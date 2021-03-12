Inside the minds of Myanmar's bloodthirsty 'TikTok soldiers' gunning down their peers

Nicola Smith
·7 min read
Young soldiers take to Tiktok in threatening videos
Young soldiers take to Tiktok in threatening videos

The young soldiers in the video clip line the benches of their truck with machetes tucked under their arms. Some crowd over a single mobile phone, cigarette in hand. Others lean on their hoe. “We don’t hold a gun any more," a line of Burmese script reads underneath, in reference to the blunt farm tools littered on the bed of the vehicle.

The message is clear: we don't just shoot, we bury too.

In another video a young soldier reaches for a machine gun, pulls it towards his face and kisses it before fixing his gaze at his smartphone camera with a tender smile. Meanwhile, a separate clip shows a young soldier drawing his fingers across his throat menacingly for his social media followers.

For those trying to make sense of the arbitrary street shootings that have become a daily occurrence in Myanmar's bloody standoff between pro-democracy protesters and the military junta, the chilling images may offer some clues.

Circulated widely on TikTok before they were taken down, the videos are part of a trend of what appear to be serving young officers glorifying the brutal violence they mete out on their peers with frightening abandon.

Myanmar's current bout of violence is nothing new.

Many of the young soldiers wielding powerful automatic weapons have been plucked from the battlegrounds of ethnic insurgencies and transplanted into urban environments, according to new research.

The military units now active in the metropolitan centres include light infantry divisions who have been implicated in some of the worst brutality in the country’s recent history, experts have identified.

Unit 33, just one of the divisions, has already been linked to crimes against humanity during a crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority in Rakhine State in 2017.

Caught off guard by the magnitude of the backlash against them, the generals who launched Myanmar's recent coup are deploying these shock troops to terrorise the population through arbitrary detention, vicious beatings, night raids and the threat of being shot dead at rallies.

Among the most horrific tactics is the practice of singling out protesters at crowded rallies to shoot in the head.

The first such killing – of Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, 19, who was suddenly felled by a bullet that sliced through her bike helmet as she took cover from water cannons – stunned the nation.

Social media is now flooded with the gut-churning evidence of regular catastrophic head traumas inflicted by live fire.

Lin Htet, a 19-year-old geology student, was one of the latest victims killed at a protest in the former royal capital of Mandalay on Friday. Before the rally his father had pleaded with him: “Son, don’t go. So many people are dying.”

He was later filmed lying on the street as soldiers appeared to coerce a bystander into saying he died from biting his tongue. The military have reportedly refused to release his body to his family.

“It’s basically using brutal counterinsurgency tactics which see the civilian population as the target,” said Richard Horsey, a Myanmar-based analyst with the International Crisis Group. The general population is now the “enemy.”

The units focused on sowing fear on the streets to break the spirit of demonstrators, he added. At least another three people were killed on Friday, including a 21-year-old, taking the total death toll over 70.

A woman cries near a portrait of Lin Htet, who was killed in an anti-coup protest and his body was taken by military, March 12 - Reuters
A woman cries near a portrait of Lin Htet, who was killed in an anti-coup protest and his body was taken by military, March 12 - Reuters

Amnesty International has identified a variety of military firearms being used to quell peaceful demonstrations, including Chinese RPD light machine guns, as well as local MA-S sniper rifles, MA-1 semi-automatic rifles, Uzi-replica BA-93 and BA-94 submachine guns, that go far beyond the limits of crowd control.

People killed by “well aimed, targeted shots” were not necessarily on the protest frontlines, with the aim of thinning out the tenacious crowds, explained Mr Horsey.

“They are trying to do what snipers do in combat situations, which is instill fear in the enemy by making death random and unpredictable and from an unseen location,” he said.

Entire neighbourhoods are being traumatised by night raids as troops swarm streets, waking residents with flash bangs, slight shots and random gunfire. “People are being dragged out in the middle of the night, kids and parents and lined up in the streets and threatened at gunpoint,” he said.

On Monday, the Sanchaung area in the commercial capital Yangon, was sealed off after dark as troops threatened to enter homes to search for demonstrators.

The crisis was averted when foreign diplomats raised the alarm.

More than 2,000 have been arrested, charged or sentenced since Feb 1.

