15

Inside Russia's attempt to destroy Ukraine "with darkness and cold"

Chris Livesay
·2 min read

Vinnytsia, Ukraine — Russia's invading forces have left Kherson, but they're still raining terror down on the southern Ukrainian city's people.

"I hate the Russians," said Lilia, after finding her mother's body. Natasha was killed just a few steps from the safety of her home by a Russian missile strike. Lilia's father died hours later, too, but she's not alone.

"They took the most precious people in my life, but I have a son," she said. "For him I must live."

Ex-leader of Ukraine urges U.S. to hold firm in fight "for global security"

Survivors of Russia's unending volley of rocket fire are left in the cold and the dark, because many of Vladimir Putin's missiles have been aimed at Ukraine's power grid.

The Russian military is using winter as a weapon. With electricity cut, millions of families were unable to cook meals on Saturday as Ukraine commemorated the Great Famine of the 1930s, when the Soviet Union intentionally starved millions of Ukrainians to death.

"We cannot be broken," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared in an address to his nation, honoring those killed by Joseph Stalin then — and Vladimir Putin now. "Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now, with darkness and cold."

People pray, lay flowers and light candles at Holodomor Genocide Museum, which commemorates the
People pray, lay flowers and light candles at Holodomor Genocide Museum, which commemorates the

Even in the capital Kyiv, the electricity supply is unreliable. Locals have found shelter anywhere they can, including in tents. Inside one of them, we found Constantin, a videogame designer.

"We should live, we should stay, we should fight," he told CBS News. "This is the only way of how we can actually win this war… Even if we have to sleep in a tent."

Even in the dire circumstances, there are reasons for Ukrainians to have hope — more signs that Russian forces are taking a beating.

The latest British intelligence assessment of the war says Putin's army is running so short on weapons and other supplies, that it appears to be resorting to firing cruise missiles from the 1980s that have been stripped of their nuclear warheads.

While such missiles "will still produce some damage" just with their impact any unused fuel they slam down still carrying, the U.K. said they were "unlikely to achieve reliable effects against intended targets."

"Whatever Russia's intent, this improvisation highlights the level of depletion in Russia's stock of long-range missiles," according to the British assessment.

The smartest dog in the world | 60 Minutes Archive

Saturday Sessions: Paolo Nutini performs "Lose It"

Saturday Sessions: Paolo Nutini performs "Petrified in Love"

Recommended Stories

  • Russia escalates missile attack on Ukraine's power grid

    Ukraine is trying to restore electricity as temperatures drop across the country and Russia escalates its missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and power grid. CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay has the latest.

  • Moscow Patriarchate's Archimandrite Nikita comments on recent SBU searches

    During searches in the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), SBU security service officers “forced priests to undress and then took pictures,” a bishop of church who was photographed said on Facebook on Nov. 25.

  • Ukraine Latest: Belarusian Foreign Minister Makei Dies Suddenly

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Makei, Belarus foreign minister since 2012 and a former chief of staff to President Alexander Lukashenko, died suddenly at the age of 64. No cause of death or further details were provided by the foreign ministry. Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Secon

  • Ukraine sets free 12 more defenders of Mariupol, Chornobyl NPP and Zmiinyi Island

    A prisoner swap took place on 26 November. Ukraine has succeeded in releasing 12 people from Russian captivity, as reported by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Source: Yermak on Telegram Quote from Yermak: "Among them are four sailors, two National Guardsmen, one soldier of the Territorial Defence Forces, as well as three civilians - a married couple and a man who has been considered to be missing.

  • Germany in talks with allies over Polish push for Patriot deployment to Ukraine

    BERLIN/WARSAW (Reuters) -Germany said on Friday it was discussing with allies Poland's request that German Patriot air defence units be sent to Ukraine, after NATO's chief suggested the military alliance might not oppose such a move. "We are talking with our allies about how to handle Poland's ... suggestion," a German government spokesperson told reporters in Berlin. Berlin offered Warsaw the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland last week.

