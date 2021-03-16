Inside the New York Democrats' messy fight over whether to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not being impeached — yet. Instead, with mounting sexual misconduct accusations and an alleged cover-up of nursing home deaths, Cuomo is facing an investigation from his fellow Democrats in the state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee that could, conceivably, result in his removal from office.

Recommended Stories

  • Reports: Cuomo adviser made calls to county executives to gauge loyalty

    A longtime adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo leading the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been calling county executives to gauge their loyalty to the Democratic governor amid a sexual harassment investigation, according to reports in&nbsp;the Washington Post&nbsp;and&nbsp;the New York Times.

  • Biden hasn't called for Cuomo to resign, but White House faces questions over his fate

    President Joe Biden has tried to stay clear of the scandals that have engulfed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's tenure.

  • Biden says Cuomo should resign if allegations are true

    President Biden told ABC News Tuesday that if allegations of sexual misconduct against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) are confirmed, he should resign.Why it matters: These are Biden's strongest words yet on his longtime friend and ally following multiple harassment and misconduct allegations. Only two days ago, the president said he'd wait for the outcome of an investigation before commenting on whether the governor should resign.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCuomo denies all allegations leveled against him and has resisted calls to resign from lawmakers including Democratic leaders in New York like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. The only Democratic figure who could likely persuade Cuomo to resign is Biden, per Axios' Jonathan Swan. What they're saying: In his interview with Biden in Darby, Pennsylvania, ABC News' George Stephanopoulos asked Biden whether Cuomo should resign if N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the allegations confirms the women's claims.Biden replied: "Yes. I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too."Of note: One of Cuomo's seven accusers, an unnamed female aide, alleges he groped her at the governor's mansion last year."A woman should be presumed telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and victimized by her coming forward," Biden told ABC News. "But there should be an investigation to determine what she says is true. That's what's going on now."He noted "there could be a criminal prosecution that is attached to it. I just don't know." Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden on NY Gov. Cuomo: wait for investigation

    Reporters asked President Biden if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign. Biden said "we should wait to see" the results of the investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Cuomo. Other prominent Democrats say the Governor should resign. (March 15)

  • New York Democrats don't necessarily think Cuomo should resign, but they may be done voting for him

    Several members of New York's state assembly and its congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), have called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign in the wake of a series of allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. As it turns out, though, New York voters aren't totally on board. A new Siena College poll released Wednesday found that 50 percent of New Yorkers, including 61 percent of Democrats, don't think Cuomo should step down, while only 35 percent of the state's population is in favor of resignation. That does appear to suggest there's a disconnect between lawmakers and their constituents, but it doesn't tell the whole story. Cuomo is planning to campaign for a fourth term next year, and the Siena poll shows he doesn't have a ton of support at the moment. Only 34 percent of those surveyed, including just 46 percent of Democrats, said they would vote to re-elect Cuomo. That may wind up being enough for him, especially if he's able to secure the Democratic nomination, but it does represent a bleaker outlook than the resignation data, which was compiled before Schumer, Gillibrand, and others made their stances public. The Cuomo 2022 numbers are much bleaker for him 34% said they would prefer Cuomo 52% prefer someone else pic.twitter.com/Dqvo6CQ6iF — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 15, 2021 The Siena College poll was conducted between March 8-12 among 805 registered New York voters. The margin of error is 4.1 percentage points. Read the full results here. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTrump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than InsleeThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac

  • 'I am worried': California Gov. Newsom kicks campaign into gear as recall looms

    "I'm going to fight this thing, because I'm going to fight for California values and the things I hold dear," Newsom said.

  • U.S. talking to several countries about extra COVID-19 vaccine: Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is in talks with several countries about who will get any extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines. "We’re talking with several countries already," Biden told reporters as he left the White House to promote his coronavirus stimulus package in Pennsylvania. Biden has promised to make sure every American has access to a vaccine before giving any to other nations.

  • Why the vaccine is starting to feel real

    As vaccinations are distributed around the country, it's likely you or someone you love has gotten a shot. And that makes it all the more real.

  • One of Gov. Cuomo's accusers met with investigators for 4 hours on Monday and turned over 120 pages of documents

    Charlotte Bennett's lawyer Debra Katz said she provided "detailed information about the sexually hostile work environment" Cuomo fostered.

  • U.S. intelligence report: Russia's president and Iran likely involved in 2020 election meddling

    Russian President Vladimir Putin likely directed an effort by Moscow to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, according to an American intelligence report released on Tuesday that linked the Kremlin and allies of the former president.

  • Dr. Birx describes 'extraordinarily uncomfortable' moment when Trump suggested injecting disinfectant could fight COVID

    Birx said she and Fauci had conversations routinely about how to "correct the record" after Trump would spread misinformation about COVID-19.

