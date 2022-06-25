Insider Buying: The Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Executive Vice President of Development Just Bought 30% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) should definitely note that the Executive Vice President of Development, Hugh Clark, recently paid CA$33.64 per share to buy CA$235k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 30%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Hugh Clark is the biggest insider purchase of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$34.18. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$399k for 10.92k shares. But insiders sold 3.40k shares worth CA$145k. In total, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own about CA$57m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

