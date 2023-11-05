Inside Team Trump’s plan to keep him on the rails and beat Biden in 2024

Strolling onto the stage in Derry, New Hampshire, Donald Trump looked out at the sea of admiring supporters, and then down at the teleprompter.

“I just want to say hello to everybody,” he told the hundreds of people crammed into the small sports hall, rattling off a list of local officials helping his 2024 bid in the critical early state.

For most of the next 90 minutes, the Republican frontrunner read dutifully from a script, outlining his vision for a second term, and only occasionally veering off-piste.

After meandering through around a dozen policy items, Mr Trump wrapped up.

“This is what we must do, in conclusion, to restore our country to greatness,” he said. “The great silent majority is rising like never before.”

Donald Trump's verbal detours are no longer the dominating feature of his campaign appearances - JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP

This is not the bootstrap, grassroots-led Trump campaign of 2016, nor is it the chaotic re-election bid he waged from within the White House in 2020.

The bombastic dynamism remains a hallmark of his stage presence, but Mr Trump’s unpredictable verbal detours are no longer the dominating feature of his campaign appearances. His once lengthy rants have been curtailed, replaced by more detail-oriented speeches, albeit with his trademark snipes at political foes.

The change is by design. The 2024 campaign is a sophisticated operation intent on propelling Mr Trump back into the White House for what his inner circle hope will be a revolutionary second term.

The Sunday Telegraph has spoken to key figures within Mr Trump’s orbit to lift the lid on how his inner circle hope to sweep him back into power in a year’s time.

It can be summed up as a three-pronged strategy: obliterating Republican rivals, fiercely preparing for a likely re-match with Joe Biden , and putting in place an administration-in-waiting.

The brains behind the operation

Unlike his insurgent 2016 campaign, run by a ragtag team of associates and family members, his 2024 campaign is in the hands of some of the best Republican minds in the business.

It is led by Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, veteran strategists with decades of experience in getting candidates elected.

Insiders suggest Ms Wiles, in particular, plays a senior role in directing operations. During her career she has worked to help three Republicans win the presidency and is credited with making two longshot candidates Florida governors – most notably Ron DeSantis.

Based in Mr Trump’s home state of Florida, she helped him to an unexpected win in the critical state in 2016, repeating the feat in 2020.

Chris LaCivita (centre) leads Donald Trump's campaign - The Washington Post

She has the “central casting” background which appeals to Mr Trump, who has privately commended her celebrity background to friends. Her late father, Pat Summerall, was an American football player and legendary sports broadcaster, though Ms Wiles has never sought the limelight herself.

Whit Ayres, a veteran strategist who worked with her on Mr DeSantis’s first run for governor in 2018, says her great strength is her ability to “keep her head down, stay out of the news and try to keep the drama to a relative minimum”.

He is among numerous Republican strategists to praise her ability to tread the delicate balance of stage-handling an often impulsive candidate not known for obeying orders.

“I don’t think anyone could manage Donald Trump, but Susie Wiles would come closer than anyone else I know in doing so successfully,” said Mr Ayres.

Susie Wiles (centre) plays a senior role in directing operations - DOUG MILLS/NYTNS / Redux / eyevine

Ben Ginsberg, who has acted as a lawyer for the Republican Party and presidential campaigns, has known both Ms Wiles and Mr LaCivita for years.

“They know how to win and run campaigns, and how to keep campaigns organised,” he said, noting a contrast to Mr Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Mr LaCivita has worked on numerous national campaigns. He once served as political director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and is intimately acquainted with the Republican Party’s political apparatus.

Other key figures in Mr Trump’s inner circle are Jason Miller, a longtime adviser, and Steven Cheung, who heads up communications – among the few 2016 members to return for 2024.

The slimmed-down team has brought an end to the revolving-door of staff that were a hallmark of Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign as well as his presidency.

