Inside Temu Parent PDD Holdings’ Quest to Promote Affordable, Inclusive Shopping

PDD Holdings is setting a new standard in e-commerce through its subsidiaries, including Temu, the online marketplace launched in September 2022 that has quickly become the most downloaded shopping app in America.

Since its launch, Temu has quickly established itself as a leading online marketplace for affordable quality merchandise, connecting consumers with sellers from around the world. With a product catalogue spanning 29 major categories and over 200 subcategories, the Boston-based e-commerce platform offers customers what Fast Company describes as “a riot of choice” to high-quality products at wholesale prices.

Already the most downloaded app since last year, Temu’s popularity was given a boost by the “Shop Like A Billionaire” ad it aired during The Big Game, which EDO Inc. reported had 10 times the social engagement of the median commercial during the sporting event. Data from the iSpot Creative Assessment survey found that Temu’s spot was the second-most “colorful” ad during the game. Nearly 20 percent of respondents said they were “much more likely” to purchase the brand’s products after watching the commercial.

“Temu is already a popular app in the U.S. The Super Bowl commercial has stimulated even more interest and will no doubt boost downloads and ultimately sales,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. “Not least because the low prices and value for money message Temu pushed during the Super Bowl will resonate with many Americans.”

What truly sets Temu apart from other online marketplaces is its parent company, PDD Holdings, with its vast supplier network, supply chain expertise and unique approach to consumer-driven e-commerce.

PDD Holdings is a Nasdaq-listed multinational commerce group with offices in Boston, Dublin, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai. It owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Temu and its sister company, Pinduoduo, a popular social commerce platform. PDD Holdings has over a decade of experience in commerce, which has allowed it to build a network of over 11 million suppliers, brands and shipping partners across the world. By leveraging this global network of suppliers and partners, Temu is using the supply chain and logistics capabilities of its parent company to provide a superior experience for its customers.

PDD Holdings and Next-Gen Manufacturing

As a group, PDD Holdings is committed to promoting affordable and inclusive shopping by fundamentally changing the traditional model of shopping from one that is manufacturing-led to one that is initiated by consumers so that everyone’s needs can be met.

This shift is already taking place. Instead of brands manufacturing products and then marketing them to consumers through advertising, manufacturers are now increasingly producing to the specifications of consumers. These consumers have the means to telegraph their requirements through a platform like Temu and have them fulfilled by a worldwide roster of suppliers, creating customized products at scale.

PDD Holdings’ – and by extension Temu’s — Next-Gen Manufacturing program is designed to help manufacturers better align their designs, production, and inventory with consumer demand.

“Temu is positioning itself at the forefront of the next era of e-commerce, which we believe will move beyond disintermediating or optimizing the manufacturing supply chain into matching individualized needs and wants with global resources and delivering them efficiently,” said a spokesperson for the company. “This shift will lead to the creation of legions of new businesses, and Temu is prepared to support and enable them.”

The benefits of this approach are manifold. Consumers are more likely to get the products they want, tailored to their specific needs, at affordable prices. The waste associated with mass production is reduced, and manufacturers are better able to meet customer demand, leading to increased efficiency and profitability.

Temu trims “white space” of bloated costs

“Temu might be exposing a white space in the market wherein brands have been producing at extreme low cost, and along the value chain there’s been so much bloated cost passed on for margin,” said Michael Felice, an associate partner at management consulting firm Kearney.

The meteoric rise of Temu in the US can be attributed in large part to PDD Holdings’ backing, which has helped turbocharge the company’s expansion in the country. PDD Holdings’ experience in serving 900 million users worldwide and handling 61 billion annual orders has also helped Temu avoid some of the common pitfalls associated with e-commerce startups.

Millions of consumers have downloaded the Temu app or visited its website to shop, attracted by its affordability, customer service, and reliable deliveries. Temu has a higher customer satisfaction rating than Amazon, Walmart and Target, according to the Better Business Bureau, despite being in operation for only six months.

Customers like Lynda McGovern have praised Temu for its fast delivery and affordable prices.

“I have had an Excellent experience with this company. My order arrived within 2 weeks and everything was great,” McGovern said in a review on the Trustpilot site. “I ordered little stocking stuffers and a sweater and boots. The sweater is perfect and now my go-to piece of clothing. The boots are warm and well-made and comfortable. And they emailed me with Tracking every step of the way. I’ll continue to order from them.”

“Temu is the real deal“

“Temu is the real deal. It has rocketed in popularity and has become one of the most downloaded apps in the US, offering a range of product categories such as beauty, fashion, tools, pet supplies, and more,” said Jacob Cooke, CEO of WPIC, an e-commerce consulting firm. “Temu’s primary advantage is its ability to offer incredibly low prices for products…Temu is able to leverage PDD’s relationships with low-cost manufacturers” to offer close to wholesale prices to retail buyers.

PDD Holdings’ other subsidiary, Pinduoduo, is a social commerce app based in Shanghai and has been dubbed “the fastest-growing internet company in the world” by Goldman Sachs. With 900 million users and 61 billion annual orders, PDD Holdings has built up a reservoir of goodwill and operational expertise that it is using to help Temu.

One of the hallmarks of PDD Holdings’ approach is its focus on Next-Gen Manufacturing, which goes beyond simply optimizing the manufacturing supply chain. The company’s goal is to fundamentally change the model of shopping from one that’s manufacturing-led to one that is initiated by consumers. This consumer-driven demand model is already taking shape, as manufacturers increasingly produce products based on consumer specifications rather than marketing products to consumers through advertising.

Temu is one of the companies leading the charge toward this new model of e-commerce. The platform allows customers to telegraph their requirements through its website or mobile app and have them fulfilled by a global roster of suppliers. This process allows for the creation of customized products at scale, lowering costs, reducing waste, and providing a better fit and match of demand and supply.

The benefits of this approach are not just limited to customers. PDD Holdings’ Next-Gen Manufacturing program helps manufacturers to better align their designs, production, and inventory with consumer demand, allowing for more effective internal and external company decisions.

With PDD Holdings’ backing and Temu’s innovative approach to e-commerce, it looks like the company is just getting started.

McClatchy newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.