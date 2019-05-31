Inside a Venezuelan hospital: 'He is rotting away and I can't help him'

Inside a small and foul-smelling hospital room in central Venezuela, Gabriella Cuervas stands by the bedside of her 70-year-old brother, Fermin.

He could not see – lack of insulin for his diabetes has taken away his sight, leaving his eyeballs clouded over. She lifts up his hand; the skin has turned gangrenous. Then she peels back the bandages on his foot to show more fetid flesh.

Mr Cuervas has been waiting 11 days for amputation, which is free, but the bandages they need to buy for his surgery cost 60,000 Bolivares (£8) – impossible on her 40,000-a-month pension.

“I don’t know what we can do,” she said, tears beginning to roll down her cheeks. “He is rotting away and I can’t help him.”

Gabriella Cuervas standing by the bedside of her brother Fermin, who has been waiting 11 days for an amputation, while his flesh rots away. The siblings do not have the £8 needed to pay for his surgical supplies Credit: Victor Raison for The Telegraph

Venezuela’s healthcare system, disintegrating for decades, is now in a horrifying state of collapse, unprecedented in the Western world.

The average life expectancy of the population rose by almost four years every decade from 1950 to 1990, thanks to improvements in healthcare, living standards and nutrition. In particular, there were major advances in reducing infant mortality and tackling infectious and parasitic diseases.

Now a medical service which as little as a decade ago was the envy of the region is now in ruins: even basic supplies are non-existent, machinery has lain unrepaired for years, skilled professionals have fled, and the buildings are crumbling.

It is a devastating microcosm of the country as a whole. And it is causing millions to turn against Nicolas Maduro's government, and embrace the alternative provided by his rival for the presidency, Juan Guaido.

Inside the Luis Razetti hospital in Barinas, Venezuela. Patients bring their own sheets and buy their own surgical supplies and medicines; families clean the rooms Credit: Victor Raison for The Telegraph

Mr Maduro says that the catastrophic conditions are the result of US sanctions, and the waging of “economic warfare”. Were it not for the sanctions, they argue, the government would have money to buy medicines and maintain health services. Few medical experts agree, point out that the decline has been many years in the making – well before sanctions were put in place.

“This is the result of a long-term lack of investment, and mismanagement,” Dr Leopoldo Villegas, a public health expert, told The Telegraph. “It’s been a story of decline over the last 18 years, and things have got so bad that in 2014 the government decided to stop reporting most of its healthcare statistics.”