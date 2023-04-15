Inside Ukraine's innovative weapons industry
Ukraine is using innovative ideas and new technology to improve their weapons industry and make strides on the battlefield. CBS News' Holly Williams has the latest from Dnipro, Ukraine.
Ukraine is using innovative ideas and new technology to improve their weapons industry and make strides on the battlefield. CBS News' Holly Williams has the latest from Dnipro, Ukraine.
The cancellation of military parades that are supposed to be carried out in some regions of Russia and in Russia-occupied Crimea can be connected with losses of military equipment, particularly tanks, in the war in Ukraine.
Just off the President Biden Expressway in Scranton, Pennsylvania - the town where Joe Biden was born - a military production effort not seen since the Korean War is underway.
China says it carried out a successful ground-based mid-course missile interception test in an apparent sign of progress in its ability to bring down weapons incoming from space. The Defense Ministry says the operation was carried out late Friday night within Chinese territory and achieved “the desired test objective.” The test was “defensive in nature and not targeted against any country,” the ministry said, giving no other details such as whether it actually struck an object, how many interceptors were fired and where they landed.
The revelation that there is a small contingent of US forces at the American embassy in Kyiv has prompted questions over what would happen if a US soldier were killed in a Russian air strike.
Matt Mercer, star of the Dungeons & Dragons show Critical Role and the voice behind dozens of animated and video game characters, officially confirmed his biggest gig yet: voicing hot Ganon in The Legend of Zelda: The Tears of the Kingdom.
The commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces posted a video on his Facebook page showing the effects of US M982 Excalibur 155mm guided shells.
Business magnate Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures has made a number of interesting moves in the last month, including investing in startup ClearFlame Engine Technologies. Don’t Miss: Qnetic Unveils Revolutionary Flywheel Energy Storage System to Accelerate Renewable Energy Adoption ClearFlame’s technology converts existing diesel engines into clean-burning ethanol motors. If ClearFlame can produce its technology at scale, it could change the way goods are transported around the globe. M
U.S. documents included in a leak of sensitive material online show that the war in Ukraine has decimated Russia’s elite special forces, according to a new report. The Washington Post, citing U.S. assessments it obtained that were initially leaked online through the platform Discord, reported that American officials believe it will take Moscow years to…
Military.com spoke to more than a dozen soldiers about a rapid cadence of missions and training schedules packed to the point of bursting.
U.S. officials knew about additional Chinese spy balloons beyond the one that traveled across the United States in January and February, according to a report from The Washington Post. The Post reported on Friday that the intelligence community also continued to have questions about the balloon after shooting it down in the Atlantic Ocean as…
The three Guzman sons charged are known as the Chapitos and have earned a reputation as the more violent and aggressive faction of the cartel.
In addition to the jackpot winner, two tickets sold in Illinois and Massachusetts matched the five white balls to win $2 million.
German news agency Tagesspiegel, citing a large-scale leak of a secret US military document, has stated that Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, allegedly tried to sabotage the invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of the war so that it would end by 5 March 2022.
Warriors center Kevon Looney confirmed that the defending NBA champions' "petty kings" see and hear everything.
With Russia’s annual Victory Day celebrations less than one month away, the Kremlin has taken the highly unusual step of canceling a number of military parades in regional capitals. Scheduled parades to mark the World War II Soviet victory over Nazi Germany have been called off in Kurskand Belgorod oblasts, which both border Ukraine. Victory Day celebrations in Russian-occupiedCrimea have also reportedly been scrapped.
Mac Jones opened up about his new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
Trump allies argued the alleged leaker is a hero prosecuted for truth-telling. But the accounts of his gamer pals paint a more complicated picture.
A suspect in the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee has been arrested, and may be a tech executive Lee knew.
Player grades for the Thunder's season-ending 120-95 loss to the Timberwolves in the Play-In tournament.
There was some good and more bad in Royals starter Brady Singer’s historically oddball outing on Friday.