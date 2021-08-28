Insider Buying: The Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Non-Executive Chairman Just Bought AU$250k Worth Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Chairman, Brett Chenoweth, recently paid AU$3.77 per share to buy AU$250k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adairs

In fact, the recent purchase by Brett Chenoweth was the biggest purchase of Adairs shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$3.73 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Brett Chenoweth was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Does Adairs Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Adairs insiders own 6.5% of the company, worth about AU$41m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Adairs Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Adairs shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Adairs has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