Among them was U Khin Maung Latt, an official from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party [NLD], who died in custody, allegedly beaten during interrogation.

One protester who was detained in Myeik, a southern coastal town, described how he was beaten black and blue with belts, chains, bamboo sticks and batons. He and others were escorted into detention by troops who said: “This is the hell room, why don’t you guys have a taste?”

The battle-hardened units are increasingly supplanting the traditional role of crowd control from the police, reportedly prompting hundreds of police officers to leave the force.

&#39;I cannot shoot my own people&#39;: Myanmar police flee to India after refusing to kill protesters
'I cannot shoot my own people': Myanmar police flee to India after refusing to kill protesters

Aung Ko Ko, a police officer who defected to join a snowballing civil disobedience movement confirmed the shoot-to-kill strategy in an interview with The Telegraph. He has now been forced into hiding with his family.

“They wanted us to shoot and arrest innocent people. People did nothing wrong so I can't shoot them in cold blood,” he said.

"I joined the police to protect people and I want to wear a police uniform proudly,” he said, alleging that soldiers were swapping their own clothes for police uniforms before attacking people.

“It seems like soldiers are being brainwashed that human rights are meaningless and nationalism is ok,” he explained. “That's why they’ve become so cruel to people.”

Dave Eubank, leader of the Free Burma Rangers (FBR), a relief group operating on the frontlines of the country’s decades-long ethnic conflicts, described the military as “a brutalised, immoral force without much of a pretense of any law and order,” like “thugs, gangs let loose”.

The army had its own culture of inhumanity, he said, where uneducated low-ranking troops were fed misinformation that ethnic minorities were going to destroy the country, allowed to dehumanise communities and brutalise them with impunity out of a sense of hatred and superiority.

“The Burma military has been unleashed on the ethnics for decades and the switch to their own people is a very easy one,” he said.

On Thursday, Tom Andrews, the UN special envoy for human rights in Myanmar, said the junta’s violence likely meets the legal threshold for crimes against humanity.

Avinash Paliwal, associate professor of International Relations at SOAS University of London, said senior officers were equally desensitised to indiscriminate violence along with the lower ranks.

“If anything, they rely on it to remain in power. It’s the only tool they have at their disposal to assert control over an unaccepting populace,” he said.

“The whole institution knows that if they fall – they’ll fall hard. This sense of insecurity ends up fuelling violence against civilians.”

As Myanmar’s generals step up the pressure on an exhausted but determined population, the window for a negotiated outcome is closing, raising the likelihood of a more ominous outcome.

Coup leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, was capable of unleashing “multiple levels of greater violence,” warned Mr Horsey. “I think it’s almost inevitable that this situation will continue to escalate.”

The identities of the soldiers in the videos cannot be independently verified but TikTok said it was “aggressively removing content in Myanmar that violates our principles,” adding that “the promotion of hate and violence has absolutely no place on our platform”.

Recommended Stories

  • Charles Barkley on anti-Semitic slur from Heat’s Meyers Leonard: ‘He said something that was really stupid’

    Six months after Meyers Leonard appeared on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” in an emotional Sept. 11 appearance to reflect on his brother’s military service, the Miami Heat center was chastised by the show’s cast for the anti-Semitic slur he uttered this week while livestreaming video-game play. “I like Meyers Leonard,” Charles Barkley said during the conversation between himself, fellow former players ...

  • China's boys are too 'effeminate' and need to channel the ancient spirit of 'yang' to rediscover their masculinity, government says

    Claims by top government officials that China faces a masculinity crisis that could impact national security spark outrage and disbelief.

  • Navy investigators found contractor in Capitol riot was known as a white supremacist

    A supervisor for Timothy Hale-Cusanelli told investigators she had to admonish him for sporting a “Hitler“ mustache.

