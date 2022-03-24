Inside VW's scramble to 'duplicate' Ukrainian factories

Yann SCHREIBER
·4 min read

With the war in Ukraine halting deliveries of crucial car parts, Volkswagen and its suppliers are scrambling to find solutions abroad, while trying to reassure Ukrainians they aren't abandoning the country.

Like other carmakers, German giant VW has had to trim production ever since Russia's invasion last month forced many Ukrainian factories to close, holding up supplies of car components across Europe.

It is the latest upset to an industry already battered by two years of computer chip shortages and other pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.

"We are keeping our suppliers in Ukraine," Murat Aksel, VW's board member for purchasing, told reporters at the group's Wolfsburg headquarters in northern Germany.

But "we are currently creating capacities outside Ukraine because no one knows if the war will spread west or how long it will last."

As well as manufacturing a range of car parts, Ukraine is one of Europe's biggest suppliers of automotive wire harnesses.

A wiring harness groups together the maze of cables running through every car and is known as the vehicle's central nervous system.

In Wolfsburg, housed in the VIP section of the Volkswagen Arena stadium, a 150-strong task force of VW experts and representatives from Ukraine's auto parts industry is working feverishly to keep supply lines flowing.

Solutions range from sourcing replacements for certain parts or switching suppliers where possible, to the radical option of creating "duplicates" of entire factories.

The most likely destinations for these mirror sites are countries in eastern Europe or the Maghreb, where costs tend to be lower and where the companies can repurpose or expand existing factories.

- Bunkers -

Pointing at maps of Ukraine and Europe, Aksel said all 16 Ukrainian sites supplying VW with cables are only running at 30 to 40 percent of normal output.

And the situation is "volatile", he added.

One factory outside Kyiv has already been duplicated in Romania.

"If we put in place all our planned measures, we will be able to duplicate all of our Ukrainian production capacity" for wire harnesses, said Geng Wu, co-head of the task force.

In total, around 55,000 employees would have to be trained over the coming months and 90,000 square kilometres of factory space filled with the necessary machines and tools, some of which have months-long delivery times.

German firm Leoni, VW's main supplier in Ukraine, has already relocated some production of wiring systems to an existing Tunisian plant, and additional capabilities are opening in Romania soon.

But Leoni insisted it had no intention of turning its back on Ukraine as the country tries to withstand Russia's attacks.

The firm restarted some production in Ukraine on March 2 "with extra security precautions," said Leoni's chief operations officer Ingo Spengler.

Old Soviet bunkers near two factories in the Lviv region have been refurbished to help keep workers safe.

The company resumed night shifts this week, bringing output back up to 70 percent of normal production, allowing VW to restart its Wolfsburg assembly lines sooner than expected.

"As long as the security situation allows, our suppliers will keep producing," said Aksel, who visited Ukraine with Spengler earlier this month.

Without the Ukrainian sites staying operational, European car manufacturing plants would be in a "dramatic" situation, Wu added.

- Lessons learned -

Of course the effort and money poured into creating new capacities could be in vain if the situation in Ukraine unexpectedly improves.

But VW believes it's a financial risk worth taking.

"Not making cars at all costs the most," Aksel said.

But he rejected the idea that duplication could be the industry's answer to all its logistics woes.

Having a back-up supplier here or there can't hurt, Aksel said.

But you "can't duplicate the whole vehicle".

Volkswagen plans to use the lessons learned from Ukraine to "better understand" the intricacies of its supply chains and minimise the risk of future upheaval.

"This was not our way of doing things in the past," Aksel said.

But only being in contact with direct suppliers is "no longer enough".

To illustrate the need for early vigilance and attention to detail, he offered up a saying: "You have to be able to hear the grass growing."

ys/mfp/hmn/lth/jfx

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia CEO says interested in exploring chip manufacturing with Intel

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp is interested in exploring using Intel Corp for manufacturing its chips, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said on a call with reporters on Wednesday. Early last year, Intel, which was making mostly chips it designed, decided to expand its business into making chips that others design as well, called the foundry business, and has announced several multibillion-dollar projects for new manufacturing centers in the United States and Europe. Intel's shares rose as much as 2.5% following Huang's comments.

  • Some wins for US labor, but big picture stays tough

    Lauded by President Joe Biden and bolstered by recent triumphs at Starbucks, the US labor movement has had reasons to cheer as attention focuses on upcoming unionization votes at Amazon.

