Inside the real North Korea: Wife of British diplomat reveals human side of life under Kim Jong-un

Nicola Smith
·5 min read
North Koreans enjoy a moment of relaxation on a hot day - Lindsey Miller
North Koreans enjoy a moment of relaxation on a hot day - Lindsey Miller

Few people can claim to have heard the chilling sound of a North Korean ballistic missile flying overhead, but on September 15, 2017, Lindsey Miller, a musical director living in Pyongyang, recalls being jolted from her bed by a peculiar rumbling.

The unfamiliar sound was the test of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile – designed to deliver nuclear warheads – and which was launched from a site near Pyongyang airport, flying approximately 2,300 miles and setting off emergency alerts in Japan.

Ms Miller woke with a start at 6am and ran into the garden outside her home at the British embassy. “I couldn’t see it, but I could hear it and it was just like a plane going overhead, a very distant plane but it didn’t fade as quickly,” she said. “It was at a time when we were all on edge.”

The anecdote features in her new book, North Korea – Like Nowhere Else, a rare photo exploration of the reclusive state, which is due to be released on Thursday.

Author Lindsey Miller lived in North Korea from 2017 to 2019 - Lindsey Miller
Author Lindsey Miller lived in North Korea from 2017 to 2019 - Lindsey Miller

Ms Miller, an award-winning composer from Glasgow, was granted a unique window into life in the hermit kingdom when accompanying her husband on a diplomatic posting from 2017 to 2019.

The period was one of the most tumultuous diplomatic times in North Korea’s recent history, spanning a spike in tensions between Pyongyang and the US amid fears of nuclear war, to a sudden and unprecedented détente that saw Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump meet in Singapore.

But Ms Miller’s book, the first of its kind by a westerner living within North Korea’s closed borders, focuses mainly on portraying a fresh snapshot of daily life in the authoritarian regime and her human-to-human interactions with ordinary North Koreans in one of the most closed societies in the world.

Young North Koreans pose for a photo - Lindsey Miller
Young North Koreans pose for a photo - Lindsey Miller

“I thought this is an amazing opportunity to go somewhere in a capacity where hardly anybody else gets to go, in a way that few people get to go. And there’s got to be something there that I can explore,” she said in an interview.

As a foreign resident, she was able to roam without minders around the capital, Pyongyang, hike solo in the mountains and share beers and Netflix with North Korean train conductors on the long journey to China.

She was able to debate about Brexit and favourite music bands with millennials, wander off the beaten track to impoverished, unseen corners, and to enjoy the beauty of Mount Myohyang on weekends with picnicking families and their karaoke machines.

“People don’t sit around talking about Kim Jong-un all day. People have lives,” she said.

The book delves into a well of human emotions as she tries to connect with her new home. At times she is haunted by the deprivation of countryside workers, but also amused by the absurdity of sitting a driving test with an instructor whose breath stank of soju, the local alcoholic brew.

North Korea - Like Nowhere Else - is due to be published on May 6 - Lindsey Miller
North Korea - Like Nowhere Else - is due to be published on May 6 - Lindsey Miller

Ms Miller said she had to lay aside her preconceptions of the country. “I think it’s really easy to assume that we know on a very generalised, simplified level what life is like for people there,” she said.

But her photos and anecdotes explore the extent to which honest, genuine relationships can exist under the oppressive scrutiny of a cruel and totalitarian regime, as well as offering a glimpse of genuine curiosity and friendly gestures from the people she encounters.

“It’s really difficult developing relationships with people because there is no clear line between authenticity and falseness,” she explained.

Her work describes how relating to people can, at times, be a frustrating “diplomatic dance” that can never truly be extricated from the country’s harsh political regime where citizens are strictly controlled and face stiff penalties for resistance.

“You do find yourself, two people, stuck in the middle of this cage, trying to balance a natural curiosity, careful small talk, and have a conversation about something, but also about nothing, and then form some kind of friendship,” she said.

A young couple hold hands as they walk through Pyongyang - Lindsey Miller
A young couple hold hands as they walk through Pyongyang - Lindsey Miller

In one of her most memorable encounters, she tells of how an older man approached her in a Pyongyang waterpark, thrusting an inflatable ring in the shape of a duck into her hands.

“It had a tiny, brand new North Korean baby, all swaddled up, fast asleep in the middle,” she said, recounting how they had tried to exchange pleasantries and a snatched conversation about family, until an official in a suit suddenly shut down their spontaneous, joyful moment.

