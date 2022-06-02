Inside Trooping the Colour: An emotional Queen Elizabeth to a nervous Prince William and more royal moments

Trooping the Colour, an amazing spectacle of pomp and pageantry, finally returned to London this week for the first time since 2019.

Trooping the Colour showcased more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians going on parade, with mega crowds gathering in the streets of London for this special Platinum Jubilee edition. And what a day it’s been. Despite the weather, which rained and shined at various points, it was a day to remember and this really showcases just what Great Britain is all about to the world

Trooping the Colour began on the stroke of 11am local time and starts at the monarch's H Q hub, Buckingham Palace.

The custom of Trooping the Colour was introduced in 1805. However, due to the illness of King George III, it was suspended from 1811 to 1820.

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S PLATINUM JUBILEE: SENIOR ROYALS WATCH MILITARY FLYPAST FROM BALCONY

Now, meeting Charlie from Hackney in East London who recalls seeing his first big royal event way back in 1953, he was very emotional today having won the COVID battle. "I was a little boy all back then but seeing The Queen today was very moving she has been with us throughout our lives. It's very moving honestly, "You could not be moved."

Shelia and Jan visited all the way from Australia where The Queen is head of state. They camped outside The Mall for three nights to get a great view. "It's history right here, and we wanted to be part of it – she is brilliant and honestly there will never be another like her for sure."

Trooping the Colour, an amazing spectacle of pomp and pageantry, finally returned to London this week for the first time since 2019. Queen Elizabeth II smiles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour alongside (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

But what about the view of the other seniors royals particularly Prince William who one day will inherit all this? Jack Kemp who lives in the rural land of Scotland says, "He did a splendid job and was so regal – It does make you proud of or fine country and I know he had a huge support out there today – moving and wonderful," he added.

The procession moved down The Mall, the long stretch between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square via Admiralty Arch. The parade marched all the way to Horse Guard's Parade, the ceremonial parade ground in St James's Park, and back again.

Story continues

PLATINUM JUBILEE: QUEEN ELIZABETH ‘PLEASED’ WITH PRINCE WILLIAM AS HE STEPS UP AS FUTURE KING, INSIDER SAYS

So, what about the Queen who it's really all about? She looked stunning and wore her Guards brooch and the blue Angela Kelly outfit worn in her official Platinum Jubilee portrait, which was released yesterday after arriving from directly Windsor Castle this morning.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 02, 2022, in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The people though were looking out for the ex-royals – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who have been the topic of such high debate since stepping back as senior royals two years ago. Meghan Markle addressed Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall from a balcony at Horse Guards Parade in an apparent attempt to quieten the children.

No sign of Prince Harry as yet, but it has been advised that he and Markle keep a very low profile this weekend.

Alerted to the fact that three carriages started off from Buckingham Palace with members of the Royal Family down The Mall this morning, with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall riding alongside Kate Middleton and her children in the first carriage. The crowd adored seeing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who loved waving to the crowds so much his elder sister had to get him to stop – Prince George is camera shy.

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne ride horses during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, as a part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain June 2, 2022. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

There was no mistaking just how stunning the Duchess of Cambridge looked – regal poised and full of confidence that she has found in recent months, starting with that stunning gold dress at the Bond premiere. Today’s fresh look was in fact a recycled outfit which cost £3,000 (about $3,208) from Alexander McQueen and is a blazer dress she topped that off with a great look of a Philip Tracey Hat. There was also a nod to a lady that truly shaped the monarchy today – Princess Diana – by wearing her late mother-in-law's earrings and necklace.

QUEEN ELIZABETH THROUGH THE YEARS

Looking stunning as ever the Duchess had her hair tied back into a sleek plaited bun and showed off her natural beauty with simple easy to replicate make-up look, consisting of a light layer of barely-there foundation with memorizing on trend smokey brown eye and pink lipstick. Beaming while waving to the crowds – Kate got a huge cheer from the crowds assuring the monarchy is in very safe hands for the future.

It really was the Cambridge children that delighted the crowds though looking all grown up and sweet and innocent in delight noting the seriousness of the event they bowed their heads when the national anthem was played on their arrival into Horse Guards Parade. Prince George looked dapper and was dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and blue tie for the occasion, very all grown indeed, and he knew it. Prince Louis opted for a sailor-style white and navy top and really enjoying all the fun of the event.

Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte's hair was down, dressed up with two fine plaits fastened with a blue ribbon, and she wore a cornflower dress, but we were informed she did her own hair, or as a palace courtier said with a smile "assisted by her mum" – very sweet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER



Kate looked very much the proud wife as Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne rode on horses during the traditional carriage procession which left Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour, beaming with pride at her husband.

Prince William looked nervous, but assured there was a great moment when his aunt Princess Anne reassured him just before it all started and if there is one person you want on your side at such an event it’s her – Prince Charles also looked very proud of his eldest son without a doubt.

Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, in his role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, in her role as Colonel of the Blues and Royals, salute during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on Horseguards Parade in London on June 2, 2022. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Finally, there are always so-people that wish to ruin a great event – and for a split second some vegan protesters ran out into the parade, but were quickly removed by the Met Police all the while the one person the crowd had really come to see was none other than the Queen herself – 70 years on the throne, and I am told by my good source very emotional at the vast adoring crowds that had filled London on such a great spring day.

The Queen appeared truly amazed at just how many had come to wish her all the very best and really the party has only just begun.