  • Meta files 8 trademark applications for cryptocurrency, metaverse

    Meta, formerly Facebook, has filed eight trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) relating to blockchain, crypto and the social media giant’s metaverse push. See related article: Meta showcases focus on AI, announces new voice assistant program Fast facts One of these applications includes a trademark for cryptocurrency services including exchange […]

  • China's Russian traders smell profit as Ukraine sanctions bite

    For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open.

  • Two young Wisconsin racers are finalists to earn $54,000 in the Kulwicki Driver Development Program

    Jacob Nottestad and Riley Stenjem have a shot to earn more than $54,000 for racing and become the KDDP's fourth winner from Wisconsin.

  • Photos: Ukraine's four weeks of war

    For four weeks, Ukraine has withstood Russia's unprovoked invasion as the intensifying conflict teeters on a new stalemate phase.The big picture: Thousands of troops have been killed on both sides, triggering an exodus of more than 3.5 million refugees. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russian troops, which haven't captured any major Ukrainian city, are now further stalled by fires and flooding. A man looks out of the window of his partially destroyed ho

  • Chili peppers may help prolong life, study finds

    People who eat chili peppers may be less likely to die from heart disease or cancer and may live longer than those who don’t eat them, according to new research that will be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2020 on Nov. 17.

  • Fellow member of Congress on trial is 'honest,' California lawmaker testifies

    Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is charged with lying to the FBI.

  • Pennsylvania Woman Threatened To Cut Husband's 'Head Like A Pig' In Knife Attack

    A Pennsylvania woman is behind bars facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly stabbed her husband multiple times during a violent domestic dispute at their home over the weekend, authorities said. Marica Pejcic, 57, allegedly threatened to cut her husband “like a pig,” before plunging a pair of kitchen knives into the sleeping man’s head at their home on Sunday afternoon, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Oxygen.com. On March 20, Manheim Borough Police were dispat

  • Airline CEOs ask Biden to drop health restrictions

    The board of directors for advocacy group Airlines for America sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday calling for the end of the transportation mask mandate and pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for international flights. Driving the news: The letter was signed by the heads of 10 major commercial and cargo airlines, including Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and UPS Airlines.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Study: Heart disease mortality rates rose during pandemic

    Death rates tied to heart disease and strokes increased significantly in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study published by JAMA Network on Wednesday.The big picture: The overall mortality rates jumped nearly 16 percent between 2019 and 2020, which researchers largely attributed to the coronavirus, according to the study.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Heart disease mortality rates increased 4.3 percent and st

  • What the Browns are getting in Taven Bryan

    Our @joshkeatley16 looks at what the Browns are getting in Taven Bryan:

  • WSJ Opinion: Joe Biden, Ukraine, and the Need to Lead in Europe

    Wonder Land: Vladimir Putin is a modern-day Adolf Hitler and he is attempting to exterminate the Ukrainian people. But as Europe tries to reform itself, the American President fails to step up. Images: Reuters/AFP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Ukrainian forces retake Kyiv suburb

    Ukrainian forces retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday as the war with Russia approaches its four-week mark. Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced that troops were able to retake Makariv, northwest of Kyiv, The Associated Press reported.However, Russian forces were able to gain ground in other suburbs around Ukraine's capitol city such as Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin.The Russian troops did not advance in most other areas of the...

  • Firefighters find human remains yards away from missing person’s home, NC deputies say

    Deputies believe the person had been dead for several weeks.

  • 6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4; most not wearing seatbelts, officials say

    Six teenage girls were killed when their car with only four seats crashed into a truck hauling rocks, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

  • Colin Kapernick works out in Seattle with a Seahawk, but not with the Seahawks. Not yet

    Last week the ex-Super Bowl quarterback blackballed from the NFL since 2016 threw to Tyler Lockett. This time it was Aaron Fuller.

  • Tesla Price Update: Amazon Correlation Supports Collapse into Mid-April

    The correlation between Amazon in the year 2000 and Tesla today is remarkable. If Tesla prices peak in late-March, I see the potential for a 40%+ decline by Mid-April. See charts below.

  • 'Loose around the hips': Your go-to spring dress is this flowy, flattering number — and it's on sale

    Get it with sleeves or without, and choose from 38 colors and prints!

  • Why Today’s Inflation Might Resemble the 1940s More Than the 1970s

    While high energy prices may recall the Great Inflation, the pandemic-driven demand imbalances and surge in money supply appear similar to the postwar boom. That suggests policy makers should focus on limiting credit creation by shrinking the money supply.