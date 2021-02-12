Inside Power Broker Fredrik Eklund’s $7 Million Beverly Hills Home

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark David for Dirt
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buyer: Fredrik Eklund
Location: Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price: $7.043 million
Size: 5,674 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Year: 2017

After 17 years making an international name and a considerable fortune hawking luxury apartments and high-end developments in New York City, preternaturally energetic power broker Fredrik Eklund, veteran star of Bravo’s popular “Million Dollar Listing” franchise, packed up and moved to Los Angeles about 1.5 years ago.

More from Robb Report

The gym-hardened Swede, his also gym-sculpted husband, artist Derek Kaplan, and their toddler twins initially rented a stunning Harry Gesner-designed contemporary in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood in Beverly Hills — digital records indicate the city-view spread went for a whopping $36,000 per month — before they took up even grander residence on a two-acre Bel-Air estate anchored by a 12,000-square-foot mansion with what Eklund described last fall to L.A. Magazine a “master suite that’s bigger than most New York apartments.”

Though Eklund and his New York-based business partner John Gomes, co-founders and principals of the spectacularly successful Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, have high-profile satellite offices across the country, it looks like the always high-kicking and Bentley-driving multimillionaire real estate dynamo/reality TV star plans to remain in Los Angeles with his family for the foreseeable future because tax records show they’ve ponied up a bit more than $7 million for a luxuriously casual family-sized East Coast-y home in Beverly Hills.

Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House

Sequestered behind gates along a discreet canyon lane, and accented with inoperable and curiously under-scaled shutters over black-framed windows, the bright-white clapboard-clad home sits on just about one-third of an acre and squeezes in five en-suite bedrooms and eight deluxe bathrooms in just over 5,700 square feet.

Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House

Like many recently built luxury homes across Los Angeles that aim to fuse historic styles of architecture with currently in-favor open-concept floor plans, this one opens to a double-height foyer that is all but indistinct from a combination living and dining room. Interestingly proportioned multipane windows fill the space with light, while a white marble fireplace anchors the lounge area under a vaulted ceiling.

Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House

Another ubiquitous design trend in traditionally inspired but modern-minded luxury homes, four industrial-style lights hang over the doublewide island snack bar in the gourmet kitchen that showcases lightly veined white marble counters, chef-grade appliances and a mix of jet-black and snow-white Shaker-style cabinets. A butler’s pantry makes a convenient link to the living/dining room and a built-in banquette makes a cozy spot for casual meals.

Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House

An adjoining family room features built-in bookshelves alongside a second marble fireplace and room-wide bank of windows fold open to the backyard.

Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House

An office or guest bedroom just off the family room, a children’s playroom and a sunroom-style gym, each with an attached bathroom, complete the main floor, while the second floor offers a media lounge, a trio of en-suite guest bedrooms and a primary bedroom with fireplace and marble bath.

Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House

Surrounded by high hedges and even taller trees that obscure neighboring homes, the artificially grassed yard offers a skylight topped loggia outside the family room, a bit of stone terracing, a built-in grill, and a raised spa that spills over into a sparkling swimming pool.

Unsurprisingly, Eklund represented himself in the purchase of the property that was listed with Christine Martin and Samira Gores of The Agency.

Around the time they headed west in 2019, Eklund and Kaplan sold their 2,200-square-foot Hudson River view condo in New York City’s fashionable Tribeca neighborhood for $5.655 million, a not particularly profitable amount over the $5.426 million they paid in early 2016. However, they have yet to completely pull up their East Coast sticks. They remain the owners of a stately Georgian manor house in Roxbury, Conn., about 90 miles outside of Midtown Manhattan, that they picked up in 2016 for $2.95 million, a hefty chunk below the $3.5 million asking price. With more than eight pastoral acres, the elegant country escape has an infinity edged swimming pool, a picturesque pond and postcard-perfect views over the forested landscape.

Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House
Fredrik Eklund Beverly Hills House

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Trump lawyers find a way to blame antifa for Capitol riot

    Donald Trump's lawyers made the case Friday that it was a "preposterous and monstrous lie" to suggest that the former president had incited an insurrection by his supporters on Jan. 6, and that the violence could be blamed on a "small group" of "extremists," including "a leader of antifa."

