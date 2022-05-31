Insider Buying: The Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Independent Director Just Bought 6.6% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that David Drutz, the Independent Director of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) recently shelled out US$5.4k to buy stock, at US$4.50 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 6.6%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Altimmune

Notably, that recent purchase by David Drutz is the biggest insider purchase of Altimmune shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$5.03. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Altimmune insiders have about 1.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.3m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Altimmune Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Altimmune insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Altimmune is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

