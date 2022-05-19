Inside Travis Barker's Surprisingly Tranquil Calabasas Abode

It's been a busy spring for perpetually in-demand musician Travis Barker. In just one four-week period, the Blink-182 drummer finished work on Machine Gun Kelly’s latest album, Mainstream Sellout, then performed with Reba McEntire at the Oscars for an audience of millions. He also played a fiery set with Lenny Kravitz and H.E.R. at the Grammys in Las Vegas before returning to the studio to wrap Blackbear’s newest release, In Loving Memory. Oh yes, he also married his formidable fiancée (now wife), Kourtney Kardashian, in a “practice” wedding—the couple had not yet procured a license—officiated by an Elvis impersonator at a Vegas chapel. “It was a perfect month,” says the quintessential rock star, who is regularly featured on lists of the greatest drummers of all time.

When Barker needs some downtime to relax with family and friends, his exit off the fast lane leads straight to a surprisingly serene, understated refuge in Calabasas, which he shares with his three children, Landon and Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya. Three years ago, in an effort to instill a greater sense of calm and order to the capacious residence he’s owned for 15 years, Barker decided it was time for a refresh. At the suggestion of his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, the musician reached out to the inimitable Waldo Fernandez, a perennial fixture on the AD100, who has stood at the crossroads of design and celebrity for five decades. “I loved the simplicity and zen quality of his work. We connected immediately,” Barker says of his initial meeting with the design legend.

“Travis wasn’t looking for a major statement or any kind of caricatured rock-star style,” Fernandez recalls. “He wanted a home that would allow him to think and be at peace with himself.” In practical terms, that vision translated into a decidedly subdued color scheme, tailored ensembles of linen-covered upholstery, warm wood accent pieces heavy on patina, and custom furnishings inspired by midcentury classics. “We did it all with a very light hand, which was in keeping with the mission,” Fernandez continues.

Barker admits that the restrained vibe is a bit of a departure from some of his previous residences. “I’ve had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling. But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life. I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories,” the musician explains. As a case in point, he describes typical Sunday idylls at Casa Barker, when the family comes together for a vegan meal, followed by puzzles and board games (Othello is a favorite) or simply hanging out and watching movies.

While the furnishings suggest a sophisticated, urbane sensibility, the art that adorns the walls dovetails more neatly with the musician’s hard-rocking, tattoo-rific public persona. The collection is heavy on pieces by Raymond Pettibon, an artist who, like Barker himself, has deep roots in Southern California’s punk-rock scene. The Pettibons on display range from the artist’s early underground flyers for Black Flag and other seminal punk-rock acts to the signature image-and-text paintings coveted by aficionados of contemporary art. An Andy Warhol diamond-dust Dracula, installed above a 19th-century Chinese console, has pride of place in the home’s entry foyer. “I saw it in a gallery when I was just 19 or 20 years old, touring in New York City. The diamond dust reminded me of the grip tape on a skateboard deck. I had to have it,” Barker recalls.

Like skateboarding and BMX racing, design has long been part of the musician’s DNA. In addition to being a co-owner of the DTA (Don’t Trust Anyone) clothing brand, Barker recently launched a collection of skull-themed homewares and accessories—everything from drum keys to table lamps and candleholders—in collaboration with the London-based company Buster + Punch, which also outfitted the drummer’s expansive new recording studio. “I like finding different ways to express myself, especially projects that cross the lines between music, fashion, art, and design,” he says of his creative predilections.

Asked how his recent marriage—he and Kardashian were legally wed in Santa Barbara on May 22—will affect the musician’s domestic arrangements, Barker demurs: “Kourtney has a great house a block away from here [AD, March 2016]. Right now I’m just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids are comfortable here. In the future, I suppose we’ll wait to find something better than what we have. Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful.”

