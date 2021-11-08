Inside the Royal Shakespeare Company’s costume department

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Britain’s legendary Royal Shakespeare Company is opening the doors of its costume department to the viewing public. It has perfected the art of dressing up. Roxana Saberi goes on a tour of the workshop, home to some of the most famous outfits in British theater history.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories