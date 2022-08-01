Inside Sienna Miller's Secluded Country Cottage

Today Architectural Digest is welcomed to the idyllic English countryside by actor Sienna Miller to visit the centuries-old cottage she's made her home. When she first saw the property in Buckinghamshire, England, she fell for it hard. “It was a time when there was a lot of press attention on me, and I wanted somewhere to escape.” Sienna enlisted her close friend, director Gaby Dellal, to aid in breathing new life into the 16th-century thatched-roof cottage. “The house offers a sanctuary,” says Miller. “It has a nurturing feeling; it is a home with a heart.”