“Instead of relying on in-depth, emotional conversations with people, it’s actually more about smaller cherished moments where maybe that lid lifts and you do see a bit of someone that they are willing to share with you and you feel very privileged,” she observed on her time in North Korea.

Ms Miller said she hoped her book would change the narrative about the pariah state away from the usual politics, and open a window for readers to see people as human beings rather than products of their environment.

“It’s really important to shift the focus onto the human beings who are there and hopefully in doing so create a new kind of conversation,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Jong-il painted like Christ: the curious case of the North Korean art show

    Uli Sigg must know North Korea as well as anybody who wasn’t born there. The Swiss entrepreneur, diplomat and art collector first visited Pyongyang for business in the 1980s, when he worked for a firm selling lifts. “At night, the city was pitch dark,” he remembers in a catalogue essay for a unique new show, Border Crossings, that has just opened at Switzerland’s Kunstmuseum Bern. “There were no lights in the streets or in houses – because they didn’t want to offer South Korea a military target, so they said. In my opinion, it was really an energy shortage.” From 1995 to 1998, Sigg (now 75) served as the Swiss ambassador to North Korea, during which time he was granted privileged access to the reclusive nation’s art studios. He’d go on to build a collection of North Korean work so impressive that the government in Pyongyang asked him to consider housing it in a museum there. (He declined.) In recent years, Sigg has taken to collecting work from South Korea, too – and the result in Bern is an unprecedented exhibition that shows art from both halves of the peninsula side-by-side. The history of Korean art dates back 5,000 years and takes in Buddhist icons, ink paintings and green-glaze celadon porcelain. Since the division of the country in 1953, though, after the Korean War, two distinct artistic cultures have developed. Broadly speaking, as in politics and economics, the South has moved in tune with Western trends – abstract painting, street photography – while the North has stayed resolutely isolated, with myriad socialist realist paintings glorifying the Kim dynasty. “This isn’t surprising,” Sigg explains. “South Korea is a nation of 50 million people, who are fully engaged in globalisation – with unrestricted access to information about global art… This distinguishes them from North Korean artists, who can only do work commissioned [by the government].” The UK has seen several exhibitions by South Koreans lately: the sculptor Lee Bul, at the Hayward Gallery in 2018; the video art pioneer Nam June Paik, at Tate Modern in 2019–20; and the installation artist Haegue Yang, at Tate St Ives when it re-opens on May 17. Featured in Border Crossings is another South Korean artist, Park Seo-bo, who’s just as highly esteemed. The painter co-founded the Dansaekhwa movement, of monochrome abstraction, in the 1970s, and Sigg is exhibiting a work from his “Ecriture” series (so called because its marks look like handwriting).

  • Holocaust survivor who testified against Eichmann dies at 91

    Joseph Zalman Kleinman, a Holocaust survivor who survived the Auschwitz death camp and testified against Adolf Eichmann in the Nazi commander's trial in Jerusalem, died Tuesday, Israeli media reported. Kleinman was one of fewer than 180,000 remaining Holocaust survivors in Israel. Kleinman was born in Slovakia in January 1930 and was deported by Nazi Germany to the camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau at the age of 14.

  • Covid cases at Everest base camp raise fears of serious outbreak

    Climbers say a growing number of people have tested positive, despite government denials.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Canada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

    Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. The Alberta case, of a woman in her 50s, marks the second case of blood clots, and the only death after more than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca were administered in the province, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • With few GOP allies left, Ted Cruz takes refuge at Mar-a-Lago with his former enemy President Trump

    Earlier this week Cruz was accused by ethics experts of saying "the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said."

  • Japan faces longer state of emergency, casting doubt on Olympics

    Japan is considering extending a coronavirus spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said on Wednesday, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics. Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11 as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, three sources told Reuters. The Yomiuri Newspaper earlier reported that an extension of the state of emergency was likely.

  • Tucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act

    Fox News star Tucker Carlson is having a moment — or, rather, another moment in a Zelig-like career full of them. Lately, he has been torching a select group of conservatives, and David Frum was added to that list Tuesday. Carlson's ostensible target Tuesday night was the Central Intelligence Agency's curious new ad featuring an "intersectional" Latina millennial officer. Carlson eventually suggested the woman was actually a deep-cover operative trying to recruit agents to infiltrate the real threat to America — which, he assured his viewers, is definitely not white supremacists. No, "if you wanted to save America," he said, "these are the people you'd be worried about": The decadent rich people from their class at Harvard. It's the gender studies program at Cornell. It's the cat cafes in Austin and Ashville. It's the Monday editorial meetings at The Atlantic magazine, where David From is treated as an important intellectual rather than some dopey middle-aged Canadian Twitter celebrity whose life goal is to force America into yet another unwinnable pointless war. [Tucker Carlson, Fox News] How can Carlson — a self-described trust-fund kid who attended boarding school in Rhode Island and college in Connecticut before being rejected by the CIA — say all that with a straight face? Frum, the Twitter celebrity, tweeted an explanation. I've known Carlson for more than 20 years. We were colleagues at the Weekly Standard in the 1990s, I appeared fairly often on his MSNBC show in the 2000s. We were "Washington friends" - we had lunch, he came to parties at my house, etc. 2/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 Carlson criticizes the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq now, Frum writes, but "he was a FEROCIOUS advocate of both wars" at the time, "when it mattered." He went on to describe Carlson's "cowardly," amoral opportunism. Maybe that's the fascination of the Carlson TV persona. We all sense that if a Murdoch ordered him, he would say the opposite of everything he says now. Last year, he flipped from "COVID is real" to "COVID is fake." He could flip from anti-vax to pro-vax literally tomorrow. 8/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 I've written much about the Bush years and will write more. I'm undertaking now a book about the whole period 1989-2021. I've felt I owed that. It's not a show or an act. Maybe that's why I so get on Carlson's nerves. END. — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 Are you not entertained? More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesJosh Hawley claims he's being silenced in middle of live interview with Washington PostThe entire West Coast is now covered by an earthquake early warning system

  • Facebook board's Trump decision could have wider impacts

    Since the day after the deadly Jan. 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump's social media accounts have been silent — muzzled for inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones. On Wednesday, his fate on Facebook, the biggest social platform around, will be decided. The company's quasi-independent Oversight Board will announce its ruling around 9 a.m. ET.

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • America's new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago

    America’s new normal temperature is a degree hotter than it was just two decades ago. Scientists have long talked about climate change — hotter temperatures, changes in rain and snowfall and more extreme weather — being the “new normal.”

  • Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising

    Myanmar’s security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. Huddled inside her home in Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window. Then a man’s scream: “HELP!” When the military’s trucks finally rolled away, Shwe and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates agreed 'separation contract' before announcing divorce

    The billionaire couple reportedly agreed how to divide their assets before announcing their divorce.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to publish children's book based on Prince Harry's relationship with their son Archie

    She has been an actress, blogger, human rights activist, narrator, producer and investor. But now, the Duchess of Sussex has added another string to her bow, that of children’s author. Meghan, 39, has written a book about the “special bond” between father and son, inspired by the relationship between her husband, the Duke of Sussex, and their son, Archie, who turns two on Thursday. The story, called The Bench, evolved from a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on his first Father’s Day and is her first foray into children’s literature. Illustrated by a California-based artist Christian Robinson, the 40-page book, aimed at children aged three to seven, will be published on June 8. The Duchess said: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

  • As flyers slowly return, airlines are dealing with a surge in unruly passengers

    The Federal Aviation Administration said it's received around 1,300 reports of disruptive passengers since February.

  • Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott now a co-owner of this sports bar with Arlington location

    Prescott and Walk-On’s passed out approximately 1,000 meals to the homeless Tuesday at OurCalling in Dallas.

  • Kristen Bell says she felt 'no sparks whatsoever' when she met Dax Shepard. Here's a timeline of their 14-year relationship.

    Here's a complete timeline of the actors' relationship from when they first met in 2007 to the present day, married with children.

  • Democratic congressman tells Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'shut your seditious, QAnon loving mouth' after she called his party 'the enemy within'

    Greene accused Rep. Ruben Gallego of seeking attention, called him a "coward," and questioned his masculinity.

  • Eritrea’s president visits Sudan amid tensions over Ethiopia

    President Isaias Afwerki landed at Khartoum’s international airport and was received by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling sovereign council. The two leaders then began closed-door talks on cooperation and ways to develop ties between the two countries, according to a statement from the Sudanese sovereign council. It said the two also discussed regional issues in apparent reference to the border tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan and a decade-long dispute over a massive dam Ethiopia is building over the Blue Nile.