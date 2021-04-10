Inside secret first camp for Myanmar refugees established in India

The location of the camp is kept secret

Hundreds of worried looking people fill the damp room, some playing folk songs on their phones, while others sit quietly in the dark.

“I crossed the border into India with three other female police officers at night on a riverboat. I was so scared while crossing, that the police would stop me,” said Aung Kyi, a diminutive police officer from Myanmar, who fled after she was instructed to shoot at pro-democracy protesters in her home country, following the military coup. Her name has been changed to protect her identity.

The safe house is part of a camp being run in total secret by an Indian NGO that set up the facility after four Myanmar refugees were allegedly deported back to the country in mid-March.

Believed to be the first of its kind, it runs on a threadbare budget, dependent on donations from sympathetic local residents who belong to the same ethnic group as those on the Myanmar side of the border, known as Mizo in India and Chin in Myanmar.

“Knowledge of this place is spread through word of mouth. We are not inviting people and haven’t publicly announced it as a camp,” explains a representative from the NGO.

“We have heard that the [Indian] authorities would send the refugees back [to Myanmar] if they find our camp. They know the refugees are sheltered here in Mizoram but they don’t know the location or how many people have actually crossed the border,” said the NGO representative.

The camp hosts dozens of people who have been forced to flee Myanmar - Isaac Zoramsanga

The Indian Army continues to patrol its 1,643 km border with Myanmar and turn away those fleeing Naypyitaw's increasingly deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. One hundred refugees were allegedly deported from the Indian border village of Farkawn in late March.

“If we receive a tip-off that soldiers in the Indian Army are coming close by then we lock ourselves in, turn off the lights and keep the sound down. This has only happened a few times so far but we have been lucky,” said the NGO representative.

Ms Kyi says she fears for her life should she be returned to Myanmar, as she shows the Sunday Telegraph around the camp's desperate living conditions. The camp's location and any identifying details have been withheld to prevent the group being discovered.

Officially, New Delhi has pledged to provide sanctity to the Myanmar refugees.

However, on Monday officials from Mizoram told the Indian media they still had not received any aid from the country’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite asking for support three weeks ago.

The three-finger salute has become a symbol of resistance - SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images

Unofficially, it is understood that the BJP is not keen to welcome the refugees. A leaked memo from the neighbouring border state of Manipur instructed the authorities there to bar local organisations from offering food or shelter.

New Delhi fears a massive influx of people at a time when it is struggling to contain the world’s fastest-growing Covid-19 epidemic and also wants to avoid irritating the new Myanmar regime, which already enjoys close ties with China.

In the camp the refugees, including several newborn babies, live on two floors, tightly packed together and sharing just two toilets. They are unable to go outdoors for fear of a potential run-in with the Indian army.

The camp suffers from severe water scarcity, according to the NGO representative, with inhabitants only given one bucket a day for drinking and washing.

Despite their best efforts, the NGO can only provide very basic food supplies to camp residents - largely rice, dal, and potatoes - and is sometimes unable to purchase supplies.

The organisation believes a Covid outbreak in the facility is likely to happen soon, with occupants unable to socially distance and with no access to testing facilities. “We cannot follow the Covid-19 protocols in the camp and the only thing we have been able to do is to distribute face masks once a week,” said the NGO representative.

There are also no mosquito nets or insect repellents, despite the surrounding area being rife with vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and chikungunya.

The camp is hidden in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram - AP Photo/Anupam Nath

Two newborn babies in the camp have already fallen sick from an unidentified fever but are said to be recovering after the NGO was able to purchase some basic medicines.

“Health supplements like vitamins are needed for my child but I am afraid to go out from here. I am worried about the authorities or paramilitary forces being in the city areas,” said Myint Myint Thaw, as she comforted her four-year-old son.

Conditions are particularly tough on the camp’s 19 female inhabitants, according to Ms Kyi, who have been forced to use old clothing instead of sanitary towels, unable to venture to a nearby pharmacist.

“There is no separate room for the women and sometimes we have to use our blankets as a curtain to change our clothes,” she adds.

“It is really disappointing that the authorities in India are not providing immediate safe shelter and support to the Burmese who are fleeing the worst kind of persecution. The responsibility to protect lives is primary,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, the South Asia Director at Human Rights Watch.

“And of course the Indian government should also be joining international efforts to end abuses by the junta in Myanmar so that those fleeing abuses can safely return.”

According to an Indian police officer, there are around 1,800 Myanmar refugees in India, including six lawmakers, but the true number is believed to be much higher, as many are hiding with extended family members in border villages.

The NGO intends to keep the camp open until the Indian government delivers on its promised support for the Myanmar refugees.

But, the organisation admits the number of people fleeing Myanmar is increasing daily, being ten-fold since mid-March. Many of those now crossing into India are no longer coming from the border areas and are therefore unable to rely upon extended family networks in Mizoram for shelter.

“In Myanmar, our brothers and sisters are experiencing atrocities from the Myanmar Army and so they wanted to come to India for their safety,” said the NGO representative.

“India provides safety for Hindus but when the same things happen to our Myanmar family, they show their back to them."