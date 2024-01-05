Inside the tactics investigators used to arrest more than a dozen accused drug traffickers

A glimpse inside the tactics investigators used to take more than a dozen accused drug traffickers off the street.

Court documents reveal, two of the 14 people arrested, were caught because of a camera on a light pole used for surveillance

Paul Anderson Jr. is one of 14 people JSO arrested in a major drug bust announced this week.

Federal court documents obtained by Action New Jax say Anderson Jr. was using an apartment in the Oak Hill area for drug deals.

These are pictures of Anderson from a live feed of the pole camera in September as tabs were kept on him and his interactions.

One photo shows him with a large suitcase after the documents say phone GPS tracking pinned Anderson and someone who was believed to be his supplier in the same area at the same time. The photo shows a blue suitcase going into the suppliers car.

Investigators say they also saw Elijah Owens, who was also arrested in the drug bust, walk out of the same Oak Hill apartment with a trash bag and once thrown out, some bags and trash tested positive for meth and fentanyl.

“Anytime you can find a detritus from someone’s life you get clues into their world and that’s exactly what a trash pull does. In addition to DNA you get fingerprints,” Dale Carson, Action News Jax law and safety expert said. “Any number of pieces of evidence that work together to demonstrate criminality, or the lack of it.”

Search warrants were used on the accused “stash house” and where he actually stayed in Orange Park. Investigators found over 10 pounds of meth, over 167 grams of fentanyl, 63 grams of cocaine, an AK-style rifle, several pistols and much more.

