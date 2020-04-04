Inside the massive effort by US airlines to transport medical supplies and mail on cargo-only flights using passenger jets

Cargo being loaded into an American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER chartered for a cargo-only flight.

The big four US airlines have resorted to flying cargo-only flights as passenger traffic dries up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

American, Delta, United, and Southwest are offering their otherwise unused aircraft for charter cargo operations, flying medical supplies and other necessities around the world.

Most of the airlines have never flown a cargo-only charter or haven't done so in decades, with airlines around the world also making the shift.

Four new cargo airlines have graced the skies in the past month. Their names: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines.

The loss of passenger traffic in the wake of COVID-19's rapid spread has forced the four largest airlines in the US to rethink their strategies to maintain at least some revenue streams as their core business is evaporating. Airlines haven't been able to fill the passenger sections of their aircraft, but demand has increased for the space that lies below the seats.

Cargo demand has only risen since the beginning of the novel coronavirus crisis as necessities ranging from medical supplies to the mail continue to travel even if the people they're intended for aren't. Dedicated cargo airlines with freight-configured aircraft are finding they can only carry so much.

Faced with the prospect of sending their aircraft off for temporary storage where they generate no revenue, the big four decided to offer their aircraft solely for cargo use. The flights keep the aircraft in the air while mitigated the loss of valuable cash flow.

Take a look inside some of the newly-established cargo-only flights on passenger airliners.

American Airlines launched its first cargo-only flight of the 21st century shortly after Trump announced travel restrictions to Europe that decimating the airline's flying schedule.

An American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER at New York's JFK Airport before boarding passengers.

The first flight would be flown by its largest aircraft and flagship, a Boeing 777-300ER, from Dallas, Texas to Frankfurt, Germany on March 20.

Cargo being loaded into an American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER chartered for a cargo-only flight.

It was the first cargo-only flight for American since 1984. The world's largest airline formerly operated cargo flights on Boeing 747 freighters, the only time it flew the plane.

An American Airlines Boeing 747.

Each pallet of cargo makes up for lost passenger revenue in the cabin above, where only a skeleton crew of required pilots and flight attendants will stay.