Inside a Venezuelan hospital: 'He is rotting away and I can't help him'

Inside a small and foul-smelling hospital room in central Venezuela, Gabriella Cuervas stands by the bedside of her 70-year-old brother, Fermin.
He could not see – lack of insulin for his diabetes has taken away his sight, leaving his eyeballs clouded over. She lifts up his hand; the skin has turned gangrenous. Then she peels back the bandages on his foot to show more fetid flesh.
Mr Cuervas has been waiting 11 days for amputation, which is free, but the bandages they need to buy for his surgery cost 60,000 Bolivares (£8) – impossible on her 40,000-a-month pension.
“I don’t know what we can do,” she said, tears beginning to roll down her cheeks. “He is rotting away and I can’t help him.”
Venezuela’s healthcare system, disintegrating for decades, is now in a horrifying state of collapse, unprecedented in the Western world.
The average life expectancy of the population rose by almost four years every decade from 1950 to 1990, thanks to improvements in healthcare, living standards and nutrition. In particular, there were major advances in reducing infant mortality and tackling infectious and parasitic diseases.
Now a medical service which as little as a decade ago was the envy of the region is now in ruins: even basic supplies are non-existent, machinery has lain unrepaired for years, skilled professionals have fled, and the buildings are crumbling.
It is a devastating microcosm of the country as a whole. And it is causing millions to turn against Nicolas Maduro's government, and embrace the alternative provided by his rival for the presidency, Juan Guaido.
Mr Maduro says that the catastrophic conditions are the result of US sanctions, and the waging of “economic warfare”. Were it not for the sanctions, they argue, the government would have money to buy medicines and maintain health services. Few medical experts agree, point out that the decline has been many years in the making – well before sanctions were put in place.
“This is the result of a long-term lack of investment, and mismanagement,” Dr Leopoldo Villegas, a public health expert, told The Telegraph. “It’s been a story of decline over the last 18 years, and things have got so bad that in 2014 the government decided to stop reporting most of its healthcare statistics.”
Dr Villegas’s foundation estimates that incidences of TB have increased by almost a third between 2014 and 2016, and polio is “almost certain” to return this year – it has been eradicated in every country in the world except Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.
HIV and Aids cases are soaring, with a lack of retrovirals – furthermore, in February a NGO which worked to help people with HIV and Aids, Mavid, based in the city of Valencia, had its headquarters raided by the intelligence services, Sebin, who took away all of their databases
Part of the problem, analysts say, stems from Hugo Chavez’s flagship “Barrio Adentro” programme, which sent Cuban doctors into poor communities. It was carried out at the expense of maintaining the national healthcare system and has abjectly failed to improve the nation’s health.
With more than half of Venezuela’s operating theatres closed and 73 per cent lacking constant running water, according to one recent report, the Maduro regime has endeavoured to keep the facilities from wider attention.
National Guardsmen patrol the entrance to the Luis Razetti general hospital, an 330 bed institution, built 42 years ago in the city of Barinas. Entering is risky, for everyone concerned.
“If anyone in my family gets ill, I do absolutely everything I can to keep them out of that hospital,” said Daniel, a nurse working in the hospital, not his real name. “It’s the opposite of a place that saves lives.”
Patients with pneumonia are placed next to cancer patients and car crash victims. Superbugs are a constant threat. Of the four lifts in the hospital, three are out of order, meaning everyone – patients, doctors, cleaners and stray dogs – use the same one lift, which, Daniel said, is notorious for getting stuck.
Daniel, who has worked there for seven years, said that, of the 12 or so patients admitted daily, half die from the lack of basic equipment – antibiotics, sterile solution, rehydration liquids, antiseptic, cotton wool.
Patients must supply their own medicines, surgical equipment and sheets – even the paper for admissions must be purchased. At weekends and nights, when the pharmacy next to the hospital is closed, patients must wait until it opens to purchase their supplies and be admitted.
“The shortages began to get really serious four or five years ago,” he said. “At first, maybe it was one day a month we didn’t have supplies. Now it’s every day. I feel like I’m in handcuffs, unable to help. We have to prioritise, and decide which kids can maybe survive, and which stand no chance. I think about quitting all the time, but I stay because I want to finish my second degree.”
The hospital will regularly operate for three days without running water; a generator has been installed to cope with blackouts, but it is not sufficient to light all five floors.
During the three-day blackout in March, the generator ran out of fuel and for 18 hours while Daniel was on duty the hospital was in darkness; children died as their ventilators stopped working, and people who attempted to improvise kerosene lamps came into the wards with horrific burns.
Furthermore, gangs of delinquents roam the corridors, stealing from the patients and exhorting money. One lady, outside the hospital, said she’d seen thugs charging money to even enter the building.
Hospital director Dr Jose Fajardo, in his office, quietly admitted the shortages. Asked if people die from lack of medicines, he nodded. Asked when the X-ray machine last worked, he replied it was three years ago.
“It’s no secret that it’s difficult here at the moment,” he said. “If I request 10,000 doses of antibiotics, perhaps 600 will arrive. If I request 25,000 pairs of gloves, perhaps 3,000 will arrive.
“The minister of health and the vice minister were here a month ago, and I explained our challenges to them. But they sat there with their arms folded – they knew the problems – and replied that every hospital was having the same issues. We’re working with 10 per cent of what we need.”
His hospital is also haemorrhaging staff. Nationwide, a third of the 66,000 doctors registered in 2014 have emigrated, according to figures from the Venezuelan Medical Federation (VMF).
“The cost for the country is huge,” he said. “I try and convince them to stay, but there is not a lot I can say. More than half of my staff have gone.”
He himself only earns 80,000 Bolivars a month (£11).
On a tour of the premises, a group of women dragged The Telegraph into their room to complain about the conditions.
“This place is disgusting,” said Jani Franco, 50, who was in the ward to care for her ailing sister. “There’s not one toilet working on this whole floor. There is no water. The ventilation is horrendous. There are spiders, cockroaches, rats.”
She confirmed that she had had to buy almost everything for her sister – syringes, cotton wool, antibiotics.
“And they dragged us out of our beds this morning – us, the patients, here because we’re sick – to clean the corridors because they knew you were coming,” added Jocelyn Perez, 32.
The patients did not blame Dr Fajardo and his heroic team; instead, they pointed the finger at the government in Caracas.
Armed forces arrived, members of the National Guard. But Dr Fajardo’s assistant shooed them away, allowing The Telegraph to continue looking behind the doors – the patients guiding us as we went through corridors lined with distressed Venezuelans on stretchers.
In another room, blood pooled on the floor, combining with other bodily fluids. The stench was unbearable.
“This country has attempted politics that did not work,” Dr Farjado said after the tour finished, choosing his words carefully. “And we are living through the consequences.”
The abandonment of the country’s most vulnerable and destitute, like the Cuervas siblings, is today Venezuela’s tragedy. And the human cost keeps growing.
Three days after allowing The Telegraph into the hospital, Dr Fajardo was fired.