  • Ukraine wants lower cap on Russian oil, at $30-$40 per barrel

    European Union governments, seeking to curb Moscow's ability to fund the Ukraine war without causing an oil supply shock, are split over a G7 push that the cap be set at $65 to $70 per barrel. "The limit that is being considered today - about $60 - I think this is an artificial limit," said Zelenskiy, who has consistently pushed allies to impose tougher sanctions of all types against Russia. The idea of the cap is to prohibit shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for less than the price set by the G7 and its allies.

  • Thailand still wants Russian tourists – and direct flights are making it easy to get to Phuket

    Russians may not be very welcome in many countries since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, but they can still get some winter sun in Thailand.

  • ‘Russia’s Google’ wants to sell its Russian businesses and flee the country with its most promising tech

    By leaving the Russian market, Yandex hopes it can save its new businesses from being cut off from the rest of the world.

  • Protests erupt in Xinjiang and Beijing after deadly fire

    Public anger in China towards widening COVID-19 lockdowns across the country erupted into rare protests in China’s far western Xinjiang region and the country's capital of Beijing, as nationwide infections set another record. Crowds took to the streets on Friday night in Xinjiang's capital of Urumqi, chanting "End the lockdown!" and pumping their fists in the air, after a deadly fire on Thursday triggered anger over their prolonged COVID-19 lockdown according to videos circulated on Chinese social media on Friday night. Videos showed people in a plaza singing China's national anthem with its lyric, "Rise up, those who refuse to be slaves!" while others shouted that they wanted to be released from lockdowns.

  • Even hypothetical attempts by Russian invaders to take Kyiv are doomed, say Kyiv authorities

    The Kyiv City Military Administration has posted photographs of the construction of fortifications in Kyiv and assured everyone that even hypothetical attempts by the Russians to seize the capital are doomed.

  • No trace of second missile found in Przewodów, Poland’s Duda says

    Experts did not find remnants of a second crashed missile in Poland’s Przewodów, suggesting it might have gone down somewhere over Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said, as reported by Polskie Radio on Nov. 25.

  • Iran shuts out noise at World Cup but United States looms

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) After a World Cup start clouded by a disastrous loss and persistent questions about the civil unrest back home, Iran is celebrating the prospect of its first ever trip to the knockout stage. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 Friday and collected the three points to rise from the bottom of Group B. England and the United States played to a scoreless draw on the same day - setting up a politically fraught match between Iran and the Americans on Tuesday that will decide which team goes through to the round of 16.

  • Russia rains missiles on recaptured Ukrainian city of Kherson

    A barrage of missiles struck the recently liberated city of Kherson for the second day Friday in a marked escalation of attacks since Russia withdrew from the city two weeks ago following an eight-month occupation.

  • Ukraine urges Russian troops to study rules of surrender

    In a direct and public appeal to Russian soldiers on Nov. 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advised enemy troops to carefully study proper surrender procedures, as outlined by international law. This comes several days after a controversy involving footage of surrendering Russian troops getting shot after one of them seemingly opens fire on Ukrainian soldiers during the surrender.

  • Kremlin does not like Zelenskyys categorical stance on liberating Crimea

    Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President, has stated that the liberation of Crimea is out of the question while commenting on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Peskov Quote from Peskov: "You know that since the very beginning, and the President [Putin - ed.

  • From campus to club to crime scene: What happened in the Idaho murder victims’ final hours

    They did what they’d do on any Saturday night. Could clues to the Idaho killings lie in victims’ ordinary evenings? Reporting from Moscow, <strong>Sheila Flynn</strong> outlines the four young students’ final hours

  • Stoltenberg: Must support Ukraine and stop Putin

    STORY: Stoltenberg had been asked about Polish demands for Germany to pass on Patriot units to Kyiv.Berlin offered Warsaw the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland last week but Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak later asked Germany to send them to Ukraine instead.Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in Ukraine but acknowledges a campaign of strikes against electric power and other infrastructure.

  • Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger

    The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store.

  • Dramatic video shows Coast Guard rescuing man who went overboard on cruise

    The man was last seen on board the ship on Wednesday night and was reported missing Thursday morning.

  • Chevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration granted Chevron Corp. a license to resume oil production in Venezuela after US sanctions halted all drilling activities almost three years ago. Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermTrump Dines at Mar-a-Lago With Rapper Ye, White