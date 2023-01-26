Inside Michael Imperioli's History-Filled New York Home

Associated Press

The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane" and made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released to the public. The five Black officers found to be “directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols," who also was Black, were fired last week, but Davis said other officers are still being investigated for violating department policy. The fired officers have been identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith.