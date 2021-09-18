Insider Buying: The The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Director Just Bought 70% More Shares

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Director, Maura Shaughnessy, recently bought a whopping US$714k worth of stock, at a price of US$23.79. That purchase boosted their holding by 70%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

AES Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Maura Shaughnessy is the biggest insider purchase of AES shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$24.60 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for AES share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Maura Shaughnessy was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AES insiders own about US$50m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The AES Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in AES shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for AES (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

