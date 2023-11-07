Inside the unsolved mystery of six women who vanished in Ireland 30 years ago

A school trip to Ireland was enough to convince a teenage Annie McCarrick: she had to move there. And so, after returning to her native New York to finish her studies, she was good to her word, moving to Sandymount, south Dublin, in early 1993.

But within two months, the country with which she’d formed an instant love affair would be where her life would abruptly end. Five days after her 27th birthday, and just days before her mother was due to visit, she took a bus to Enniskerry, planning a walk through the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains, “and that’s where the mystery begins,” according to Annie’s childhood best friend, Linda Ringhouse.

Annie’s body has never been found; no fingerprint or piece of clothing recovered, nor strand of hair. Most chilling of all is that the same is true of five other young women murdered in the country over a five-year period, at one stage sparking fears that Ireland might have its own Fred West.

Josephine “JoJo” Dullard, Fiona Pender, Ciara Breen, Fiona Sinnott and Deirdre Jacob were all last seen within an 80-mile radius in an area now known as the “vanishing triangle”, part of which includes the Wicklow Mountains – and no one has ever been convicted for their disappearances or deaths. The landscape, clad in oak and hazel and ash, appeared to have swallowed them up.

A new two-part documentary, Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle, seeks to bring the women’s stories – and the long and until now fruitless search for justice – to light.

Neither a Garda special taskforce, a private investigator hired by Annie’s family offering a $150,000 (£121,000) reward nor the FBI were able to land on a single suspect, though the latter agency did produce a profile of whom they believed the potential killer would be: a married man in his thirties, with children, and no previous run-ins with the law. “Someone who’s perfected his craft; over time, he’s got better and better at abduction, hiding, disposing,” explains former FBI agent Kenneth Strange. “The only thing that’s going to stop this person is this one in a million chance that they didn’t bank on, that they could never have calculated.”

In May, more than three decades after she was last seen, Annie’s case was upgraded from a missing persons investigation to a murder – an “incredible” turn of events, says Ringhouse, and “exactly what we hoped for”.

The same thing happened five years earlier, for Deirdre Jacob, 18 years old at the time she went missing – and one man links them both. Larry Murphy (who now goes by the name Charley Doyle) is one of a number of persons of interest in Annie’s death, and the only one for Deirdre’s in 1998.

Annie McCarrick, Deirdre Jacob and Josephine Dullard

When Deirdre disappeared in the middle of an otherwise unremarkable afternoon, “everything changed,” remembers Geraldine Niland, a former crime correspondent for the Dublin-based Sunday Independent. Suddenly, it seemed as though the authorities had woken up to the fact so many young women were vanishing in similar circumstances, with the Irish police service Garda setting up Operation Trace tasked with ensuring the perpetrators were found.

It was less than two years since Deirdre’s death – with still no charges having been brought in the cases of any of those missing – when a woman was grabbed after leaving work in Carlow, 52 miles from Dublin; her nose was broken and her shoes removed before she was stuffed in the attacker’s boot, the music turned up to drown out her cries for help. She was driven to Kilkea, Co Kildare, repeatedly raped and beaten her before being locked in the boot once more, and driven to the Wicklow Mountains. Again, she was brutally raped, and a bag had been placed over her head when two lights appeared over the hills: hunters who, as if their passing by in the vast wilderness wasn’t fortuitous enough, brought with them one more extraordinary stroke of luck – recognition of Larry Murphy. He was arrested the following morning, and appeared to fit the FBI profile exactly: mid-thirties, father of two, no previous criminal history. According to Alan Bailey, Trace’s national coordinator, “straight away you’re saying to yourself, could this be our man?”

Murphy – who the tabloids nicknamed “the beast of Baltinglass” (his hometown, in the middle of the vanishing triangle) – was sentenced to 15 years for rape and attempted murder. Widespread consternation followed when he was released after 10, in 2010, having never shown remorse and refused psychological treatment in prison, at a time where his name was being floated in conjunction with the vanishing triangle murders. (His name was not added to the Sex Offenders’ Register due to his conviction taking place the year before it was enacted in Ireland; Murphy, or Doyle, is now living in England.)

Elements of the case jogged grim police memory of another rape and killing – of 27-year-old mother-of-two Antoinette Smith, whose body was dumped in the Wicklow Mountains in 1987 with a plastic bag over her head, and no shoes. Niland, who followed the cases so closely as to still refer to the missing as “my women,” hoped that police scrutiny and public interest would be enough to secure convictions in cases she feels have too many similarities to be sheer chance. “I have not let it go, and I won’t.”

But not everyone is so convinced. “There are commonalities,” retired forensic detective Brendan McArdle tells the documentary. “But we can create commonalities.” Indeed while the Garda had seemed slow to connect the dots at first, failing to recognise links between the cases and setting up a taskforce years after many of the women had been killed, there is the suggestion, too, that they vary too widely to have been the result of one individual.

Ciara, 17, 19-year-old mother-of-one Fiona Sinnott, and Fiona Pender, who was seven months pregnant when she was last seen aged 26, were later believed to have been killed by someone known to them.

Fiona Sinnott, Fiona Pender and Ciara Breen

If a serial killer was to blame for the murders of Annie, JoJo and Deirdre, the documentary gives little hint that a case could reach court anytime soon. “It is a possibility that Larry Murphy could have been involved in this,” McArdle mulls. “But I cannot say; I have no facts. These cases still remain unsolved. Was it one, was it two, was it multiple killers? I do not know.”

Thirty years on, the families are still desperate even to find the bodies of the young women now longer dead than alive. Some, including Niland, hope that Annie’s case being upgraded to murder and Deirdre’s family this year launching a fresh appeal for information could mean the net is closing in. The documentary also shows cadaver dogs appearing to pick up the scent of human remains in the Wicklow Mountains – information that is being passed on to the Garda, and could lead to further digs.

Until then, in the absence of any hint as to where these women might be, or criminal proceedings, authorities have simply “failed to close the cases, and to give closure to the families,” says Bailey. “That’s something that will haunt you all your life.”

Six Silent Killings: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle will premiere on Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 12