  • Rewind: The story behind Eminem and Elton John's iconic (and controversial) 2001 Grammys performance

    — Story by Taryn Ryder and Rewind experience created by Tim Chaffee and Quinn Lemmers The Grammy Awards are known for flashy, unusual musical pairings, but no duo caused a stir like Eminem and Elton John in 2001. Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP was one of the biggest hits of the previous year. It cemented him as a rap star and force to be reckoned with in the music industry — love him or hate him. And people really did either love him or hate him. For every critic hailing the Detroit native as a lyrical genius, there was another criticizing him for homophobic and misogynistic messages. (The track "Criminal," for example, features the line, "My words are like a dagger with a jagged edge/That'll stab you in the head/Whether you're a f** or a lez.") Even though Eminem repeatedly said his lyrics weren't to be taken seriously, the rapper's four Grammy nominations set off a firestorm. GLAAD announced it would be among the groups protesting Eminem's "hate-filled lyrics" outside Staples Center in Los Angeles on Grammy night. Then, less than two weeks before the telecast, it was revealed that John would take the stage with Eminem to perform his hit song "Stan." Yahoo Entertainment spoke with former Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich about how Eminem and John's unforgettable performance came to be. According to Ehrlich, who was the showrunner of the Grammy Awards for 40 years and the architect of the event's signature musical team-up moments, there was no hesitation that Eminem's participation (solo or not) might prove to be too controversial for network television. "I produced the show, so a lot of it was my decision. We wanted him, there wasn't any question," he recalls. "Granted he was — I don't want to even use the word controversial. He was an extremely unique artist who was not hesitant about expressing his point of view. And by the way, some of that point of view was pointed at the Grammys." (That's true. Eminem's hit song "The Real Slim Shady" features the line, "You think I give a damn about a Grammy?/Half of you critics can't even stomach me, let alone stand me.") According to Ehrlich, both he and Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, had the vision that he'd perform with another artist. Whose idea it was to recruit John differs a bit. "I was like, 'The only way I'll perform at the Grammys is with Elton John,'" Eminem told MTV News in 2001. "And I was saying it in kind of jest, thinking it would never happen. The idea of it started becoming more, 'OK, this is a way to really flip it around and really f*** people's heads up." Ehrlich tells Yahoo, "Well, I don't want to rewrite history if he says that that's fine. It's not exactly the way I remember it. But, you know, great ideas have many fathers." "I remember getting a call," Ehrlich continues, "It might have been someone at the label, it might've been someone from [Eminem's team], but I think we had already been thinking about it, just not necessarily in those terms. We were looking for a duet partner because they had expressed to us that he was interested in performing with another artist." Ehrlich had a decades-long relationship with John, so he says "it was easy to talk to Elton" about the potential collaboration. The iconic singer took to the idea immediately. "As soon as we got the message to Elton that we were interested, he sparked to it," Ehrlich recalls. "He said, 'This is exactly the kind of thing that I want to do. I want to break down these barriers. If [Eminem's] OK with it and he wants to do it. I'd love to do it.'" Although everyone hoped to keep the collaboration a secret until the big show, buzz of the shocking pairing started to leak. The Recording Academy confirmed John would join Eminem for a rendition of "Stan," sparking even more backlash. GLAAD released a statement saying it was "appalled that John would share the stage with Eminem, whose words and actions promote hate and violence" against gays and lesbians. "We were all flabbergasted that [John] would do this," a spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly. In "Stan," which is about a deranged fan obsessed with the rapper, Eminem raps in the final verse how what he says shouldn't be taken literally. John explained he could separate the rapper's Slim Shady character from the real-life person. "If I thought for one minute that [Eminem] was [hateful], I wouldn’t do it," John told the Los Angeles Times amid the uproar. The duet was still a go. Ehrlich drove to an offsite location to watch the pair rehearse and was blown away at what he saw. "It was a word I don't often use. It was palpable," he says of Eminem and John's chemistry. "You could see that they were both big fans of each other's." Creatively, Eminem and John were also in sync as to what the performance would look like. "I believe it was Marshall's concept as to how to integrate Elton into it," Ehrlich remembers. (John sang the chorus vocals performed on the original track by Dido.) "It was Eminem's moment. So what I didn't want to do, and by the way, neither did Elton, was to step on that. So Elton was in the background. That was the way he wanted it. He didn't want to take the spotlight away from what Marshall