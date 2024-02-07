Inside Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's friendship, including that Grammys moment

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift were seen entering the 2024 Grammys side by side in the Los Angeles rain, sporting complimentary black and white dresses.

The duo, who were both nominated for album of the year, also sat next to each other at the awards ceremony. When Swift eventually won the award for "Midnights," Swift brought Del Rey on stage with her.

“I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now,” Swift said while accepting her award.

Let’s take a look at a timeline of Swift and Del Rey’s friendship over the years.

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Nov. 11, 2012: Swift and Del Rey meet at the MTV EMA’s

Prior to recording music together, Swift and Del Rey had their first public connections at award ceremonies and red carpet events.

In 2012, Del Rey introduced Swift on stage at the MTV EMAs in Germany where she won best female artist. The two hugged as Del Rey handed Swift the award.

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift (Kevin Mazur / WireImage)

March 26, 2016: The duo attends Lady Gaga’s birthday party

A few years later, in 2016, both Swift and Del Rey attended Lady Gaga’s star-studded 30th birthday party in Los Angeles along with other A-listers like Kate Hudson, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff (John Shearer / Getty Images)

Music producer Jack Antonoff worked with Swift on her 2022 album “Midnights” while simultaneously producing Del Rey’s 2023 album “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd."

During a 2024 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Antonoff opened up about his relationship with both artists.

“I’ve had a few (relationships) — really Lana and Taylor — where we’ve worked for a long period of time and found this space where it’s like, it gets loonier and loonier and more exciting,” Antonoff said.

Oct. 11, 2022: Swift’s “Snow on the Beach” featuring Del Rey is announced

Swift announced her collaboration with the “Young and Beautiful” singer in an Instagram post.

“Lana Del Rey, in my opinion, is one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m going to be grateful for for life,” Swift said in her announcement.

Swift said she “couldn’t get through” her announcement “without grinning” because of how big of a fan she is.

After releasing the “Midnights” track, fans were loving Del Rey's background vocals. The lyric video for the song has reached over 27 million views with over 8,000 comments.

One YouTube user wrote, “I’m a diehard Lana stan... I can hear Lana’s influence all over this song and Taylor’s own signature and vocal performance was perfect.”

Feb. 24, 2023: Taylor Swift and fans want more Lana Del Rey

Del Rey sang background vocals and helped produce Swift’s “Snow on the Beach.”

But Swift, and her fans, wanted more Lana. After hearing this, Del Rey shared that she would be happy to collaborate more with Swift.

In an interview with Billboard in 2023, Del Rey said that had she known this, she “would have sung the entire second verse.”

And that was enough to get the ball rolling — Del Rey and Swift would soon work on a brand new version of “Snow on the Beach.”

May 26, 2023: Swift releases new version of “Snow on the Beach”

Just a few months later, Swift announced the new version of her song with “more Lana” on social media.

“You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on ‘Snow on the Beach.’ Love u @honeymoon,” Swift wrote, tagging Del Rey.

Users took to X to express their support of the duo.

“And they nailed it,” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “This is the version we all wanted, this is a serve!”

Feb. 3, 2024: Swift brings Del Rey on stage at the Grammys

The dynamic duo attended the 2024 Grammys together, both entering the ceremony and sitting side by side throughout. They were up for three of the same categories including album of the year, song of the year and best pop duo/group peformance.

When Swift was announced as the winner of album of the year, she brought along Del Rey and shouted her out in her speech.

“I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that (Lana has) done … I’m so lucky to know you and to be your friend,” Swift said.

