tuesday's pummeling.
Just over two years ago, Netflix announced it would enter a new business: gaming. Amid a mobile gaming market dominated by free-to-play and ad-supported business models, Netflix's plan was to make its games free without ads or in-app purchases. In 2023, Netflix Games downloads increased by over 180% year-over-year, according to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.
We got a quick demo of how ChatGPT will work with Volkswagen's cars.