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • WH Official Threatened Reporter over Story on His Relationship, Accused Her of Sexual Jealousy

    A White House official threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after she pursued a story on the official’s relationship with a different reporter at Axios, Vanity Fair revealed on Friday. Palmeri reached out to Axios reporter Alexi McCammond on January 20 to ask for comment on McCammond’s relationship with incoming Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo. A male Politico reporter reached out to Ducklo for comment, however Ducklo subsequently called Palmeri and, in an off-the-record conversation, threatened to ruin her reputation if the story was published. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo told Palmeri, sources familiar with the incident reported to Vanity Fair. Ducklo then accused Palmeri of being “jealous” that an unidentified man “wanted to f***” McCammond “and not you,” and also alleged that Palmeri was “jealous” of his own relationship with McCammond. The altercation sparked conversations between senior Politico staff and White House officials, including Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and adviser Anita Dunn. Senior White House officials acknowledged that Ducklo’s behavior was inappropriate, but also accused Palmeri of breaking her agreement with Ducklo to speak off the record. Ducklo sent Palmeri a general apology for losing his temper. Psaki announced on Friday, several hours after the Vanity Fair story broke, that Ducklo would be suspended without pay for one week. “In addition to his initial apology, [Ducklo] has sent [Palmeri] a personal note expressing his profound regret,” Psaki said in a statement. “He has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.” On January 21, one day after Ducklo’s altercation with Palmeri, President Biden told political appointees at a virtual swearing-in ceremony, “If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.” Ducklo’s and McCammond’s relationship was profiled in People magazine earlier this week. The People story dropped hours after Politico reached out to the White House for comment on the relationship — a chain of events which was subsequently noted in Politico’s Playbook. The Biden administration has promised a change from the Trump administration’s frequently adversarial relationship with the media. Various reporters expressed disappointment after publication of the report on Ducklo’s comments. “I’ve taken a lot of flak from Donald Trump and his underlings for my reporting: legal threats, name-calling, physical removal from campaign events. I don’t recall personally encountering anything quite so vicious as the phone call described here,” Politico national correspondent Ben Schreckinger commented on Twitter.

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • France, Germany seek Russia sanctions over Navalny, diplomats say

    The European Union is likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month, after France and Germany signalled their willingness to move ahead, three diplomats said. The sanctions, in response to the jailing of Putin's main domestic critic Alexei Navalny, could be the first to be imposed under a new framework enacted in December, which allows the EU to take measures against human rights violators worldwide. But Berlin and Paris are still likely to withhold support for tougher steps sought by some European allies, such as halting the huge Nord Stream II gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

  • Terrorist's mother sentenced for shredding planning document

    The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22. A federal judge also fined Rafia Sultana Shareef $5,500, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Shareef, the 67-year-old mother of shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, had pleaded guilty to a single count of alteration, destruction and mutilation of records.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • Cuomo Chaos: N.Y. Dems Consider Revoking Emergency Powers as Nursing Home Coverup Unravels

    Democrats in the New York State Assembly will weigh rescinding Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers as one of his top aides attempts to walk back her stunning admission that the administration covered up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in order to avoid being attacked by the Trump administration. The Democratic lawmakers plan to hold a conference Friday morning to discuss stripping the governor of the emergency powers granted to him last year when the pandemic began, local news outlet NY1 reported. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa recently admitted that the Cuomo administration covered up the real data on coronavirus nursing home deaths in New York in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities, the New York Post reported. She apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the true death toll would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors. The state had been tabulating the deaths of nursing home residents who died after being transported to the hospital as hospital deaths, making it difficult to ascertain the actual number of residents who died. In September, the state Senate sought to obtain more accurate numbers from the state health department about the number of nursing home patients who died from the virus. Around the same time, former President Trump turned New York’s nursing home deaths into “a giant political football” and urged the Justice Department to investigate the administration, and “basically, we froze,” DeRosa said. “So we do apologize,” DeRosa told the New York Democratic lawmakers. “I do understand the position that you were put in. I know that it is not fair. It was not our intention to put you in that political position with the Republicans.” On Friday, DeRosa attempted to clarify her remarks, saying that she was simply “explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first.” “We informed the houses of this at the time,” DeRosa said in a statement. “We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout.” However, a bipartisan group of New York lawmakers is already calling for a thorough investigation of the matter, and some have called for Cuomo to be criminally prosecuted. Some Democrats have specifically urged the legislature to reconsider allowing Cuomo’s emergency powers, granted to him in March. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who often spars with Cuomo on local issues, said he agrees “100 percent” with stripping Cuomo of emergency powers. State Senator Andrew Gornardes, a Democrat, said Cuomo committed a “betrayal of the public trust” and urged the legislature to “reconsider its broad grant of emergency powers to the governor.” “There needs to be full accountability for what happened,” Gornardes wrote in a tweet. Cuomo traveled to Washington on Friday to meet with President Joe Biden about the Democrats’ COVID relief bill as backlash against the nursing home coverup mounted.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • 18 bags of hacked-up body parts found in Mexico

    Prosecutors in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say that police have found 18 plastic bags full of hacked-up body parts on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara. In November, authorities recovered 113 bodies and additional human remains from a secret grave in the town of El Salto, just outside Guadalajara. The state is home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico’s most violent and powerful.

