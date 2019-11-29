Inside Trump's 3.5-hour top-secret Thanksgiving trip to visit US troops in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field, on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan.

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty





President Donald Trump made a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan. It was his first time in the country.

It was a top-secret trip involving decoy planes, a false announcement from the White House about his whereabouts, and someone tweeting from his personal Twitter account while he was en route to avoid raising suspicions.

He was there for three and a half hours before flying back to Florida. Photos show how it all unfolded.

President Donald Trump ate turkey with US troops in Afghanistan for Thanksgiving.

He was in Afghanistan for three and a half hours. He made a speech to 1,500 US troops, served and ate turkey with soldiers, posed for photos, and met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Here's what the clandestine trip was like.

On Wednesday morning, November 27, President Donald Trump played a round of golf at Mar-a-Lago, the private resort he owns in Florida. The White House announced he would be spending the night in Florida, too, but at 7 p.m., he secretly boarded Air Force One.

More than 12 journalists joined Trump for his trip, picked up from the roof of a public parking garage. They weren't told where they were going until just before they landed. It was completely under wraps for security purposes.

White House staff even continued to send tweets from Trump's personal Twitter account, because people had become suspicious last year when it was inactive during his visit US troops in Iraq the day after Christmas.