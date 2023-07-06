Inside Putin’s armour-plated train that boasts a high-tech beauty suite

The Russian president even asked for a customised 'buffering' system so that the on-board TV signal would not be interrupted

Vladimir Putin travels Russia in an armoured train equipped with a suite of high-tech beauty gadgets that would make even the Kardashians jealous.

Photographs from inside the luxurious train, uncovered by investigators from Russia’s Dossier Center news site, have revealed how seriously the Russian president takes his self-care regime.

Within one of its 22 interchangeable carriages – protected by armour plating capable of stopping sniper rifle bullets – is a private gym, cosmetologist’s studio, medical suite, bar and a cinema, the photographs and plans reveal.

The train, which reportedly cost at least 6.8 billion rubles (£57.7million) to produce, also features a Turkish spa known as a hammam.

Russia’s Zircon Service, the company that manufactures the special carriages, was ordered to produce the beauty-boosting car in 2017. Zircon postponed existing contracts and had employees work seven days a week and during the holidays to get it completed, the investigators claim.

The red and grey train now features proudly on the front page of Zircon Service’s marketing booklet.

Putin has been travelling more by train since the war in Ukraine began, reportedly over fears his private plane could be shot down.

The Russian leader, said to be particularly concerned about his health, also travels with a variety of life-saving equipment in a medical suite, including a ventilator and defibrillator.

Another carriage manufactured for the presidential train includes a massage table and more cosmetic equipment, including an ultrasound therapy machine, and a vacuum suction machine which helps with lymphatic drainage – a form of gentle massage.

A specific order was given for this room to be soundproofed and shielded from the outside, to protect the president from being overheard or spied on.

The bespoke carriages contain a range of cosmetic equipment...

...as well as a private gym

Construction on the first carriages specifically designed for Vladimir Putin began in 2004, during his first presidential term, and even the very first carriage designed for the president was lavishly appointed, replete with natural wood finishes and decorated with state symbols.

But the latest to be constructed contain the most luxurious additions, including an entertainment system that had to be specially engineered. The television equipment’s signal would be interrupted when the carriage would travel under a bridge, which led to a new “buffering” system being developed “so that Putin does not have to wait several minutes while the picture loads”, according to the Dossier Center.

Only 10 carriages are usually attached to the presidential train at any one time, and the carriages have occasionally been used by other high-profile Russian figures.

The Dossier Center said that one of Putin’s custom carriages – specially adapted to transport luxury cars – was used by Russia’s Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, when he visited Ukraine in 2010, taking two Cadillacs with him.

Luxurious furnishings are found throughout

Despite Russia’s economy suffering under Western sanctions brought in over the war in Ukraine, orders for more luxury presidential carriages are still being made.

Several documents show that orders for new carriages were signed in mid-to-late 2022, after the invasion began, according to the investigators.

The company is currently building a new sport and health carriage, to cost at least 562.2 million rubles (£4.8 million), as well as another two carriages.

