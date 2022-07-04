Inside a TikTok-famous luxury trailer home featuring an office, a laundry room, a 6-seater couch, and a fireplace

Lautner's video has over 17 million views on TikTok. Glory Lautner via TikTok

TikToker Glory Lautner went viral with a tour of her mobile home in Orlando, Florida.

Lautner said people often judge trailers, but she wanted to challenge the stereotypes.

The trailer in her video featured a six-seat sofa, a flat-screen TV, an office, and a laundry room.

TikToker Glory Lautner wanted to challenge preconceptions about what living in a trailer is really like.

Lautner said people often don't want to live in trailers because they are seen as 'cheap.' Lautner via TikTok

Glory Lautner, a TikToker with 126,000 followers, posted a tour of her mobile home on June 8, complete with a flat-screen TV and six-seater sofa.

Lautner, who typically posts lifestyle content on the app, said during the tour that some people won't live in a trailer because it is "cheap," but by showcasing the home, she wanted to show that she is able to live comfortably.

The video, which has 17.7 million views, was stitched together with another video from a user called @itsandibitchh, who could be heard saying, "I feel like trailers are slept on, and they are judged."

The video then cut to a clip of Lautner saying, "I've been waiting for this moment," before proceeding to show viewers a tour of a mobile home in Orlando, Florida, where she said she's been living.

"People can judge me all you want," she said in the video, explaining that while some people might pay a lot of money for a "two-bedroom apartment," she's decided to live in a trailer instead.

The video sparked a debate in the comments about negative stereotypes surrounding mobile homes.

Lautner has continued to post content about living in a mobile home. Lautner via TikTok.

Many commenters under Lautner's first house tour video said they were surprised by how nice the mobile home was. One top comment with 113,000 likes said it looked like "a mansion."

Some suggested the shock, as well as comments about how living in a trailer was dangerous, was further evidence that trailer homes are often subject to stereotypes.

One top comment with 122,000 likes said, "The people in the comments are proving the point that trailers are judged."

Inside, the trailer featured a spacious kitchen with stone countertops and a dining table.

The kitchen featured a dining table, oven, and fridge. Glory Lautner via TikTok

Lautner began the video by showing viewers around a kitchen inside the home, which had a dining table and two chairs, a refridgerator, and an oven.

"This is my trailer. You know the one that people won't live in because it's cheap or whatever," she said in the video, as she could be seen walking around the spacious kitchen with her camera.

The living room had a six-seater couch and a flat-screen TV.

There appeared to be a fireplace underneath the TV in the home. Lautner via TikTok

Lautner then filmed the living room in the home, where a grey L-shaped six-seater sofa sectional could be seen, with cushions and a blanket sitting on top of it.

Opposite the sofa, there was a wall with a fireplace built into it that also had a large flat-screen TV hanging above it.

In a previous TikTok posted on May 10, which has 100,000 views, Lautner said that she and her husband installed the TV and fireplace into the wall themselves, sharing pictures of the process in her video.

There was also space for an office and a laundry room.

The laundry room appeared to have both a washer and dryer. Lautner via TikTok

A pink-themed room, which Lautner said was her office, could also be seen at one point in the video. It has a dressing table and a mirror on one side, and a desk and chair on the other side.

Lautner also filmed a room with a washer and dryer, as well as a number of baskets and plants inside it, which she said functioned as the laundry room in the space.

Lautner said the trailer included a guest room.

Lautner said the second bedroom was for guests. Lautner via TikTok

At one point during the video, Lautner pointed toward a closed door in the middle of a corridor in the home, saying that it was a "guest room," but she did not film anything behind the door.

She also showed viewers the inside of a bedroom, where she said she and her husband sleep, which had green walls, a double bed, shelves, and two chairs inside it.

Lautner filmed one bathroom in the space, saying it was the "guest bathroom," but she did not clarify whether there was another bathroom as well.

The outside of the trailer featured a large grassy area.

Lautner showed a view of the home from outside in a second video. Lautner via TikTok

In a separate TikTok video posted on June 9, which has 1.7 million views, Lautner said she received thousands of comments asking her to reveal what the outside of the home looked like.

The TikToker filmed herself inside the home before she walked outside and showed a grassy area surrounded by fences.

Lautner told viewers she pays to rent the land as well as the home in the video, saying the land costs an additional $700 per month. She said the cost of the land was "such a steal for all of this space and all of this privacy," as she filmed the large grassy area and the outside of the mobile home.

The TikToker also described the trailer as "tall," in the video, showing a clip of herself standing next to one of the windows. Lautner said she is 5 foot 6, but explained that she "still can't see through the window" when she stands next to it because of the height of the house.

Lautner said she and her husband see living in a trailer as an investment.

Lautner has continued to post content about living in a mobile home. Glory Lautner via TikTok

In a video posted by Lautner on June 16, the TikToker said she believed she was making an investment by opting to rent a mobile home.

"Because we own something so cheap, we are able to afford so much more, like going on trips," she said.

In her video, Lautner told viewers that she rents her mobile home for just $508 a month. (Insider was not able to verify this figure.)

In June, Fox 35 reported that the average rent price in Florida, where Lautner said she is based, is $1,827 for a one-bedroom apartment, according to data from media company RentPath.

Mobile homes are becoming increasingly popular despite some perceived stigma.

According to Lautner, she pays $508 a month to rent the trailer. Lautner via TikTok

Lautner used the term "trailer," to describe the home in her video. The term typically refers to a prefabricated house, such as a mobile or manufactured home. However, mobile homes can also include recreational vehicles and camper vans.

As Insider previously reported, mobile homes are becoming increasingly trendy and desirable, and are seen as an affordable alternative to renting a house, with 20% of Americans saying they became more interested in buying or renting an RV during the pandemic in a 2020 survey from RV Industry Association.

Glory Lautner did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