  • Biden says Cuomo should resign and could face prosecution if sexual harassment claims true

    Biden said in his ABC News interview that "a woman should be presumed telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward."

  • President Joe Biden finds allegations about Gov. Andrew Cuomo 'hard to read,' White House says

    Growing reports of misbehavior by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo concern President Joe Biden. He is making sure vaccine distribution is not affected.

  • Dems outrank GOP in public mentions of immigration and bill backing

    Data: Quorum; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe members of Congress most likely to sponsor or co-sponsor legislation mentioning immigration aren't necessarily the ones most likely to talk about it, according to data from Quorum.Why it matters: Immigration has become a fiery political issue, but very little has been done about it in Congress over the years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe House will vote this week on a pair of bills Democrats and immigration advocates hope will eventually become law — either by winning over 10 Senate Republicans or by tying the bills to the next reconciliation package.Quorum compiled its data from its analysis of bill language, social media posts, press releases and newsletters to constituents.The big picture: No Republican lawmakers rank in the top five in either category, despite immigration being a huge talking point for their party. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • TikTok video lands Ohio men's basketball player in hot water with NCAA

    Bobcats guard Michael Brown Jr. was told to remove the video because he posted his credential on the social media platform.

  • Investors Clara Brenner, Quin Garcia and Rachel Holt are coming to TC Sessions: Mobility 2021

    The transportation industry is abuzz with upstarts, legacy automakers, suppliers and tech companies working on automated vehicle technology, digital platforms, electrification and robotics. The virtual event, which features the best and brightest minds in the world of mobility, will be held on June 9.

  • Half of all UK adults to have received a COVID vaccine by this week

    The UK is on track to have given half of all adults a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the week.

  • New accuser comes out against Gov. Andrew Cuomo

    The New York governor is now facing calls to resign from members of his own party over accusations of inappropriate interactions from seven women.

  • Prominent Republicans kiss the ring to seek Trump's endorsement

    Donald Trump is preparing to make a new round of 2022 endorsements starting as soon as this week, people familiar with his thinking tell Axios.Why it matters: The former president's endorsements could clear the field in competitive Republican primaries. Depending on how vengeful he's feeling, and how many challengers to same-party incumbents he backs, they also could jam the party establishment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Past presidents have typically paused before wading into domestic politics. Less than two months after leaving office, Trump has endorsed more than a dozen Republicans — a sign of his determination to sustain control of the GOP.Behind the scenes: It's not just aspiring candidates. Sitting GOP House members and senators are calling on him at Mar-a-Lago.Trump plans to endorse Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) soon, according to a source familiar with Trump's thinking.An endorsement would be no surprise — Paul is a friend, golfing buddy and prominent cable news defender of Trump — but the timing would be noteworthy, given Trump is sitting on other requests from incumbents.Even members seen as facing largely safe reelections are asking for Trump's early endorsement to ward off serious primary challengers — call it the Thom Tillis path.Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) reached out to Trump recently to ask for his backing. Their requests remain "under consideration," says a source familiar with the situation.Spokespersons for Young and Lankford did not respond to a request for comment.Between the lines: Since leaving office, Trump has endorsed some incumbents he knows well, including Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas, Tim Scott of South Carolina and John Kennedy of Louisiana, as well as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.He's also endorsing national and state party chairs, effectively quashing any rivals.He ensured Ronna Romney McDaniel's reelection to a third term as Republican National Committee chair.He's also endorsed allies in crucial swing states — Kelli Ward for state party chair in Arizona, and Bob Paduchik in Ohio. Both won.The intrigue: Trump endorsed his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the Arkansas governor's race, and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin in his bid for attorney general of Arkansas.Trump's also considering a potential endorsement in the Georgia secretary of state's race, according to a source familiar with the matter. Incumbent Brad Raffensperger earned his enmity instead of his endorsement with his pushback against criticism of the state's election conduct.What we're watching: Trump wants to remove every Republican officeholder who voted to impeach or convict him.There's one senator in that category who's running for reelection in 2022 — Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — and Trump is hellbent on defeating her.The state Republican Party has already censured Murkowski and committed to running a candidate against her.The only 2022 congressional primary challenger Trump has endorsed so far is a former White House aide, Max Miller, against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio. He voted to impeach Trump.One lingering question is how Trump will approach open Senate seats.Aspiring candidates have been aggressively courting the former president.They include Trump's former ambassador to Slovenia, Lynda Blanchard, who's running in Alabama.She recently hosted a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.The bottom line: Even after Jan. 6, many prominent Republicans want Trump's support because they believe it will ensure their political survival.Among the dozens who have called or visited at Mar-a-Lago since he left the White House, per a source familiar with those interactions: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and more than two dozen senators, including Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who's chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been shuttling back and forth, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) recently held a fundraiser at Trump's private club.The former president is headlining the upcoming RNC donor retreat, a portion of which has been moved to Mar-a-Lago.Trump's Save America PAC has already banked more than $80 million, a war chest that GOP leaders are eyeing closely and in some cases, warily.Yes, but: The conspicuous exception is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. He last spoke to Trump in December and, after his criticism of the former president for the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, may never speak to him again.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Missing Dan Lipinski

