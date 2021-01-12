Inside a Sophisticated, Art-Filled Family Home in Dallas

Paola Singer
  • Manhattan-based interior designer Damon Liss helped his clients, a family of five, move the contents of their Tribeca loft, an edgy space with exposed pipes, into their new home in Dallas, a 7,000-square-foot chalet with a traditional layout.
  • The designer used one of the contemporary artworks in the couple’s collection, a blue-gray abstract painting by Yayoi Kusama, as the living room’s foundational piece. He then proceeded to mix and match various furnishings to fit the soothing palette of the space. A set of custom sofas made by <a href="http://www.interiorsbyjclanda.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:J.C. Landa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">J.C. Landa</a> and a vintage bronze coffee table by Philip and Kelvin LaVerne, which had been in the loft’s main reception area, were paired with a Chinese silk rug from <a href="http://fortstreetstudio.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fort Street Studio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fort Street Studio</a> and a pair of sculptural <a href="https://www.donzella.com/shop/2018/10/8/wide-version-atlante-sculptural-bronze-bench-by-alexandre-log" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bronze-legged stools by Alexandre Logé" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bronze-legged stools by Alexandre Logé</a>, which had been in the loft’s den.
  • The home’s central staircase, which features new iron railing chosen by Liss, features a Harvey Probber bench in mahogany and brass, set under a Mark Gortjahn drawing, purchased at <a href="https://pettitartpartners.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pettit Art Partners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pettit Art Partners</a>. The striking ceiling light is a custom piece by Jeff Zimmerman from <a href="https://www.r-and-company.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:R & Company" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">R & Company</a>.
  • In the formal dining room, Liss paired a walnut-slab table from <a href="http://www.bddw.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BDDW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BDDW</a> with eight <a href="https://www.espasso.com/products/2165/cantu-high-dining-chair-by-sergio-rodrigues#5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sergio Rodrigues" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sergio Rodrigues</a> Cantu chairs, and found a vintage Franco Albini cabinet (at New York’s <a href="https://www.donzella.com/contact" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Donzella" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Donzella</a>) to complete the space. A wall vitrine, also by Albini, shows a collection of vessels by the Haas Brothers. The Nuage chandelier, a distinctive design in sculpted plaster, was custom made by Alexandre Logé.
  • In the family room, in which cabinetry was custom designed to fit a triangular painting by Ellsworth Kelly titled <em>Green Panel</em>, a large square sectional from <a href="https://www.dmitriyco.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dmitriy & Co" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dmitriy & Co</a>. sits behind a 1960s Spanish console from <a href="https://www.morentz.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Morentz" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Morentz</a>. “It was a beautiful find,” says Liss. “It really works with the rustic beams and balances the modern nature of the millwork.”
  • The spacious eat-in kitchen of the newly built house didn’t need a major renovation. Liss simply changed some of the cabinet hardware and added new flush-mounted fixtures from <a href="https://urbanelectric.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Electric Company" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Electric Company</a>. The Astania bar stools are from <a href="https://www.espasso.com/collection/29" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Espasso" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Espasso</a>.
  • Four Andy Warhol screen prints, from a series called <em>Camouflage,</em> hang in the dining area of the kitchen. The resin-topped pedestal table, with a custom lazy Susan, is from <a href="https://wudfurniture.com/product_type/furniture/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wüd" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wüd</a>, and the leather-backed chairs are from <a href="http://bddw.com/furniture/seating/dining_chairs/square_guest_chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BDDW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BDDW</a>.
  • This outdoor deck gets year-round warmth thanks to an electric heater installed on the ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace (not pictured). The stone-topped round table and the teak chairs with woven backs are from <a href="https://www.rodaonline.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roda" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Roda</a> via 1stDibs.
  • In the main suite, Liss divided the space with a custom-designed cabinet that includes a rotating TV stand. “[The room] was 25 feet long, which is almost too much for the space to function properly,” says Liss. “We created a seating area that feels separate.” The upholstered BDDW bed came from New York, as did the bronze nightstands.
  • The main bath features a ceiling light from Blueprint Lighting and LED sconces from <a href="https://www.rollandhill.com/products/counterweight-sconce" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roll & Hill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Roll & Hill</a>.
  • In this bedroom, decorated for the couple’s preteen daughter, a patterned wallpaper from <a href="https://www.hyggeandwest.com/products/quilt-copper" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hygge & West" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hygge & West</a> with copper hues is softened by a pale pink rug from <a href="http://josephcarinicarpets.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joseph Carini Carpets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Joseph Carini Carpets</a>. The white iron bed is from Room & Board.
  • This son’s bedroom occupies a cozy attic space. “He wanted green walls,” says Liss. “The ceilings were so low that we decided to paint them green too, and created geometric shapes.” The designer used Sherwin Williams’s Envy and Relish shades.
The New York-based decorator Damon Liss repackages his clients' cosmopolitan collection for their new home in Texas