Jason Miller is another key figure in Mr Trump’s inner circle - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

There are weekly phone calls between core advisers to discuss strategy. The campaign’s operation is based in a low-key West Palm office, in contrast to the 2016 base in the gold-plated Trump Tower on Manhattan’s Fifth Ave, or even the sleek powerbase of his 2020 operation, in the influential suburbs of the US capital.

The hub of the operation, however, is a few miles away in Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump’s private club and main residence, where he holds court among critical Republican players.

Gone, of course, are his incessant Tweets. While he still fumes on social media, his team have interspersed his feed with video recordings of him outlining campaign policies.

Most are scripted by his team, though with his input, recorded from Mar-a-Lago, and then posted to his Truth Social account and fundraising pages.

Intensive ground operation

Mr Trump was the first major candidate to enter the 2024 race, but until recently he kept a low profile on the campaign trail, holding far fewer in-person appearances than his Republican rivals.

Insiders say this was a deliberate effort to preserve resources while the field narrows. Holding large rallies is expensive, and it is a long road to November 5 2024.

But his team has not been idling, focusing instead on a robust, boots-on-the-ground voter turnout operation in the early Republican primary states.

When Mr Trump does hold events, his prepared remarks often include a reminder to supporters on how to vote in the contest. At the same time, teams of local staff and volunteers ensure the thousands of potential voters attending have signed “pledge cards” committing to turning out on election night to support him.

The efforts are focused most specifically on Iowa, where the contest begins on Jan 15.

Mr Trump lost the critical state to Ted Cruz in 2016, but his team is not playing down expectations he will win here in 2024. Their aim is to deliver a knockout blow to rivals, who might then rally behind him earlier than planned.

Two senior aides told The Telegraph that they were particularly focused on defeating Mr DeSantis in Iowa, where the Florida governor has bet his resources, believing it would spell “game over” for him.

If they succeed, Alex Latcham, who is leading the early state get-out-the-vote effort, will be owed much of the credit. He is focused on translating grassroots enthusiasm into signed pledge cards – a valuable voter database that will also pay dividends in the general election.

Alex Latcham will lead the pledge cards effort in the campaign - NATHAN LAYNE/REUTERS

Mr Latcham’s efforts have been spurred on by the chaotic operation in Iowa in 2016, where staffers later found thousands of unlogged Trump pledge cards. This time, Mr Latcham promises, “there is no backlog”, revealing they have racked up thousands of cards from voters who staff aim to log and contact within two days.

Behind the scenes, the campaign has also spent months working to mould the rules governing the Republican nomination process in Mr Trump’s favour.

They have forged alliances with key GOP officials in critical states, and have already secured a major coup with a change to California’s GOP primary process that will likely provide a major boost.

Here in particular, Mr LaCivita’s experience with the Republican Party apparatus has been a major boon to the Trump campaign, with assistance from Brian Jack, a former White House political director.

Mr LaCivita has been candid about the importance of securing rule changes. “You control the process, you win,” is his maxim.

Mr DeSantis’ biggest backers have angrily denounced the moves as “rig[ging] the system”. Trump insiders branded them sore losers.

Experts on the Republican primary system agree. “It’s nothing those other campaigns wouldn’t have done if they’d got their acts together,” said Mr Ginsberg.

He believes Mr Trump’s path to victory may be virtually assured as early as February, and “certainly”, with his newfound advantage in California, by Super Tuesday on March 5 – a day after his first federal trial opens.

Trump v Biden rematch

The Trump campaign is already looking beyond the Republican contest to the general election.

Sources within Mr Trump’s orbit say his campaign is operating as if the 77-year-old is the Republican nominee to lay the groundwork for a likely rematch with Mr Biden.

Senior Trump campaign advisers signalled to The Sunday Telegraph that Mr Trump’s thoughts have already turned to the prospect of debating the Democratic president.

And some suggest Mr Trump’s teleprompter speeches are an opportunity to “test out themes’’ that poll well. “I think this time they’ve actually done research on what are the most effective topics and the rhetoric to use, as opposed to his two previous campaigns where he went up on the podium and said what came through his mind,” said Mr Ginsberg.

