Inside the Pyramid of Djoser — the world's oldest still-standing stone building — that reopened after 14 years of restoration

Tourists take souvenir pictures in front of the Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara outside Cairo.

Oliver Weiken/Picture Alliance / Getty

The Pyramid of Djoser, built about 4,600 years ago, to house the tomb of the Pharoah Djoser, has reopened after 14 years of restoration.

It was crumbling due to neglect, fierce desert winds, and damage sustained by an earthquake in 1992.

The process took 14 years, including a pause during civil unrest in Egypt. It was complicated by local NGOs that claimed the restoration process had actually damaged it.

The first stone pyramid ever built has been restored and is now open to the public.

The Pyramid of Djoser, also known as the Step Pyramid, a UNESCO world heritage site, was reopened on March 5, after a restoration took 14 years and nearly $6.6 million.

An architect named Imhotep designed the pyramid more than 4,600 years ago to house the coffin of Pharoah Djoser. He decided, for the first time, to build up. He devised a new structure made of six layers of stone that got smaller as they ascended. The final product was meant to be a stairway to heaven.

It was the first building ever made of stone, and led the way to Egypt building more famous pyramids, like the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Over centuries its condition deteriorated due to the effects of time, neglect, fierce winds, and serious damage sustained in a 1992 earthquake.

And while fixing a crumbling stone pyramid is difficult, it was delayed for almost two years by Egyptian unrest. The restoration also faced scrutiny by Egyptian NGOs that claimed the work was actually making the pyramid worse.

Here's how the pyramid made history and was given a fresh future.

Less than 20 miles to the south of Cairo, in Egypt's former capital Memphis, stands one the oldest pyramids in the world — the Step Pyramid of Djoser, also known as Zoser.

Pyramid of King Djoser in the distance.





CM Dixon / Print Collector / Getty

Djoser was built about 4,600 years ago, between 2667 and 2648 BC, and is the oldest large-scale stone monument still standing. According to the Los Angeles Times, the shimmering pyramid takes viewers' breath away, and that was the point.

The Step Pyramid of Djoser (or Zoser), Saqqara, Memphis (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1979).





DeAgostini/Getty

It's situated in the Saqqara necropolis, which is the largest pyramid-related funerary complex in the world.

The funerary complex of Djoser.





Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group / Getty

While the Great Pyramid of Giza is more famous, and the pyramids at Dahshur are bigger, they might never have existed had it not been for Djoser.

Bent Pyramid is an ancient Egyptian pyramid, the first, located at the royal necropolis of Dahshur outside of Cairo, Egypt.





Visions of America/Universal Images Group / Getty

The pyramid was built for Egyptian Pharoah Djoser, who ruled for 19 years during Ancient Egypt's Third Dynasty. Before him, pharaohs were buried in tombs made of rectangular mud-brick slabs. But Djoser got something grander.