    In a sharp break with long-standing congressional policy, the “COVID-relief” bill signed into law by President Biden last week lacked language prohibiting federal funding of elective abortion. The $1.9 trillion package is quite slushy, and it includes various pots of money that could be used to directly fund abortion. For example, there’s an extra $8.5 billion in a “provider relief fund” that incoming HHS secretary Xavier Becerra could use to legally provide direct federal funding of elective abortions. Elsewhere in the package there are hundreds of billions of dollars in bailouts to state and local governments, along with hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign aid. The Hyde amendment, which bans federal funding of elective abortion, was applied to each of these funding streams in the COVID-relief bills enacted last year. The lack of the Hyde amendment in this year’s COVID-relief bill is a consequence of unified Democratic control of government as well as the annihilation of the pro-life Democratic caucus. In the House, an amendment to apply the Hyde amendment to the entire COVID bill was killed off in committee, and not a single Democratic member made an issue of it. In the Senate, a majority actually supported the Hyde amendment: Democratic senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Bob Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania, and Tim Kaine of Virginia joined all Senate Republicans in favor of an amendment effectively applying the Hyde amendment to much of the bill, but the Senate parliamentarian ruled that the amendment was subject to a 60-vote threshold. (A reconciliation bill allows the Senate to pass some legislation by a simple majority.) Rather than insist that the problematic funding be stripped from the reconciliation bill and dealt with in the appropriations process (which is subject to 60 votes), Manchin, Casey, and Kaine all voted for final passage of the bill as it was written. The COVID-relief bill’s funding of abortion is also a reminder that the pro-life cause paid a steep price when Illinois congressman Dan Lipinski, the last stalwart pro-life Democrat in Congress, was purged from the party during a primary in 2020. Without a consistent and committed pro-life voice in the Democratic Party, “it just makes it much easier for these issues to be sort of kept out of the public eye,” Lipinski says in an interview with National Review. While the COVID-relief bill’s funding for foreign aid, health-care providers, and state and local governments does not explicitly earmark funds for abortion, Lipinski thinks the bill will directly pay for it. “I think the money is going to get there. I think the money is going to go to abortion,” he says, while adding that it might not be used that way “right at the beginning.” “There’s people who want to use it that way, and so I think it will.” While the new COVID bill’s passage was a serious blow to the pro-life cause, there are still bigger fights over taxpayer-funding of abortion on the horizon. Lipinski thinks it is possible for pro-lifers to win them. “In the $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill, everyone hears ‘COVID relief.’ Everyone hears ‘$1,400 check,’ and it’s very popular,” he says. “Even though it’s a lot of money, even though it sets somewhat of a precedent — COVID relief is something unique.” The big questions looming on the horizon are whether Congress will directly fund abortion in the Medicaid program and in a new public-option for health insurance. “If there is a public option that didn’t have the Hyde protections, that would be very significant. If you get a public option, it’s just going to grow,” says Lipinski. “I’d hope there’d be more focused attention on it and the issue of applying Hyde language to it.” He thinks it’s likely that budget-reconciliation rules will not allow the Senate to directly fund abortion in the Medicaid program, but that’s not entirely clear: “What I’ve read suggests that it cannot be done, but I think there will be a lot of efforts made like never before to push the boundaries of reconciliation.” The last time Democrats had unified control of Congress and the White House, they also expanded taxpayer-funding of abortion. In 2009, Congress allotted tax dollars for elective abortions in the District of Columbia — a policy that was reversed shortly after Republicans took back the House in 2010. The next blow to the Hyde amendment occurred in the spring of 2010, when Democrats passed Obamacare. After a big fight that nearly sunk the bill, the final compromise hashed out among Senate Democrats allowed individual states to pass a law applying the Hyde amendment to their own exchanges, but otherwise state exchanges included elective abortion coverage by default. Lipinski was the only Democrat who voted for Obamacare when it included the full Hyde protections but against it when it didn’t. In 2021, unified Democratic control of government has already meant more taxpayer funding of abortion. The only question that remains is how much more that will be. And the answer matters quite a lot. The prohibition on federal funding of elective abortion for Medicaid recipients is estimated to have saved more than 50,000 human lives each year since it was first enacted in the late 1970s. As bad as pro-life advocates think the COVID bill was, the next reconciliation bill could be far worse. Just how bad it is from a pro-life perspective will depend somewhat on what exactly the Senate parliamentarian will allow, how far Democratic leadership wants to push the issue, and whether West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin finally draws a red-line on the issue.