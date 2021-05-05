Inside the World’s Most Beloved Independent Bookstores

Elizabeth Stamp
  • Set in a dairy barn built in 1822, <a href="https://www.bookbarn.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baldwin’s Book Barn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baldwin’s Book Barn</a> has been open in West Chester, Pennsylvania since 1946. The original owners, William and Lilla Baldwin, began selling books in 1934 and had a book wagon that would go from town to town. Now operated by Fred Dannaway, the store specializes in used, rare, and antiquarian books, which are spread across the five floors.
  • Readers will find books arranged by country in a cathedral-like space at the Marylebone location of <a href="https://dauntbooks.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daunt Books" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Daunt Books</a>, which James Daunt opened in 1980. The Edwardian building dates back to 1910 and is the oldest purpose-built bookshop still in use in the United Kingdom.
  • In 1999, Katja Reichard, Jesko Fezer, and Axel J. Wieder launched <a href="https://www.pro-qm.de/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pro qm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pro qm</a>, a bookshop and laboratory for ideas on everything from urbanism to climate change. The white space is punctuated by shocking pink ladders and colorful tomes on design, architecture, and pop culture.
  • <a href="https://www.heywoodhill.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Haywood Hill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Haywood Hill</a>, located in London’s Mayfair neighborhood, opened in 1936 in a Georgian townhouse, selling books alongside art and other curiosities. The shop at 10 Curzon Street has long been a London literary hub, attracting authors and high society alike. Writer Nancy Mitford worked at Heywood Hill during World War II, helping to establish the engaging tone of the shop.
  • Stepping into Porto, Portugal’s <a href="https://www.livrarialello.pt/en-us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Livraria Lello" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Livraria Lello</a> is like entering a fantasy world. (Rumor has it that the bookstore inspired the interior of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter series.) The neo-Gothic building features wood carvings, a stained-glass skylight, and a majestic staircase. The shop opened in 1906 and included a publishing house, which remains today.
  • Owner Annerose Beurich worked in the book trade for years before opening her Hamburg bookstore <a href="https://www.stories-hamburg.de/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stories!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stories!</a> in 2008. Books are displayed in white frames, setting them apart from rows of spines on shelves. The airy and modern store includes a reading room with a coffee bar for events or for perusing new purchases with a cup of joe.
  • <a href="https://www.strandbooks.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Strand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Strand</a> has been a New York institution since 1927. Generations of readers have wandered the 18 miles of books, from the rare book room to the dollar carts that line the exterior of the store. Now run by the founder’s granddaughter Nancy Bass Wyden, the store has over 2.5 million books and hosts 400 talks and signings each year.
  • For design and architecture fans, <a href="https://stoutbooks.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:William Stout Architectural Books" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">William Stout Architectural Books</a> in San Francisco is a must-visit. Former architect Stout opened the store out of his apartment in 1974 and now the shop occupies a corner location in the Jackson Square neighborhood. Offering over 70,000 titles, including international and out-of-print volumes, the store also has its own publishing company, which releases several titles each year.
  • Set below the railroad tracks on Savignyplatz, <a href="https://www.buecherbogen.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bücherborgen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bücherborgen</a> specializes in art, design, architecture, and fashion books. Ruthild and Wanda Spangenberg opened the store, which was a favorite of Karl Lagerfeld, in 1980, and renovated and expanded it in 2006. The arched ceilings are crisscrossed with neon lights, creating the feel of grain vaults in a cathedral.
  • The family-owned <a href="https://www.blaizot.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Librairie Auguste Blaizot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Librairie Auguste Blaizot</a> moved to its current location on Paris’s Rue de Faubourg Saint-Honoré in 1910. Now run by fifth-generation bookseller Paul Blaizot, the shop specializes in bookbinding, illustrated books, and first editions. The stunning setting, featuring floor-to-ceiling shelves lined with leather-bound books, transports visitors to another time.
In the age of Amazon and e-books, these bookstores have faced more challenges than ever, but many have been able to persevere and remain treasured parts of their communities

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

