Inside Vanessa Hudgens's Enchanting L.A. Home

Today AD brings you to the lush hillside neighborhood of Los Feliz in Los Angeles to visit the enchanting home of actress Vanessa Hudgens. Hudgens spent five years searching for the right property before settling upon the Georgian colonial house she now calls home, undertaking renovations both on her own and in tandem with interior designer Jake Arnold. With her work comes many nights on the road (she stars in Lin Manuel Miranda’s upcoming directorial debut, “Tick, Tick. . . Boom!”) meaning Vanessa’s home has become a place to return to, renew, and reconnect. “It’s nice to know that when I get home, I’ll have a bath waiting for me. I always savor that first soak.”Vanessa's a big fan of her Cali Water fridge and you can be too: https://drinkcaliwater.com/Artwork courtesy of:Photos from Children of the Lost Sun by Asher MossLibre Pensador by Fernando Garcia RosasRugs seen throughout the house courtesy of https://www.lawrenceoflabrea.com/