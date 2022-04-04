‘The Inside Story of the Visalia Ransacker’: Top cop to tell gripping story behind manhunt

“In the mid-1970s, Visalia was plagued with a long series of prowling, peeping, and burglary crimes, all believed to be committed by the same person. The crime spree seemed to culminate in Visalia with the 1975 murder of COS journalism instructor Claude Snelling. The search for the serial criminal resulted in one of the biggest manhunts in Tulare County history. The Visalia Police Department established a special investigative unit led by Sgt. John Vaughan, now retired, to track down the man dubbed the ‘Visalia Ransacker.’” — Terry Ommen, Tulare County Historical Society

So starts an article that Terry Ommen, Visalia historian, did on the Visalia Ransacker for the Historical Society. Ommen had a personal interest in the story because, in the 1970s, he was a member of the Visalia Police Department and went on a few stakeouts trying to catch the Ransacker.

The story didn’t end until over 40 years later when the Ransacker — known as the Golden State Killer — was finally caught in Sacramento after committing at least 18 murders, 50 rapes, and 120 burglaries throughout the state between 1974 and 1986.

Now we can finally hear the behind-the-scenes story of the intense and secretive Visalia investigation when John Vaughan, who led the task force, returns from retirement on the coast to tell never-before-released information.

Ommen and Visalia Heritage will host the lecture “The Inside Story of the Visalia Ransacker” on Wednesday, April 6, at College of the Sequoias.

"We’re always looking to do things beneficial to the city and region,” said Brent Calvin, COS superintendent/president. “We’ve had fabulous speakers in the past, and this will interest many people. Some of our staff, especially our retired teachers, remember Claude Snelling.”

An Exeter cop

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., later arrested as the Golden State Killer, was in the Exeter Police Department when the strange burglaries began in Visalia.

“What’s interesting is that he was in the burglary unit,” said Sgt. Vaughan. “I’m sure now he had a radio and had information on our stakeouts.”

DeAngelo had a peculiar M.O. He rifled through underwear and emptied piggy banks while ignoring large sums of money. He would take single earrings, rings, or medallions. Multiple same-day ransackings were common.

"He ate a lot of ice cream while in the houses,” said Vaughan. “The peculiarities of his actions described him completely.”

After the Snelling murder in 1975, Vaughn and two detectives worked on the case for eight months.

“It wasn’t until we matched a gun stolen during a burglary to the homicide that we discovered the connection to the Ransacker.”

The task force almost caught him once, but the Ransacker was illusive. He was always able to disappear.

East Area Rapist

In the late '70s, when the East Area Rapist was doing similar things in Sacramento, Vaughan was sure it was the same man, but the Sacramento police wouldn’t listen.

“We went up there several times, but they didn’t believe us,” said Vaughan. “The headlines up there said we were a Podunk town and out for publicity.”

Vaughan still regrets that DeAngelo wasn’t captured before he escalated.

“If we had caught him, all those rapes and murders wouldn’t have happened.”

Golden State Killer

The Ransacker was known as the Original Night Stalker for crimes in Southern California and eventually the Golden State Killer. It wasn't until DNA testing that California law enforcement realized the Visalia Ransacker, the East Area Rapist, and the Original Nightstalker were a single perpetrator.

DeAngelo was finally apprehended in 2018. On Aug. 21, 2020, he was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He is now housed in Corcoran Prison.

The case was a factor in establishing California’s DNA database, which collects DNA from all accused and convicted felons in California and has been called second only to Virginia’s effectiveness in solving cold cases.

Why did he do it?

After his arrest, Vaughan discovered that he and DeAngelo grew up in New York and were in the same high school athletic conference.

“Talk about an eye-opening discovery.”

Vaughan and his wife Gail are now retired on the Central Coast. She says he always wanted to be a motorcycle policeman on the California coast.

"He almost made it,” she laughed.

Vaughan has requested to talk to DeAngelo in prison, but he won’t do it.

“I’d love to ask him what he did with the rings and earrings he took,” said Vaughan.

He added, “I’m glad I was still alive to see him caught.”

How to attend

"Inside the Visalia Ransacker Investigation," 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Free program College of the Sequoias, Ponderosa Lecture Hall (behind the college theater) Free parking in the north parking lot by the theater