  • Vodafone Germany suspends China TV from cable

    Vodafone Germany has had to stop distributing China's state-owned CGTN television on its cable services as a result of a media row between Britain and China. The unit of British telecoms group Vodafone said on Friday it hoped to restore CGTN to its services, but that it currently did not have a valid licence to do so. Britain last week revoked a licence that let CGTN be distributed in Britain.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

    Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBehind the scenes: "Since last fall, I've spent nearly six hours talking with Haley on-the-record," Alberta wrote. "I've also spoken with nearly 70 people who know her: friends, associates, donors, staffers, former colleagues. From those conversations, two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn't know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot."The big picture: In December, before the Capitol riot, Haley defended Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden and his indulgence in election conspiracy theories, blaming his lawyers for doing him "a disservice" by not telling him the truth of his loss."I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged," Haley told Politico in December. "This is not him making it up."She equated Trump's perception of the false election claims to a colorblind person, saying: "That would be like you saying that grass is blue and you genuinely believing it. Is it irresponsible that you’re colorblind and you truly believe that?"“There's nothing that you're ever going to do that's going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election. He's got a big bully pulpit. He should be responsible with it," she added.After the riot, Haley told Politico in a subsequent interview that Trump had "let us down," referring to Republicans."He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him," she said. "And we can't let that ever happen again."The former governor of South Carolina specifically criticized Trump for turning on Vice President Pence in his campaign to force him to overturn the Electoral College vote, even though Pence lacked that constitutional authority to begin with."I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him," Haley said. "Like, I'm disgusted by it."Yes, but: Despite her harsh words for Trump's actions, Haley said that she believes impeachment is a "waste of time." Instead, she said Trump's isolation from mainstream politics is enough of a punishment."I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he's lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he's lost the things that really could have kept him moving."Worthy of your time: Read the full profile Go deeper: Nikki Haley's new PAC steers clear of Trump brandLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years

  • British-Iranian academic who escaped Iran accused of sexually abusing colleagues

    A British-Iranian academic who recently escaped from Iran has been accused of being a sexual predator after several of his alleged victims came forward to warn that he should not be allowed to work with women. Kameel Ahmady, who fled across Iran's mountains to Turkey before arriving in Britain, is known in Iran for his anthropological work on child marriage and female genital mutilation [FGM]. But after the news broke of his escape, which was first reported in the Guardian, four women approached the same newspaper and accused him of sexual abuse, which he denies. "When I heard about his other [alleged] victims, and the fact that they were being largely, if not completely ignored, I could not bottle it up any longer,” one alleged victim said. "Every single thing I know about [Ahmady] makes their testimonies credible. He is a predator and a serial abuser. I am so afraid that he will go on to have other opportunities to work with vulnerable women, and hurt them the way he hurt me," said another accuser. Mr Ahmady has strongly denied the allegations, describing them in a statement as "baseless slander." He also suggested that they had been fabricated by people colluding with the Iranian regime. "Since my escape from Iran, rival individuals and groups have been brought to bear upon me with the sole intention of destroying me, my research, as well as my professional and personal standing,” he wrote. “The press is now being manipulated by them and those afraid of them, and those seeking to displace me as a scholar in my field.” One of his accusers has claimed that Mr Ahmady began a sexually explicit conservation with her and that tried to give her lemonade laced with alcohol. He is also alleged to have summoned her to his room on the pretext for a work meeting, locked the door and assaulted her. Another alleged victim claimed that Mr Ahmady went to the bathroom during what she believed was a work meeting and then reappeared naked. The abuse allegations first emerged last year, which prompted Mr Ahmady to apologise in a message on social media which according to the Guardian has now been deleted. But after his interview with the Guardian, several alleged victims came forward again. This prompted Mr Ahmady to post a message on social media in which he apologised for "mistakes" he had made in the workplace, though according to the Guardian the message has since been deleted. He also said he was "not a rapist or an abusive person." Mr Ahmady was also investigated by the Iran Sociology Association, which suspended his membership as it said that "at the minimum, some abuse of power had occurred”.

  • Fauci predicts 'everybody and anybody' will be able to get vaccinated starting in April

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has a dose of hope for Americans looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are in short supply, and every state has restricted their distribution to priority groups like older people and essential workers. But Fauci sees that turning around in just a few short months. "As we get into March and April, the number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach," he told the Today show on Thursday. "I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, 'open season,'" Fauci added. "Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated." Still, it could take several months for everyone to nab an appointment and complete inoculation, he said. “By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call open season,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the timeline for vaccination availability for all groups to begin getting shots. pic.twitter.com/BMGD3YSVex — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 11, 2021 Fauci's prediction came just hours before President Biden announced the purchase of 200 million more vaccine doses. While visiting the National Institutes of Health on Thursday, Biden said 100 million more Moderna vaccine and 100 million more from Pfizer will be available this summer. That means the U.S. has purchased enough doses to vaccinate every American, and will have procured 300 million doses total by this summer. BREAKING: "We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans," President Biden says after announcing the purchase of 200M more coronavirus vaccines (100M Moderna, 100M Pfizer). "We're now on track to have enough supply for 300M Americans by the end of July." pic.twitter.com/lGXtxFtKCP — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.