was doing. It worked out for everybody." Although Ehrlich remembers the 2001 Grammys as a "very strong show," he knew early on Eminem and John's moment was going to be the most talked about of the program. That's why it was held until the final moments of the three-hour telecast. But Eminem and John gave producers a clear directive that they didn't want the promotion of their performance to seem "exploitative." "Both of them were very careful about what we could do because they didn't want it to feel too exploitative, which I don't think it did," Ehrlich says. "We honored what we said we would do." And so did Eminem and John. Despite protests on Grammy night — people held signs outside Staples Center that said things like "Don't Award Hate" — the artists delivered an unforgettable six-minute rendition of "Stan." John put his spin on the chorus from a piano positioned behind Eminem. They didn't come together until after it was all over. At the end of the song, they held up their hands in a show of unity and hugged. "It was the picture that went around the world, where the two of them got up, Elton left the piano, came centerstage and they did this really remarkable and really emotional embrace," Ehrlich remembers. He says that "really kind of sealed the deal" to make it one of the most memorable moments in Grammys history. As for whether John and Emimen's embrace was rehearsed or spontaneous, Ehrlich can't recall. "I don't remember. I'm a big fan of artists embracing when we do these moments, so maybe I mentioned it, maybe it was spontaneous. They obviously — they really did like each other and it really led to a continued friendship from that day on," he says. (That's true, as both stars have talked about their close bond spanning two decades now.) What wasn't rehearsed was when Eminem flipped off the audience after the embrace. "I just kind of shrugged my shoulders and said, 'That's Marshall,'" Ehrlich laughs. After going three for three, Eminem lost out on the biggest prize of the night for Album of the Year. (Which is still questionable, no offense to Steely Dan.) Some reviews called the performance "anticlimactic" because after all the build up, there was no on-stage drama. But the performance didn't appease protesters, with one telling the Guardian at the time it's "like Barbra Streisand embracing Eva Braun." While Eminem and John's performance is one for the books, they both got much more out of it than headlines. The pair sparked a genuine friendship. After relapsing in 2008, Eminem revealed it was John who helped him get sober. John has acted as his sponsor in recent years. "When I first wanted to get sober, I called [Elton] and spoke to him about it," Eminem told The Guardian. "He's somebody who's in the business and can identify and relate to the lifestyle and how hectic things can be. He understands ... the pressure and any other reasons that you want to come up with for doing drugs. ... I reached out to him and told him, 'Look, I'm going through a problem and I need your advice.'" During a 2017 interview, John said he and Eminem have "been amazing friends" ever since the performance. "I just adore him," John shared on The Graham Norton Show, revealing Eminem sent him a NSFW wedding gift after marrying David Furnish. "Shows you how homophobic he isn't." Twenty years later and Eminem still has his detractors, though; most recently it is Gen Z who is trying to cancel the rapper on TikTok for "tone-deaf" lyrics. (Someone may want to tell them where the word "stan" comes from, which has been part of our lexicon for two decades.) As for whether Eminem really could have been canceled in 2001 had social media been around, don't bet on it. "I can't really speak to the backlash to Eminem these days. I found him to be very approachable, great to work with," Ehrlich says. "And Elton, I've had a lifetime of great moments on television with Elton. ... He's wonderful. And characteristic of the way that he embraced the Eminem situation, anytime I'm either with him or talk to him, he's really interested in the future of music, particularly with artists. He continues to be a fan of the evolution of the changing face of music and in 2001, Eminem was the changing face of music." Behind the scenes, Ehrlich has nothing but fond memories of putting the "amazing" performance together. "You would think it would be moving mountains to get both of them to do that, but as it turned out, it was not that difficult at all," he adds, saying it's definitely in his "top 10" Grammy moments of all time. "The Grammys continue to take a lot of criticism and a lot of it is justified, certainly this year with the nominations it's justified," says Ehrlich, who has been nominated for five Emmy Awards for his production work on the Grammys. "But the show itself? I've always been proud of these kinds of things, which are performances that you're going to see anywhere else." Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis on how 'Control' and Janet Jackson 'revolutionized female artistry' 35 years ago Paula Abdul talks Grammy-winning 'Opposites Attract' video: How Gene Kelly, Boogaloo Shrimp, Romany Malco and the 'Take on Me' animators helped create a classic SisQó talks 'Thong Song' legacy: Victoria's Secret sales spike, Halle Berry's fashion inspo and the real meaning of 'dumps like a truck'

