Inside a woman’s alleged plot to kill stepfather
Jade Janks says she bought a towel, ropes and gloves for a project. But prosecutors believe she had a more sinister use for these items: murder. What was her alleged motive?
Jade Janks says she bought a towel, ropes and gloves for a project. But prosecutors believe she had a more sinister use for these items: murder. What was her alleged motive?
Rick and Morty return with some slight changes in Season 7 of the smash hit sci-fi series.
Reuters reported that Ferrari has begun accepting cryptocurrency payments for purchases in the US using BitPay. It'll accept bitcoin, ether and USDC, and plans to expand the service to Europe.
Start looking at them in groups of five — the typical combination used to make electrolyte materials in batteries — and it increases to 10 to the 47th power. Find the right mixture of electrolyte materials and you can end up with a faster charging, more energy dense battery for an EV, the grid or even an electric airplane. Similar to the drug discovery process, it can take more than a decade and thousands of failures to find the right fit.
Over 64,000 shoppers gave these flattering pants a perfect rating — get 'em for nearly 40% off!
Over 35,000 Amazon shoppers swear by its portability and power.
A 2003 Mazda MAZDASPEED Protegé sedan found in a California junk yard.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis offers another harsh rebuke of House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, who has launched an investigation into her indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Unfortunately, PSLs are not included.
The buzziest trend in menopausal wellness is weed. Here's what experts have to say about it.
Shop jeans, skirts, tops and more at unbelievable discounts.
4Kinship and Diné Skate Garden Project partnered with GRLSWIRL to launch inaugural event.
The large NASA spacecraft is now officially en route to a metal-rich asteroid (also named Psyche) after taking off on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket earlier today. This marks the first time a NASA science mission has used SpaceX’s larger rocket for a launch. The Falcon Heavy lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 10:19 AM EST.
Here are the best October Prime Day tech deals that you can still get today.
CD Projekt Red says it worked with Respeecher to recreate the voice of actor Miłogost Reczek, who voiced Viktor Vektor in the Polish version of Cyberpunk 2077, for the Phantom Liberty DLC after he died in 2021.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
With the long introductory periods they offer today, balance transfer credit cards can play a major role in your journey to becoming debt-free. Here's how to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.
Proton promises “privacy by default,” but that left me wondering if the company meant rigorous security testing — and if a focus on privacy would take away from ease of use. Because it balanced all of the above, Proton VPN landed at the top of our list.
The news follows shortly after Netflix ended its DVD delivery service.
The biggest acquisition in gaming history and one of the largest in the tech industry is finally complete. A year and a half after the deal was announced, Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.
There's something for everyone.