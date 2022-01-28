Inside Macron's Friday call with Putin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Emmanuel Macron.
Emmanuel Macron. CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in an attempt at persuading Moscow to de-escalate or pull back from the situation in Ukraine, Politico reports (though it seems Macron was unsuccessful in securing anything tangible on that front).

Rather, Putin is said to have used the call to accuse the U.S. and NATO of ignoring Russia's "fundamental concerns" as they relate to the conflict at hand, Politico writes. Per a Kremlin readout of the conversation, the Russian leader argued Western allies weren't responding to his core demands — such as "lasting, legally binding security guarantees" that NATO will halt its expansion, among other things.

That said, however, France24 reports that both leaders did agree de-escalation is needed, with Putin saying he had "no offensive plans."

According to a senior Elysée official, Putin also told Macron that the French president is "the only one with whom he can have such a deep discussion and that he cared about this dialogue," per Politico.

Macron, for his part, advised Putin to respect "the sovereignty of other countries" should he want to secure "Europe's trust and security," Politico writes.

The conversation was Putin's first with the West since earlier in the week, "when Washington and NATO formally rejected Russia's red line on NATO expansion," The Washington Post reports. On Friday, Moscow remained steadfast in its demands.

The Russian president did, however, agree to stay in contact with Macron, the Kremlin said, "leaving the door open to further diplomatic efforts," per the Post.

You may also like

Florida's Ron DeSantis is very upset the FDA canceled 2 antibody cocktails that don't work against Omicron

Senate candidate J.D. Vance defends caustic jokes because 'our country's kind of a joke'

High school football players skip workout to shovel snow for their neighbors

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin told Macron he did not want to escalate Ukraine crisis - French official

    PARIS (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin told President Emmanuel Macron he wanted to continue dialogue with the West and did not want the situation near Ukraine to escalate, a French presidency official said after the two leaders spoke on Friday. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees from the West, including a promise that NATO will never allow Russia's former Soviet neighbour to join the U.S.-led alliance. Putin spoke to Macron after the United States and NATO submitted responses to Russia's security demands after weeks of personal public silence on the crisis.

  • France's Macron takes own path, seeks dialogue with Russia

    At least that’s the conviction of French President Emmanuel Macron, who continues to push for dialogue with Russia despite signs pointing to a potential war. Macron is preparing to talk Friday with Vladimir Putin, and Macron’s presidential palace hosted marathon talks Wednesday between Russian and Ukrainian advisers, the first such face-to-face negotiations since Russia has massed troops near Ukraine in recent weeks.

  • What's Putin planning in Ukraine standoff? TikTok might have the answer

    What's Russian President Vladimir Putin planning after massing troops on Ukraine’s border? Some have turned to TikTok for answers.

  • Russia says 184 staff to stay at embassy in U.S. after expulsion

    Russia said on Friday that a planned expulsion of 27 Russian diplomats from the United States in January would leave 184 staff members at the Russian embassy. The United States has demanded that 55 Russian diplomats leave the country this year. Twenty-seven had to leave this month, and the rest are required to return to Russia by June 30, the Russian embassy said in a post on its Facebook page.

  • Chinese ambassador calls Taiwan 'the biggest tinderbox,' warning it could lead to 'military conflict' between China and the US

    China's ambassador to the United States talked openly about the prospect of war with the US over Taiwan, long a point of friction.

  • Russia says it wants peace but has 'gun on the table' - U.S. envoy

    Russia says it does not want war but has placed a "gun on the table" in its negotiations with the United States by massing troops on Ukraine's borders, U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Friday. In an online briefing from Moscow, Sullivan described the buildup of tens of thousands of Russian troops as "extraordinary" and said it could not be explained as an ordinary military exercise or exercises.

