Inside the Trump Administration Push To Kill Iranian General Soleimani

President Donald Trump ordered U.S. forces in Iraq to kill Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian commander in the country, in an irreversible escalation against Iran on Thursday.

Top administration officials had consistently pushed for more aggressive actions against the Iranian-led coalition in the Middle East, but Trump himself was reluctant to escalate. Recent clashes between U.S. and Iranian-backed forces in Iraq allowed hawks to push the President to take a harder line—perhaps escalating beyond the point of no return.

A missile struck a car outside Baghdad International Airport carrying Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, leader of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq early on Friday morning—late Thursday night in Washington.

Foreign policy hawk and Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) claimed that he has been briefed on the plan to kill Soleimani, although other congressional leaders said they had not. The Trump administration leaned on “force protection” as its legal grounds for carrying out an act of war without congressional approval.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” the Department of Defense said in a Thursday night statement. “General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad warned all U.S. citizens in Iraq to evacuate the country a few hours later.

The assassination followed months of attempts to push counter-ISIS forces into a counter-Iran mission, as the National Interest first reported in October.

The Department of Defense pointed to Soleimani’s responsibility for arming and training Iraqi militias that killed hundreds of U.S. troops after the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Soleimani’s assassination came immediately after several attacks by Iraqi militias over the past two weeks.

Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, had allegedly wounded several U.S. troops and killed an American employee working on a military base in Iraq by firing rockets at them on December 27. U.S. forces killed dozens of Kata’ib Hezbollah members in retaliation two days later. Kata’ib Hezbollah supporters responded by ransacking the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on New Years Eve.

But directly killing an Iranian general in response to proxy attacks was a step further than anyone had expected.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdulmahdi stated after Soleimani’s killing that U.S. actions “violate the conditions governing the presence of US forces in Iraq.”

“Harsh revenge awaits those criminals who put dipped their filthy hands into [Soleimani’s] blood,” warned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the clerical Supreme Leader of Iran.

Experts close to the Trump administration had predicted that hawks were beginning to overcome Trump’s instincts against escalation, only a few months before presidential elections that could determine the fate of the Trump administration.

“I think this is a delicate balancing act indeed for interventionists in government,” wrote Faysal Itani, deputy director at the Center for Global Policy, in an email three days before Soleimani’s death. “They have lofty goals against Iran especially in light of what they inherited in 2017 but if they overreach or trigger an unwanted escalation they may find themselves even more constrained by the president’s isolationist instincts.”

“Their best bet is to squeeze the Iranians as much as possible through US economic and diplomatic pressure without taking any actions that could be construed (by the president!) as directly provoking a war,” Itani, who has repeatedly briefed the U.S. government, told the National Interest in an email. “Instead the ideal situation is to squeeze Iran so that the Iranians themselves take actions that justify US retaliation, and then squeeze more, and so on.”

Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker had announced new sanctions against Iranian-backed militia leaders for killing Iraqi protesters on December 6. Less than a week later, the State Department imposed new sanctions aimed at crushing the Iranian steel industry.

It is unclear whether these sanctions had prompted Iranian-backed militias to escalate their campaign of rocket attacks, which had started months earlier, but grew more brazen in mid-December.