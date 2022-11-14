Insider Buying: The Abundance International Limited (Catalist:541) MD & Executive Director Just Bought US$66k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Abundance International Limited (Catalist:541) MD & Executive Director, Kok Yin Sam, recently bought S$66k worth of stock, for S$0.026 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Abundance International

In fact, the recent purchase by MD & Executive Director Kok Yin Sam was not their only acquisition of Abundance International shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of S$83k worth of shares at a price of S$0.03 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.029. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Kok Yin Sam.

Kok Yin Sam bought 6.52m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$0.028. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Abundance International insiders own about S$29m worth of shares (which is 79% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Abundance International Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Abundance International insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Abundance International you should know about.