  • NATO Won’t Put Troops In Ukraine, But Western Foreigners Are Volunteering To Join The Fight Against Russia

    Fighters from the US and the European Union are signing up to fight in Ukraine against Russia. “Ukrainians are fighting for what America was fighting for — freedom.”View Entire Post ›

  • Biden says he'll send troops to Eastern Europe in 'near term'

    President Biden said Friday he plans to send a small number of U.S. forces to Eastern Europe in the "near term" amid growing fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. "I'll be moving troops to Eastern Europe in the NATO countries in the near term," Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews upon returning from a trip to Pittsburgh. "Not too many." The Pentagon has put 8,500 troops on heightened alert for potential deployment to NATO...

  • Russian industry targeted, not consumers, if Biden export curbs imposed

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to spare everyday Russians from the brunt of U.S. export controls if Russia invades Ukraine, https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-buildup-ukraine-border-includes-blood-wounded-us-officials-say-2022-01-28 and focus on targeting industrial sectors, a White House official said. The comments narrow the scope of potential curbs on imports to Russia that had previously been described as disrupting Russia's economy more broadly, hitting industrial sectors and consumer technologies like smartphones. "We can't preview every action, but the intent there really is to have measures that we think will degrade Russia's industrial capabilities and industrial production capacity over time, not to go after individual, everyday Russian consumers," White House national security official Peter Harrell said in a virtual speech for the Massachusetts Export Center on Thursday that received little media coverage.

  • Nuclear fears mount as Ukraine crisis deepens

    Officials and experts are warning that a Russian invasion could inadvertently trigger a nuclear exchange with the U.S.

  • Why You Should Be Watching Indoor Track

    This weekend's Millrose Games will provide a midwinter highlight and a much needed counterpoint to the marathon This weekend's Millrose Games will provide a midwinter highlight and a much needed counterpoint to the marathon

  • Pennsylvania court strikes down state's mail-in voting law

    PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -A Pennsylvania court sided with Republicans in striking down a law on Friday that eliminated barriers to voting by mail, raising doubts over ballot access in the battleground state ahead of important election contests this year. Three Republican judges agreed with the GOP who had challenged the law, Act 77, saying the state's constitution required people to vote in person unless they had a specific excuse, such as having a disability or being away from home on Election Day. Implemented in 2019 with Republican support, Act 77 had eliminated such requirements for mail-in ballots.

  • US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine

    The Biden administration and its allies are taking an unusually proactive approach to publicizing intelligence findings and trying to defuse influence campaigns by Russia as they raise alarms about a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Pope Benedict faulted over sex abuse claims: New report is just one chapter in his – and Catholic Church’s – fraught record

    Pope Benedict XVI acknowledges the crowd during an audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Oct.24, 2007. A January 2022 report faulted his handling of several sex abuse cases. AP Photo/Plinio LepriAn in-depth report released last week alleges that former Pope Benedict XVI allowed four abusive priests in Munich to remain in ministry. The pope, then known as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, led the German archdiocese from 1977 to 1982. The 1,900-page audit was commissioned by the Archdiocese of

  • 'Horrific': Joint Chiefs Chairman Says Russian Invasion Could Devastate Ukraine

    Austin said Putin may also attempt provocative political acts, such as recognizing breakaway territories within Ukraine as part of Russia.

  • Circle's CEO predicted bitcoin will hit $1 million, called gold a relic and said he's 'only just getting started' in the world of crypto in a recent interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    Jeremy Allaire recently discussed USD Coin, Circle's SPAC listing, and bitcoin's route to $1 million in an exclusive interview with Insider.

  • Belarusian president vows war if Russia, Belarus attacked

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday vowed that war would result if either his country or Russia were attacked, while noting that Belarus did not want to engage in conflict.Lukashenko, an ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin, made those comments to officials and lawmakers in a speech amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West, Reuters reported.Russian troops and equipment have already started to arrive in Belarus, as...

  • Burkina Faso coup: New leader Damiba gives first speech

    West African leaders suspend the country from the regional bloc and call for the ousted leader to be freed.

  • Packers assistant Luke Getsy has offer to be offensive coordinator for Bears

    Will Packers QBs coach and pass game coordinator Luke Getsy leave Green Bay to call plays for the Bears offense?

  • The Supreme Court is a bastion of unearned privilege

    The elite school pipeline is affirmative action, too