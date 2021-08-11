Inside the UK’s Post-Brexit Economy: Why Investors Should Have an Eye on London

Eliot Wilson
·4 min read

Two years ago, the British press was full of news about leaving the European Union (which the UK did formally on January 31, 2020). It was a theme which had dominated the media for years, and there seemed little sign of it changing. Then, news began to emerge of a strange new respiratory virus in a Chinese city called Wuhan…

Now, the worst excesses of COVID-19 seem to be abating, and parts of the world are starting to shake off the strictures of lockdown. We have found, perhaps to our surprise, that life goes on. It is very far from business as usual—adaptation is one of the key skills of the new economic landscape—nevertheless, the world keeps turning, and we must turn with it.

Related How COVID-19 Changed the Global Supply Chain

So, what is it like in the UK? What are the opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders? How has the landscape changed? Is the UK economy different than it was before?

At the moment, London is a thriving center for the tech industry, home to more than 60 unicorns, according to the annual report of growth platform Tech Nation. Some are growing at an extraordinary rate: DivideBuy, a lending platform, reported average growth of 20,733 percent over a three-year period, while Popsa, a photobook specialist, went up 10,576 percent. And IPOs are on the rise, too; technology and consumer internet listings accounted for more than half of total capital raised in the first six months of 2021.

Related A Quick Guide to Socially Conscious Investing

This development should be prominently on the radar of investors and others. London has traditionally lagged behind the U.S. for tech floatations, but the momentum is firmly on the eastern side of the Atlantic right now. One reason is that tech is becoming understood in a broader context; it is no longer just software and social media, but the heart which drives platforms in all sectors—and that is where London gains an advantage. The capital has strength in depth in areas like energy, telecommunications and financial services, and that infrastructure increasingly gives it the edge over not just Amsterdam or Frankfurt but even New York.

Observers from the U.S. should also be aware of the emerging regulatory environment. The UK government sponsored a review of how companies raise money on the capital markets, led by former cabinet minister and EU commissioner Lord Jonathan Hill of Oareford. Its recommendations were published with a distinctly deregulatory flavor and have been warmly welcomed by the UK Treasury. Chancellor Rishi Sunak remarked: “Our vision is for a more open, greener and more technologically advanced financial services sector.”

That vision is being delivered on a number of fronts. The prospectus regime for companies seeking finance will be reviewed and made “less burdensome” (code for less exhaustive and rigorous). The government also intends to relax the rules on dual-class shares, allowing differentiated voting rights but only for up to five years and with a maximum voting ratio limited to 20:1. The free float requirements will also be reduced from 25 percent to 15 percent.

All of this is a strong sign of intent. The political establishment has argued bitterly over a vision for the UK after Brexit, but a constant theme has been the creation of a free-market, light-touch-regulation, agile trading hub modelled in part on Singapore and the ghost of colonial Hong Kong. The current conservative administration, pandemic notwithstanding, has a buccaneering wind in its sails, and the effects on investment are clear.

Related Wealth Management: Building Client Trust in Times of Change

However, there is something more, something besides share prices and rules and floatations. There is, unquestionably, a new mood in the City of London. Like any financial hub, it still bears the scars and the bloodied hands of the financial crisis. But financial services are growing in confidence, beginning to point to the contribution they make to the wider economy and realizing that they have somehow survived the worst of the pandemic.

This new mood combines relief—life, as I noted earlier, goes on—and eager openness. The UK has much to prove in the wake of Brexit, as witnessed by the hyperactivity of international trade secretary Elizabeth Truss, forging deals around the world. Early predictions of the collapse of UK financial services have been proved wrong. Fund managers are looking at new regulation changes; the overall European market is fracturing among Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Dublin, Luxembourg and Paris; and current estimates are that only 7,400 jobs have been relocated from London to other European centers.

London is firmly open for business, and that is a message emanating from the gleaming towers of the city, the corridors of government and the flashing screens of the stock exchange. There is a sense that anything is possible. Anyone who works in business or finance should prick up their ears, and maybe look at upcoming flights to London.

Eliot Wilson is the cofounder of Pivot Point, a change management, strategy and PR consultancy based in London.

The post Inside the UK’s Post-Brexit Economy: Why Investors Should Have an Eye on London appeared first on Worth.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ghana to Pilot CBDC With German Banknote Printer Giesecke+Devrient

    The digital cedi will be tested with banks, payment-service providers, merchants, consumers and other stakeholders.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy As It Moves Deeper Into Online Gaming With Latest Deal?

    Penn National Gaming is among the top-rated gambling stocks as more states allow sports betting and online wagering.

  • Sea Ltd's (NYSE:SE) Valuation looks Reasonable Despite the Share Price rallying over 600% in the last 18 months

    Sea Ltd's (NYSE:SE) share price is back at all time highs ahead of the company's second quarter results which are due next week. The stock price is up 650% since March 2020 and some 2,000% in the last 3 years. When a stock experiences such a big rally, there's always a risk that it has become overvalued. It’s even more important to look at the valuation when a company isn’t profitable, as is the case with Sea.

  • Rental Properties: Pros and Cons

    Investing in a rental property can be profitable but like any investment, there are risks--plus the many responsibilities of being a landlord.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Billionaires Bezos, Murthy to End Controversial India Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is disbanding a controversial joint venture in India with billionaire Narayana Murthy, a potential setback for the e-commerce giant as the country’s online market is projected to surge to $1 trillion.The seven-year-old joint venture, called Prione Business Services Pvt., will cease operating from mid-2022, the companies announced on Monday. The business, which began by helping merchants get online to sell their wares before becoming a dominant vendor itself, is own

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • What’s Behind China’s Crackdowns? Morgan Stanley Has an Answer.

    The regulatory moves may be aimed at addressing income inequality and shifting the economy toward consumption, the bank says.

  • The Las Vegas Strip Is Changing Before Our Eyes

    A major REIT acquisition will put most of the Las Vegas Strip's real estate under the control of one company.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Have a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2040

    Let's give credit where it's due: Only a handful of companies have a market cap above $1 trillion. Two that come to mind are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). As of this writing, the former has a market cap of $117.6 billion, and the latter stands at $193.2 billion.

  • I've Always Wondered How Travel Insurance Works And If Its Worth It — This Is What An Expert Had To Say

    I don't want to get screwed, but I also don't want to screw myself over. Ya know?View Entire Post ›

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • Have Student Loans? It’s Possible To Have Them Forgiven

    Currently, 45 million people are carrying student loan debt, adding up to about $1.7 trillion total. Many borrowers might feel like they're drowning; some can't imagine a future where all their debt...

  • Mortgage forbearance is about to end for millions of Americans. Here’s why that’s good news for home buyers

    When the COVID-19 crisis began in the spring of 2020, federal regulators and lawmakers quickly acted to provide relief to homeowners who suddenly found themselves in no position to afford their monthly mortgage payments. Homeowners were initially allowed to request up to 12 months of forbearance on their home loans, during which time they could stop making their monthly payments entirely. Today, an estimated 1.7 million homeowners are in forbearance plans, according to recent data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.