  • These before and after aerial shots show the devastation left behind from the massive military complex blast in Equatorial Guinea

    The local government declared the radius of the blast site a catastrophe zone and announced three days of national mourning starting on Wednesday.

  • Charli D'Amelio deletes TikTok video over ominous messages: 'Leave that poor girl alone'

    Charli D'Amelio posted a TikTok video of herself dancing on March 11, only to take it down a few hours later when people started harassing her.

  • Hawaiian Police Chief's Racism Exposed After Investigation Over Discrimination

    The police chief in the Hawaiian island of Kaua'i has a history of racist and discriminatory acts, a recent discrimination investigation has revealed. The Kaua'i Police Commission investigation found that Kaua'i Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck violated anti-discrimination policies for several questionable actions including  “squinting of the eyes and bowing of the head up and down” and mimicking a Japanese accent while telling stories, reports the Garden Island. The findings, written by commission Chair Catherine Adams on Feb. 26, also noted that Raybuck created a hostile work environment for an officer based on race.

  • Announcer for high school basketball game uses racial slur after team kneels during anthem

    In a video shared on Twitter, it doesn't appear the announcers realize their mic is working.

  • Biden looks to fulfill increasingly ambitious vaccine promises

    One day after President Biden announced that he would instruct all states to make every American adult eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by May 1, his administration announced several measures to facilitate the ambitious goal, which has required unprecedented logistical organization.

  • Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy spent 2020 NFL season in hotel to keep high-risk son safe from COVID-19

    Eric Bieniemy only went home one night a week, and still stayed distanced from his family.

  • Actress strips at Cesar Awards to protest France's COVID-19 strategy

    French actress Corinne Masiero stripped naked on stage during a scaled-back Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris to protest the government's months-long closure of theatres and cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic. She had "no culture no future" written on her chest and "give us art back Jean" on her back, in a message to Prime Minister Jean Castex. France's answer to the Oscars, the ceremony is in normal times the biggest night on the French cinema calendar but on Friday there were no flashbulbs on the red carpet and no partners on the arms of award nominees.

  • Man charged with assaulting cop during Capitol riot, stole police badge and buried it in backyard

    Thomas Siddick of Buffalo, New York, was arrested on Friday on five charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

  • TikTokers filled their garbage disposal with ice and dish soap to clean it, and the hack has a professional cleaner's seal of approval

    Brad Royce, who renovates houses and shared this cleaning hack on TikTok, told Insider it's a cost-effective way to look after your garbage disposal.

  • Will you get a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1? Not exactly, experts say. Here's what Biden's deadline means for you

    "It's more about opening appointments than actually getting people vaccinated by May 1," one expert tells Yahoo Life.

  • Matthew McConaughey on running for Texas governor: 'It's a very honorable consideration'

    The actor spoke with the "Today" show's Al Roker, who was in Texas reporting on the state's recovery from historic winter storms, about talk — including the star's own speculation — that he's considering running for governor of the state.

  • Jose Canseco is a witch, accurately predicted Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split

    History has proven that no Hollywood couple is meant to last unless your names are Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. But it really did seem that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were gonna make it. Though, in retrospect, we should have known that J.Lo and A-Rod would never be able to overcome their punctuation differences.

  • 'Nothing but problems': Shipwreck tear-down enters 5th month

    When salvage crews began cutting apart the capsized Golden Ray, a shipwreck the size of a 70-story office building with 4,200 cars within its cargo decks, in early November they predicted the demolition could be wrapped up by New Year's Day. Both ends of the cargo ship have been cut away and carried off by barges in a pair of giant chunks. “It’s been nothing but problems out here,” said Andy Jones, a St. Simons Island resident who heads to the wreck site in his small fishing boat most days to monitor the demolition and post updates to a YouTube channel.

  • Dana White: ‘I don’t know how this is going to play out’ with Khamzat Chimaev

    UFC president Dana White isn't sure about Khamzat Chimaev's future as he deals with being a COVID-19 long hauler.

  • New York's two senators join mounting calls for Governor Cuomo to resign

    New York's two U.S. senators joined other leading Democrats in urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Friday after a seventh woman came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, and Kirsten Gillibrand, a leading voice of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse, joined others including U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in calling on the three-term Democratic governor to resign. Cuomo, 63, the divorced father of three daughters in their 20s, again repeated his denial of the allegations on Friday and said it was "reckless and dangerous" for politicians to ask him to resign before they have all the facts.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’