Inside the Scenario Studio: Pose like a star at this Los Angeles pop-up

The Scenario Studio, coined the most expensive photo booth in the world and used by celebrities like John Legend, Katy Perry and the Kardashians, has opened its doors to the public in downtown Los Angeles.

"It's not really a photo booth," said John Ganun, the studio's co-founder and creative director. "It feels more like a shoot for Vanity Fair."

The Scenario Studio, a traveling professional photography set, offers a larger-than-life, star-studded photo experience. Once only available to a high-paying clientele, it has taken it's eight most popular, Instagram-worthy sets and opened them to the public for a limited time.

Tickets cost $29 per person, and kids under two years old are free.

Each set displays different themes ranging from a vibrant upside-down yellow living room to a grayscale getaway motorcycle. Plus, each set is photo-ready, complete with themed props and professional LED lighting.

“I’ve been doing this for 12 years and I always post them on Facebook and people are like, 'Oh my God, that’s amazing. I want to be on that set,” Ganun said.

He pulls design inspiration from artists and client requests.

"My inspiration usually comes from the client first. If they're having a Western-themed party or they want something space-aged, then that gives me a ballpark to play in. Then I start ripping off of that," Ganun said.

Dan Weber, CEO of The Scenario Studio and a co-founder, said that many popular Instagram influencers have frequented the pop-up since they first opened in early September. Since opening, the two most popular sets have been the upside-down set and the casino set, made famous at John Legend’s Casino Royale themed birthday party.

"Sales have ramped up nicely as the word has spread," he said.

There's even a set ready for #SpookySeason!

They have everything you'll need to take the perfect picture, except the photographer, so make sure to bring a friend.

You will also want to consider Ganun's tips before visiting The Scenario Studio.

“Look good. How does your hair look? How does your clothing look?" said Ganun. "'Come a little dressed up,' I tell people. If you just show up in somewhat dark clothing that’s flattering you’re going to look good wherever you go in a picture. That’s my advice."

The Scenario Studio will be at Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles until Nov. 4 before moving to their new location on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Their location in Beverly Hills is set to open mid-November and will showcase a combination of newly imagined sets and crowd favorites.