In private conversations, Trump insiders are as bullish about Mr Trump’s prospects of defeating Mr Biden as they are publicly. They are encouraged by recent polling which highlights voters’ concerns about Mr Biden’s age and the economy. These, they believe, could be fatal vulnerabilities for the 80-year-old’s re-election bid.

However, Mr Trump’s allies are aware of one huge liability hanging over their own candidate: his criminal charges.

Mr Trump is likely to spend much of the election campaign in courts across the country after being indicted in New York over hush money payments, Florida over his handling of classified documents, and Georgia and Washington DC for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

His campaign has seen a groundswell of support and donations from the Republican base in response to his indictments.

But the possibility of his conviction casts a pall of uncertainty over next year’s election.

Mr Ayres, who specialises in polling, says it is impossible to predict how undecided voters would respond to a guilty verdict.

“There are a host of events that could completely shake up this race on both the Democratic and Republican side,” he said.

Simply put, he believes there is “no guarantee” that Mr Biden or Mr Trump will be their party’s nominees.“What if Donald Trump gets convicted of multiple felonies that involve jail time? Is one of our major parties really going to nominate that person for president United States? I don’t know. Neither does anybody else,” he said.

So far, the Trump campaign’s approach appears to be to maximise the indictments’ fundraising potential, then wage their campaign through the courtroom.

Administration-in-waiting

Mr Trump’s criminal cases also play into his plans for a second term. Potential interventions at the Department of Justice (DOJ) could be geared towards addressing his legal troubles.

But the full scale of his plans is far more ambitious, and, in Mr Biden’s framing, a “threat to the brick and mortar of our democratic institutions”.

Mr Trump hopes to orchestrate what some suggest would amount to the biggest overhaul of the US government in its history; revoking the independence of some agencies, abolishing the Department of Education and instituting a mass cull of the DoJ as well as the top level of the US national security apparatus.

Tentative plans to impede some of Congress’ spending powers have also been mooted.

Mr Trump intends to replace swathes of the civil service, which he mistrusts, with political appointees to push his agenda at every level of government.

Hardline immigration policies would be revived and intensified, including a travel ban from several Muslim-majority countries, the southern border wall, and ideological screenings for migrants. His previous trade war with China would be escalated.

Some of the planning has been delegated to former Trump officials and other loyalists who have set up shop in Washington.

They include former White House official Russell Vought, who leads the Centre for Renewing America, a new, pro-Trump think tank which already works with MAGA loyalists in Congress.

In Mr Vought’s own words, its work is intended to act as a “shadow” White House budget office.

He has helped to draw up plans for a second Trump term, which he describes as a “seminal moment” – a chance to “crush” what Trump-loyalists term the “deep state”.

In a second Trump administration, “the bureaucracy would care more about what the president thinks and what his agenda is,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

Trained, but not contained

Back in the sports hall in New Hampshire, the rapt attention and loud cheers of supporters as Mr Trump enumerated his policies suggest the fire of his 2016 campaign remains.

“I love the energy,” said Julie Truscello, a 47-year-old travel agent in the state.

Mr Trump still receives rapt attention and cheers from supporters at his appearances - AMANDA SABGA/REUTERS

Douglas Jones, 54, used his day off from a job as an aircraft mechanic in a nearby town to come and see Mr Trump. Mr Jones believes he is the only candidate who can address the competing crises of economic hardship, social upheaval and international conflict. “If he had been re-elected in 2020, we would not be where we’re at right now,” he said. “I wouldn’t have to be here, because he would be president. He needs to get in [the White House] and fix this.”

Amid the substantive policy declarations in Derry last week, Mr Trump’s instincts for impromptu off-script excursions were still evident. At one point, he compared his criminal cases to Nelson Mandela.

Later, as he regurgitated his disproven claims of election fraud, he told the crowd to focus on monitoring for potential vote-rigging, rather than casting votes for him themselves.

“Don’t worry about voting,” he said. “We got plenty of votes, you gotta watch [others]“.

Mr Trump in 2024 is trained, but not contained.

